Madison Borough Council 2021 Payroll Data

Madison Borough Council payroll data for all employees. Photo by Morristown Minute

A six-year study of all full and part-time Madison Borough employee gross pay.

The Madison Borough Council has compiled a six-year study of employee gross pay. Excluded from this summary are employees who are no longer with the Borough, as well as many part-time employees, as appropriate.

The Report:

All employees, full and part-time, as appropriate, currently employed by the Borough whose gross earnings in 2021 exceeded $40,000 are detailed in this report. The governing body members receive no compensation for their service to the borough and are therefore not included.

The gross earning amounts reflect the W-2 reported Gross income, and include, in addition to base pay, step increases, longevity increases, overtime pay, standby pay, and special duty pay, as applicable.

The employee names, job titles, and payment statistics are all public information, and readily available from a variety of sources.

For your convenience, Madison Borough has produced two reports.

The first report offers the gross pay of the selected employees arranged by department, their Job title, and gross pay for tax years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Total salary pay equated to over $11.4M and the average salary of a Madison Borough employee was $90,020.84.

The second report offers the same information for the same set of employees, arranged instead in order of gross W-2 pay for the tax year 2021, from the highest-paid employee of that year.

The borough also noted where an employee did not work a complete year, received an adjustment to their Job title, duties, and compensation, or where the employee is paid for, in part, by another municipality or the Madison Board of Education.

In an effort to reduce the increase of property taxes, Madison is actively pursuing “shared services” agreements with the neighboring municipalities.

Anyone wishing further information about the compensation of any public employee in the State of New Jersey may consider the Asbury Park Press website. They offer access to a complete and easy-to-search database far exceeding the scope of these reports.

Other financial documents can be found on the Mayor and Council Page or by clicking here for the Finance Department.

