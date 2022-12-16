NJ Recreation Cannabis Sales Reach Over $100M in Q3 2022

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TISKB_0jl68jNy00
NJ cannabis sales skyrocket to $100M.Photo byMorristown Minute

Recreational cannabis sales jump to more than $100 million in 2022 third quarter.

-

Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764.

There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10 sell medicinal cannabis to registered patients only.

“New Jersey is only seeing the beginning of what is possible for cannabis” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. “We have now awarded 36 annual licenses for recreational cannabis businesses to New Jersey entrepreneurs, including 15 for dispensaries. Those businesses alone will be a significant growth of the market. With more locations and greater competition, we expect the customer base to grow and prices to come down.”

While there was an increase in medicinal cannabis sales, the largest increase was in recreational sales - 46% more than between April and June 2022.

“We are looking forward to seeing local, small business owners participate in this lucrative market,” said NJ-CRC Chairwoman Dianna Houenou. “Our priority application process as well as new initiatives like the no-cost Cannabis Training Academy being launched by New Jersey Business Action Center in early 2023 are paving that path for them to be included.”

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in the state.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*
Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRoDK_0jl68jNy00
Scan the QR code to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cannabis# finance# business# revenue# data

Comments / 4

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5656 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Chesterfield Township, NJ

Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter Concert

Young men from the facility's music program and members of staff performed a repertoire of funk, soul, and seasonal jams.Photo byMorristown Minute. The 11-member group performed a program with songs by Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, and others, with a holiday flair!

Read full story

New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship

NJ develops first in nation cannabis training program.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.

Read full story
1 comments

Internet for All in New Jersey

New Jersey to deploy high-speed internet across the state for all.Photo byMorristown Minute. More than $6 million was awarded to NJ for deploying high-speed internet networks across the state and developing digital training programs.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Meals from Local Restaurants to Feed Hungry Families Over the Holidays

Nonprofits granted funding to purchase meals for hungry families from local NJ restaurants.Photo byMorristown Minute. $57.5M Sustain & Serve NJ program grantees buy meals from local restaurants to feed families over the holidays.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County

Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.

Read full story
3 comments

Over $306K in Grants To Uncover Under-represented Narratives in NJ History

The under-represented narrative of New Jersey's rich history.Photo byMorristown Minute. 14 organizations statewide will receive a total of $306,123 in grants to explore the under-represented narratives of New Jersey’s rich history.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder

John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Read full story
44 comments

NJs Poor Road Conditions Cost Drivers $713 per Year

NJ roads are in bad condition and deteriorating.Photo byMorristown Minute. 37% of roads in New Jersey are in poor condition costing each motorist $713 per year. A look at how unmaintained infrastructure impacts your wallet.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, NJ

Madison Borough Council 2021 Payroll Data

Madison Borough Council payroll data for all employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. A six-year study of all full and part-time Madison Borough employee gross pay. The Madison Borough Council has compiled a six-year study of employee gross pay. Excluded from this summary are employees who are no longer with the Borough, as well as many part-time employees, as appropriate.

Read full story

Learn to Spot JCP&L and PSE&G Utility Scams

Over 4,500 NJ customers of JCP&L and PSE&G have fallen victim to utility scams in 2022.Photo byMorristown Minute. Over 4,500 NJ customers of JCP&L and PSE&G have fallen victim to utility scams in 2022.

Read full story

Soccer vs. Football: The Origins of the Word Soccer May Not Come From Where You Think.

Where do the names Soccer and Football come from?Photo byMorristown Minute. Surprisingly enough, the word Soccer was adapted by the English from abbreviations and adopted by the U.S. So don’t blame us for Soccer, we’re not responsible.

Read full story
2 comments

Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement

Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.

Read full story
11 comments
Denville, NJ

Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville Homicide

Denville man receives over a decade in prison for murder.Photo byMorristown Minute. 17 years in prison for Denville man guilty of murder and arson. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna today announced that Anthony Citro, age 43, formerly of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville NJ, has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJ

Glassblowing, Pottery, Painting, Candle Making and More Arts & Craft Activities in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Glassblowing. Paint-your-own pottery. Clay creations. Candle making. Whatever your craft of choice, the Garden State has hundreds of unique destinations where you can brush up on a variety of artsy ideas.

Read full story

Is Violent Crime on the Rise in the U.S.? Sort Of.

Some violent crime rates rose significantly from 2019-2020, most notably the murder rate which rose by almost 30%.Photo byMorristown Minute. If you’ve tuned into the news within the past year you’ve likely heard claims about a “drastic rise in violent crime.” But the data paints a very different picture.

Read full story
2 comments
Chatham, NJ

Safe Routes to School: Shunpike Road Sidewalk Construction Begins Spring 2023

Construction on sidewalk on Shunpike Road will begin in 2023.Photo byMorristown Minute. The Township of Chatham held a virtual informational meeting to inform the community about the final design of the Safe Routes to School – Shunpike Road Sidewalk project on Dec. 12.

Read full story
1 comments

Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites

Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.

Read full story
28 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to Work

NJDOC officer saves man from flipped, burning car.Photo byMorristown Minute. An incredible story, out of the southern half of our state, of an NJ Corrections Officer on his way to work who leaped into action to save a man trapped in a flipped, burning vehicle on I-295.

Read full story
3 comments
Syracuse, NY

Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA Championship

Former Delbarton student, Morristown, NJ resident, and sophomore at Syracuse University, Curt Calov scores a key goal to bring SU to victoryPhoto byMorristown Minute. A former Delbarton student scored a key goal and helped lead the Syracuse Orange to a National Championship in Soccer last night over Indiana.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy