Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village Grant

$86K in awards for Morristown to improve transit infrastructure. Photo by Morristown Minute

Governor Phil Murphy yesterday announced over $24M in funding to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state.

The Safe Streets to Transit Program will provide $13.4 million in funding to improve access to transit facilities and public transportation in counties and municipalities, including Dover, which will utilize its nearly $800,000 award to improve traffic signals that will help protect pedestrians and school children.

Additionally, the Local Bikeway Program will provide $8.4 million to promote bicycling as an alternate mode of transportation, while the Transit Village Program will provide $2.9 million toward the revitalization and redevelopment of areas around transit facilities into mixed-use neighborhoods.

“For many New Jerseyans, commutes or daily travels do not begin and end at the train station. That’s why my Administration is doubling down on its efforts to promote active transportation alternatives and ensure that – whether you’re a pedestrian or cyclist – you can safely and affordably access our nation-leading public transportation network,” said Governor Murphy.

The following municipalities have been awarded Safe Streets to Transit grants:

Absecon City ($619,000) Belleville Township ($446,000) Berkeley Heights Township ($639,000) Bernardsville Borough ($250,000) Bordentown Township ($152,000) Burlington City ($158,000) Cherry Hill Township ($683,000) Clementon Borough ($416,000) Dover Town ($778,000) Egg Harbor City ($330,000) Elizabeth City ($465,000) Evesham Township ($409,000) Hamilton Township ($341,000) Hammonton Town ($325,000) Harrison Township ($175,000) Haworth Borough ($429,000) Long Branch City ($774,000) Margate City ($162,000) Middletown Township ($997,000) Passaic City ($510,000) Perth Amboy City ($610,000) Pleasantville City ($263,000) Princeton ($636,000) Red Bank Borough ($243,000) Somers Point City ($861,000) Somerville Borough ($299,000) Summit City ($484,000) Voorhees Township ($756,000) West Windsor Township ($222,000)

“Too many New Jerseyans do not have safe walking or biking access to our transit system, often limiting access to job and educational opportunities and increasing traffic congestion,” said U.S. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill.

The following counties and municipalities have been awarded Local Bikeway Program grants:

Berkeley Heights Township ($286,000) Delran Township ($700,000) Folsom Borough ($331,000) Galloway Township ($250,000) Gibbsboro Borough ($541,000) Hudson County ($637,000) Jersey City ($670,000) Lawrence Township ($802,000) Maurice River Township ($1,000,000) Newark City ($379,000) Passaic County ($250,000) Princeton ($750,000) River Vale Township ($447,000) Summit City ($500,000) Voorhees Township ($251,000) West Windsor Township ($377,000) Woolwich Township ($251,000)

"Coming at a critical time of rising traffic fatalities and serious injuries across our state this significant increase in funding will help ensure better access to public transit for vulnerable road users and create more walkable and bikeable roads, an essential part of building a safer and more equitable transportation system for New Jersey,” said Debra Kagan, Executive Director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition.

The following municipalities have been awarded Transit Village Program grants:

Asbury Park ($55,000) Burlington City ($327,000) Cranford Township ($191,000) Dunellen Borough ($226,000) Morristown Town ($86,000) Netcong Borough ($800,000) Newark City ($470,000) Park Ridge Borough ($147,000) Pleasantville City ($555,000) West Windsor Township ($89,000)

