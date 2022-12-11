Morristown, NJ

Santa’s Morristown, NJ Origins

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6R9F_0jedP04B00
The jolly gift-giver we know so well today was heavily influenced by an illustrator from Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute

It may surprise you, but the jolly gift-giver we know so well today was heavily influenced by an illustrator from Morristown, NJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auXCg_0jedP04B00
Where did Santa Claus Come from? Why, Morristown, New Jersey, in fact!Photo byMorristown Minute

Where did Santa Claus Come from?

Santa Claus comes from the legend of St. Nicholas. Saint Nicholas is said to have lived from around 270 A.D. to 343 A.D. in the village of Patara — modern-day Myra, Turkey. St. Nick was famous for his piety and kindness. It is said he gave away all his inherited wealth and traveled the countryside helping the poor and sick. To this day St. Nick is known as the protector of children and sailors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLjAk_0jedP04B00
This image of St. Nick preserves his history as a bishop who gives gifts to good children in stockings hung by the chimney.Photo byMorristown Minute

St. Nicholas is said to have died on or around December 6th. On this day many gather to commemorate the anniversary of his death on a day that has become known as the Feast of St. Nicholas.

What did St. Nick look like?

Caroline Wilkinson is a British anthropologist best known for her forensic anthropology work in developing images of St. Nicholas. She uses forensic facial reconstruction to recreate the face of St. Nicholas from his skeletal remains.

Below are images of what researchers believe St. Nicholas looked like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLMMt_0jedP04B00
St. Nicholas Center CollectionPhoto byMorristown Minute

Where does Christmas come into play?

In 1773, a New York Newspaper reported on groups of Dutch families gathering to celebrate the feast of St. Nicholas. The Dutch called him Sint Nikolaas, or Sinter Klaas for short.

All the customs, traditions, foods, and stories we know so well as a part of the Christmas holiday developed from a variety of sources, most commonly the Dutch celebrated Feast of St. Nicholas.

Stockings hanging over a fireplace, mulled cider, gift exchanges, decorating a Christmas Fir, and more holiday traditions are often accredited to Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” (1843). However, Dickens got most if not all his holiday cheer ideas from a man named Washington Irving who first published “The Sketchbook of Geoffrey Crayon” in 1819.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGQ7R_0jedP04B00
Dutch master painter Jan Steen portrays a family celebrating the Feast of St. Nicholas.Photo byMorristown Minute

Irving can be credited for the inception of the Halloween holiday as well as for bringing the traditional Christmas celebration to America. In Irving’s short essays he describes all the qualities of Christmas we know so well — the decorations, food, fires roaring to keep us warm, St. Nick flying over houses in his wagon while children slept, wassail (or a potent, highly spiced, wine-based punch; what we may come to know as mulled cider), and many more yuletide traditions.

Morristown, NJ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPiY9_0jedP04B00
Christmas Eve-Santa Claus Waiting for the Children to Get to Sleep, Harper’s Weekly, January 3, 1874.Photo byMorristown Minute

The jolly fat man dressed in a red suit, pulled in a wagon by reindeer, sneaking down chimneys to deliver presents, that we know today owes its development to an illustrator, political cartoonist, and Morristown, NJ resident named Thomas Nast (1840–1902).

Nast was born in Germany where he grew up hearing tales of St. Nicholas. Nast originally drew Santa Claus for an illustrated book published by McLoughlin Brothers. In the early drawings, Santa Claus was an elfish figure in a brown fursuit. However, as popularity for Santa Claus grew and Nast continued his Christmas drawings for McLoughlin Brothers, Santa Claus adopted the red suit and jolly persona we know so well today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPXPE_0jedP04B00
L: Merry Old Santa Claus, Harper’s Weekly, Jan. 1881; R: “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night”, Harper’s Bazaar, Jan. 1879.Photo byMorristown Minute

Nast would draw these Christmas illustrations until 1886, along the way using his home of Morristown as the backdrop for many of the famous, early Santa Claus drawings.

Above (right) you can see an illustration by Nast where Assumption Church, Morristown Baptist Church, Methodist Church, St. Peter’s Church, and the Presbyterian Paris House can be seen in the backdrop of a flying Santa Claus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0rSU_0jedP04B00
Santa Claus in his workshop, by illustrator, political cartoonist, and Morristown, NJ resident named Thomas Nast.Photo byMorristown Minute

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7v3E_0jedP04B00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holiday Joy# Santa# History# Saint Nickolas# local legends

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5449 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites

Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJDOC Officer Saves Motorist Trapped in Car Fire, Then Heads to Work

NJDOC officer saves man from flipped, burning car.Photo byMorristown Minute. An incredible story, out of the southern half of our state, of an NJ Corrections Officer on his way to work who leaped into action to save a man trapped in a flipped, burning vehicle on I-295.

Read full story
3 comments
Syracuse, NY

Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA Championship

Former Delbarton student, Morristown, NJ resident, and sophomore at Syracuse University, Curt Calov scores a key goal to bring SU to victoryPhoto byMorristown Minute. A former Delbarton student scored a key goal and helped lead the Syracuse Orange to a National Championship in Soccer last night over Indiana.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Awarded $86K Transit Village Grant

$86K in awards for Morristown to improve transit infrastructure.Photo byMorristown Minute. Gov. Murphy announced more than $24M to expand access to public transportation and spur transit-oriented development.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Former Freeholder & Denville Mayor Gene Feyl Honored for Service to Morris County

Former Freeholder and Denville Mayor honored.Photo byMorristown Minute. Gene Feyl, the former Morris County Freeholder and past Denville Mayor, was presented with honors at his home during a recent surprise visit by several Morris County leaders.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours

Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value waiting to be claimed. Here’s how to find yours and what happens when that property goes unclaimed.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Local Evidence of a Nation's Declining Water Infrastructure

There is a water main break every two minutes in the United States.Photo byMorristown Minute. Less than two weeks into December, there have been 4 water main breaks around Morristown. Our nation’s water infrastructure is outdated & failing and we’re feeling the impact.

Read full story

Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!

Read full story
Camden, NJ

River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to Life

NJT River LINE Light rail brings polar express to life.Photo byMorristown Minute. Today, Santa Claus himself delivered presents to children from underserved communities on the River LINE “Polar Express!”

Read full story
1 comments

Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection Announces Deadlines for Claims Against 7 Attorneys

An individual client can receive up to $400,000. The fund can provide up to $1.5 million in claims against a lawyer.Photo byMorristown Minute. Any person intending to file a claim against any of the attorneys listed below must do so prior to the deadlines listed; the fund provides up to $1.5M in claims.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Rockin’ Send Off for Morris County Commissioner's Retirement

Traditional Rocking Chair Presented at Holiday Retirement Gathering.Photo byMorris County NJ. Morris County Commissioner Kathryn DeFillippo was celebrated yesterday for her decades in public service during a holiday gathering at the Morris County Administration & Records Building, where her colleagues presented her with the traditional rocking chair for Commissioners retiring from public office.

Read full story

Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ

How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.

Read full story
3 comments

Your Rights as a Renter in New Jersey

Your rights a a renter in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. What can’t your landlord do? Details from eviction policies to how to protect yourself from landlord harassment.

Read full story
10 comments
Newark, NJ

The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark Airport

A popular street racing destination on routes 1 and 9 near Newark Airport.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yes...you read that correctly. Racing on the highways around Newark Airport has been going on for some time now, with no sign of stopping.

Read full story
16 comments
Morristown, NJ

$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment Plant

New Jersey American Water this week announced a $2.5 million investment in the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey American Water announced a $2.5 million treatment upgrade to the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant that will treat 1,4-dioxane.

Read full story

Cannabis Regulatory Commission Approves Rules Cannabis Consumption Areas in NJ

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to approve proposed rules for how public cannabis consumption areas will be operated.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey Cannabis Update: New Rules for Cannabis Consumption Areas.

Read full story
Flemington, NJ

From Apprentice to Sous Chef

Chibaro was back at the Hunterdon County Polytech Career Academy in Flemington, recalling how his career was launched without him knowing itPhoto byMorristown Minute. When Tony Chibaro was 15 his stepmother enrolled him in a culinary arts apprenticeship program run through his school district – without telling him.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Half a Million Dollars for New Trail Projects in Morris County

New trail projects are recommended for funding in Morris County, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Eight new trail projects in Morris County were recommended by the Trail Construction Grant Advisory Committee to receive a total of $528,265.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris Township Certified by Sustainable Jersey at Bronze-Level

With the announcement of Morris Township’s Sustainable Jersey Certification, ~72% of Morris County municipalities are certified.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris Township is among 81 total NJ municipalities to have met the rigorous requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey Certification for 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy