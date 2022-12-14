Morristown, NJ

NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to Work

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETmhg_0jiZyQJD00
NJDOC officer saves man from flipped, burning car.Photo byMorristown Minute

An incredible story, out of the southern half of our state, of an NJ Corrections Officer on his way to work who leaped into action to save a man trapped in a flipped, burning vehicle on I-295.

-

If you read our last article on The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S., you already know some of the most dangerous roads in the country cross right through our State. This story not only highlights those dangers but shows the bravery of one NJ Corrections Sergeant.

On Dec. 8, at about 5 a.m., Sgt. John Alloway was driving on 295 Southbound on his way to work at South Woods State Prison when he observed a car flipped onto its side near Exit 43. Sgt. Alloway activated his emergency lights to control the flow of traffic on the ramp and pulled over to render assistance. 

Sgt. Alloway then observed a male driver stuck in the vehicle, now erupting into flames. A passing driver had observed the burning wreckage and called 911. Acting quickly, Sgt. Alloway retrieved a fire extinguisher from his vehicle, then doused the fire. The driver of the car was observed to be conscious and alert. 

Sgt. Alloway was able to pry open the driver’s side door open and removed the occupant, assisting him to safety. Emergency services and the New Jersey State Police arrived and took Sgt. Alloway’s information, taking over response at the scene. 

Sgt. Alloway, a 14-year NJDOC veteran, then proceeded to South Woods State Prison where he was holding a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic. 

We’re proud of and grateful for Sgt. Alloway’s actions in this situation,” Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn said. “Without hesitation, this valued NJDOC sergeant placed himself in harm’s way to help and to be of service to the public. His dedication and his actions are the embodiment of the spirit of NJDOC.”

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJKWE_0jiZyQJD00
Scan or click to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# highways# accidents# safety# law enforcement# local hero

Comments / 3

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5534 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Soccer vs. Football: The Origins of the Word Soccer May Not Come From Where You Think.

Where do the names Soccer and Football come from?Photo byMorristown Minute. Surprisingly enough, the word Soccer was adapted by the English from abbreviations and adopted by the U.S. So don’t blame us for Soccer, we’re not responsible.

Read full story
1 comments

Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement

Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.

Read full story
11 comments
Denville, NJ

Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville Homicide

Denville man receives over a decade in prison for murder.Photo byMorristown Minute. 17 years in prison for Denville man guilty of murder and arson. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna today announced that Anthony Citro, age 43, formerly of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville NJ, has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Read full story

NJ Recreation Cannabis Sales Reach Over $100M in Q3 2022

NJ cannabis sales skyrocket to $100M.Photo byMorristown Minute. Recreational cannabis sales jump to more than $100 million in 2022 third quarter. Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJ

Glassblowing, Pottery, Painting, Candle Making and More Arts & Craft Activities in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Glassblowing. Paint-your-own pottery. Clay creations. Candle making. Whatever your craft of choice, the Garden State has hundreds of unique destinations where you can brush up on a variety of artsy ideas.

Read full story

Is Violent Crime on the Rise in the U.S.? Sort Of.

Some violent crime rates rose significantly from 2019-2020, most notably the murder rate which rose by almost 30%.Photo byMorristown Minute. If you’ve tuned into the news within the past year you’ve likely heard claims about a “drastic rise in violent crime.” But the data paints a very different picture.

Read full story
1 comments
Chatham, NJ

Safe Routes to School: Shunpike Road Sidewalk Construction Begins Spring 2023

Construction on sidewalk on Shunpike Road will begin in 2023.Photo byMorristown Minute. The Township of Chatham held a virtual informational meeting to inform the community about the final design of the Safe Routes to School – Shunpike Road Sidewalk project on Dec. 12.

Read full story
1 comments

Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites

Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.

Read full story
27 comments
Syracuse, NY

Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA Championship

Former Delbarton student, Morristown, NJ resident, and sophomore at Syracuse University, Curt Calov scores a key goal to bring SU to victoryPhoto byMorristown Minute. A former Delbarton student scored a key goal and helped lead the Syracuse Orange to a National Championship in Soccer last night over Indiana.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village Grant

$86K in awards for Morristown to improve transit infrastructure.Photo byMorristown Minute. Gov. Murphy announced more than $24M to expand access to public transportation and spur transit-oriented development.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Former Freeholder & Denville Mayor Gene Feyl Honored for Service to Morris County

Former Freeholder and Denville Mayor honored.Photo byMorristown Minute. Gene Feyl, the former Morris County Freeholder and past Denville Mayor, was presented with honors at his home during a recent surprise visit by several Morris County leaders.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours

Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value waiting to be claimed. Here’s how to find yours and what happens when that property goes unclaimed.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

Local Evidence of a Nation's Declining Water Infrastructure

There is a water main break every two minutes in the United States.Photo byMorristown Minute. Less than two weeks into December, there have been 4 water main breaks around Morristown. Our nation’s water infrastructure is outdated & failing and we’re feeling the impact.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Santa’s Morristown, NJ Origins

The jolly gift-giver we know so well today was heavily influenced by an illustrator from Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. It may surprise you, but the jolly gift-giver we know so well today was heavily influenced by an illustrator from Morristown, NJ.

Read full story

Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!

Read full story
Camden, NJ

River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to Life

NJT River LINE Light rail brings polar express to life.Photo byMorristown Minute. Today, Santa Claus himself delivered presents to children from underserved communities on the River LINE “Polar Express!”

Read full story
1 comments

Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection Announces Deadlines for Claims Against 7 Attorneys

An individual client can receive up to $400,000. The fund can provide up to $1.5 million in claims against a lawyer.Photo byMorristown Minute. Any person intending to file a claim against any of the attorneys listed below must do so prior to the deadlines listed; the fund provides up to $1.5M in claims.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Rockin’ Send Off for Morris County Commissioner's Retirement

Traditional Rocking Chair Presented at Holiday Retirement Gathering.Photo byMorris County NJ. Morris County Commissioner Kathryn DeFillippo was celebrated yesterday for her decades in public service during a holiday gathering at the Morris County Administration & Records Building, where her colleagues presented her with the traditional rocking chair for Commissioners retiring from public office.

Read full story

Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ

How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy