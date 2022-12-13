Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA Championship

Former Delbarton student, Morristown, NJ resident, and sophomore at Syracuse University, Curt Calov scores a key goal to bring SU to victory Photo by Morristown Minute

A former Delbarton student scored a key goal and helped lead the Syracuse Orange to a National Championship in Soccer last night over Indiana.

The Syracuse Orange are National Champions! Syracuse University’s Men’s soccer team won the NCAA Soccer National Championships last night in a nail-biter game.

The win marked the first time in school history that Syracuse University has captured an NCAA National Championship for soccer. The 3-seed SU team took on #13 seed Indiana in North Carolina in a back-and-forth game where Syracuse seemed to have control until the second half.

Syracuse Soccer claims its first-ever national championship in soccer. Photo by Morristown Minute

The Syracuse Orange scored a crucial goal in the first half with just under 22 minutes to halftime. Just ten minutes later in the first half Indiana scores one from the top of the box tying the game.

But Syracuse responds minutes later when the former Delbarton student, Morristown, NJ resident, and sophomore at Syracuse University, Curt Calov toes the ball in from inside the box making the score 2 – 1, Syracuse in the lead.

Delbarton student, Morristown, NJ resident, and sophomore at Syracuse University, Curt Calov. Photo by Morristown Minute

As the second half rolls along, Syracuse holds a 1-point lead, until with less than 11 minutes to go, Indiana fires another from the top of the box and scores, 2 – 2.

SU soccer players hoist the trophy after their victory. Photo by Morristown Minute

By end of regulation, it was all tied up and the game moved into overtime, two ten-minute quarters. Twenty minutes flew by with several close calls, but no goal. Finally, the match moved on to penalty kicks.

It took seven penalty kicks to determine the winner. After keeping it tied up through six penalty kicks, Syracuse’s goalie comes in with a clutch save giving Syracuse the upper hand. And then SU senior Amferny Sinclair steps up to end it all and capture the first NCAA Soccer Championship for Syracuse University.

Syracuse University has not only claimed its first NCAA Men's Soccer National Championship but prevented Indiana from claiming its ninth Championship Star.

Congratulations SU, and a big congrats to Curt Calov!

Syracuse University Soccer wins National Championship. Photo by Morristown Minute

