Over $306K in Grants To Uncover Under-represented Narratives in NJ History

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0or75p_0jp6qYf000
The under-represented narrative of New Jersey's rich history.Photo byMorristown Minute

14 organizations statewide will receive a total of $306,123 in grants to explore the under-represented narratives of New Jersey’s rich history.

-

The New Jersey Historical Commission (NJHC) just awarded 14 organizations across the state with Inclusive History Grant funds totaling $306,123.

The funds are meant for a variety of work across the disciplines of archeology, research, interpretive planning, and oral history. However, all projects will focus on uncovering, exploring, and presenting to the public, under-represented narratives in New Jersey history.

Telling complex, diverse, and nuanced histories will continue to be a priority of the New Jersey History Commission, and this funding is an important next step to achieving that essential goal,” noted Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “These grants will support a wide range of disciplines and give our history stakeholders the tools to create and maximize the educational and programmatic impacts for diverse audiences ahead of, during, and in the aftermath of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PK6jU_0jp6qYf000
Morristown National Historical Park - Washington's Headquarters Museum.Photo byMorristown Minute

The Inclusive History Grant (IHG) is a part of the RevolutionNJ initiative – New Jersey’s commemorative celebration for the anniversary of the founding of the United States. Grants are meant to address three goals:

Tell a diverse and inclusive story about America’s past that invites participation from all New Jerseyans.

Encourage the growth of organizational capacity at New Jersey’s history organizations so that they are better able to attract, engage, and serve visitors, both during and after RevolutionNJ.

Demonstrate how understanding the complexity of our history helps us to respond to the present and prepare for the future.

Initiatives like RevolutionNJ are critical to providing the blueprint for success, but there also needs to be timely, proactive funding to conduct the research, interpretation, and planning necessary to tell the inclusive stories we strive to promote during America’s 250th anniversary and beyond,” added Sara Cureton, executive director of the New Jersey Historical Commission. “This is exactly the purpose of the Inclusive History Grant Program, and why we will continue to build on this progress in the months and years ahead.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EV1S_0jp6qYf000
An old vision of Morristown, NJPhoto byMorristown Minute

The full list of 2023 award recipients is located below.

Portions of reward funds are contributed by the revenue produced by the state’s Hotel/Motel Tax legislation.

  1. Historic Morven, Inc. “Expanding the Stories of Enslaved Individuals at Morven” – $20,000
  2. 6th Regiment United States Colored Troops “Locust Hill Project” – $25,000
  3. Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County “Oral Histories with JHMOMC” – $10,000
  4. Hamilton Partnership for Paterson “People of Paterson Digital Exhibits” – $25,000
  5. Barnegat Bay Decoy & Baymen's Museum “Untold Stories: Tuckerton Seaport StoryCorps Interview Series Expansion” – $23,770
  6. Friends of Abraham Staats House “FASH Witness Stones” – $11,500
  7. Raíces Cultural Center “Ancestral Herbal Narratives Oral History Project” – $24,513
  8. Montclair Historical Center “Research/Planning for Phase 2 Re-interpretation of Crane House/Historic YWCA” – $19,340
  9. Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy “Jersey City - American Mosaic” – $24,500
  10. Stockton University - School of Arts and Humanities “The Alliance Colony: Jewish Farming in Southern New Jersey” – $24,500
  11. Gloucester County “Red Bank Battlefield Park Archeology Project” – $24,500
  12. The Sandy Hook Foundation “The Black Brigade at Refugeetown and the Revolutionary War at Sandy Hook” – $24,500
  13. Old Barracks Museum “Research on Black and Indigenous Soldiers at the Battle of Trenton” – $24,500
  14. Merchants and Drovers Tavern Museum Association “Research Project on Hotel/Tavern Labor” – $24,500

-

# history# representation# anniversary# event# government

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5753 followers

