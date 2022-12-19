Learn to Spot JCP&L and PSE&G Utility Scams

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4vB4_0jnf7NX500
Over 4,500 NJ customers of JCP&L and PSE&G have fallen victim to utility scams in 2022.Photo byMorristown Minute

Over 4,500 NJ customers of JCP&L and PSE&G have fallen victim to utility scams in 2022.

-

Scammers continue to impersonate PSE&G and JCP&L representatives and take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Both Utilities urge customers to understand scammers’ tactics and know what to do if confronted with a request for private account information or a demand for immediate payment.

If customers are ever in doubt about the legitimacy of a contact from PSE&G or JCP&L, they should call their utility provider directly (PSE&G at 800-436-7734 or JCP&L at 800-662-3115).

According to information provided to PSE&G  and JCP&L by its customers in 2022, roughly 4,500 customers reported they were a victim of a utility scam or scam attempt.

Scammer tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but utility impostor scams are oftentimes as simple as a scammer posing as a customer’s local utility representative in person or over the phone.

Learn how to spot potential utility scam activity. Signs of potential utility scam activity include:

  • Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell the customer their utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made—usually within an hour.
  • Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card, a gift card, or even Bitcoin, and then call them back to make a phone payment. They may request that the customer use a payment app to make an online payment or even give instructions for an in-person meeting. Many times, after the customer makes the first payment, the scammer will call back to ask for the payment to be resubmitted due to an error with the amount. The scammer refers to a new amount and claims that the original payment will be refunded.
  • Request for card information: If a customer calls back with the requested information, the scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number or gift card PIN, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone.
  • In-person demands: Scammers may arrive at a home or business, flash a fake ID, and/or claim to be a utility collection representative. The impostors may wear “uniforms” or affix false company signs to their vehicles. The scammers generally ask for personal information or offer discounts, which a real PSE&G representative would not do.

For more information on scams, visit the PSE&G website.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*
Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04p4Xj_0jnf7NX500
Scan or click to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# utility# scams# electricity# safety# law enforcement

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5709 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morris County, NJ

8 New Trail Projects Coming to Morris County

More than 5 miles of new trails coming to Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. Grants were awarded to construct eight new trail projects in Morris County, adding more than five miles of new walkways and paths to our community.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

First-Responders & Utility Providers Prepare for Hazardous Weather Outlook for Morris County

Hazardous weather coming to Morris County today and tomorrow.Photo byMorristown Minute. What the Morris County Office of Emergency Management and JCP&L want you to know as they prepare for the hazardous weather coming to Morris County.

Read full story
Monmouth County, NJ

Netflix To Build Production Facility at Fort Monmouth, NJ

Netflix plans to commit $848 million in capital investments to develop the more than 292-acre parcel in Monmouth, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. The new production studio will create 1,500 permanent production jobs, 3,500 construction jobs, and nearly $1 billion of planned capital investment.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ

Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):

Read full story
1 comments
Chesterfield Township, NJ

Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter Concert

Young men from the facility's music program and members of staff performed a repertoire of funk, soul, and seasonal jams.Photo byMorristown Minute. The 11-member group performed a program with songs by Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, and others, with a holiday flair!

Read full story

New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship

NJ develops first in nation cannabis training program.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.

Read full story
7 comments

Internet for All in New Jersey

New Jersey to deploy high-speed internet across the state for all.Photo byMorristown Minute. More than $6 million was awarded to NJ for deploying high-speed internet networks across the state and developing digital training programs.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Meals from Local Restaurants to Feed Hungry Families Over the Holidays

Nonprofits granted funding to purchase meals for hungry families from local NJ restaurants.Photo byMorristown Minute. $57.5M Sustain & Serve NJ program grantees buy meals from local restaurants to feed families over the holidays.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County

Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.

Read full story
4 comments

Over $306K in Grants To Uncover Under-represented Narratives in NJ History

The under-represented narrative of New Jersey's rich history.Photo byMorristown Minute. 14 organizations statewide will receive a total of $306,123 in grants to explore the under-represented narratives of New Jersey’s rich history.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder

John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Read full story
46 comments

NJs Poor Road Conditions Cost Drivers $713 per Year

NJ roads are in bad condition and deteriorating.Photo byMorristown Minute. 37% of roads in New Jersey are in poor condition costing each motorist $713 per year. A look at how unmaintained infrastructure impacts your wallet.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, NJ

Madison Borough Council 2021 Payroll Data

Madison Borough Council payroll data for all employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. A six-year study of all full and part-time Madison Borough employee gross pay. The Madison Borough Council has compiled a six-year study of employee gross pay. Excluded from this summary are employees who are no longer with the Borough, as well as many part-time employees, as appropriate.

Read full story

Soccer vs. Football: The Origins of the Word Soccer May Not Come From Where You Think.

Where do the names Soccer and Football come from?Photo byMorristown Minute. Surprisingly enough, the word Soccer was adapted by the English from abbreviations and adopted by the U.S. So don’t blame us for Soccer, we’re not responsible.

Read full story
2 comments

Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement

Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.

Read full story
11 comments
Denville, NJ

Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville Homicide

Denville man receives over a decade in prison for murder.Photo byMorristown Minute. 17 years in prison for Denville man guilty of murder and arson. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna today announced that Anthony Citro, age 43, formerly of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville NJ, has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Read full story

NJ Recreation Cannabis Sales Reach Over $100M in Q3 2022

NJ cannabis sales skyrocket to $100M.Photo byMorristown Minute. Recreational cannabis sales jump to more than $100 million in 2022 third quarter. Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJ

Glassblowing, Pottery, Painting, Candle Making and More Arts & Craft Activities in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Glassblowing. Paint-your-own pottery. Clay creations. Candle making. Whatever your craft of choice, the Garden State has hundreds of unique destinations where you can brush up on a variety of artsy ideas.

Read full story

Is Violent Crime on the Rise in the U.S.? Sort Of.

Some violent crime rates rose significantly from 2019-2020, most notably the murder rate which rose by almost 30%.Photo byMorristown Minute. If you’ve tuned into the news within the past year you’ve likely heard claims about a “drastic rise in violent crime.” But the data paints a very different picture.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy