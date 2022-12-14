NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to Work

NJDOC officer saves man from flipped, burning car. Photo by Morristown Minute

An incredible story, out of the southern half of our state, of an NJ Corrections Officer on his way to work who leaped into action to save a man trapped in a flipped, burning vehicle on I-295.

If you read our last article on The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S., you already know some of the most dangerous roads in the country cross right through our State. This story not only highlights those dangers but shows the bravery of one NJ Corrections Sergeant.

On Dec. 8, at about 5 a.m., Sgt. John Alloway was driving on 295 Southbound on his way to work at South Woods State Prison when he observed a car flipped onto its side near Exit 43. Sgt. Alloway activated his emergency lights to control the flow of traffic on the ramp and pulled over to render assistance.

Sgt. Alloway then observed a male driver stuck in the vehicle, now erupting into flames. A passing driver had observed the burning wreckage and called 911. Acting quickly, Sgt. Alloway retrieved a fire extinguisher from his vehicle, then doused the fire. The driver of the car was observed to be conscious and alert.

Sgt. Alloway was able to pry open the driver’s side door open and removed the occupant, assisting him to safety. Emergency services and the New Jersey State Police arrived and took Sgt. Alloway’s information, taking over response at the scene.

Sgt. Alloway, a 14-year NJDOC veteran, then proceeded to South Woods State Prison where he was holding a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic.

“We’re proud of and grateful for Sgt. Alloway’s actions in this situation,” Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn said. “Without hesitation, this valued NJDOC sergeant placed himself in harm’s way to help and to be of service to the public. His dedication and his actions are the embodiment of the spirit of NJDOC.”

