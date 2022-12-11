Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute

Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!

-

Celebrate the holiday season this year in New Jersey by observing some impressive holiday light shows from the comfort and warmth of your own car!

Below we’ve listed seven spectacular light shows in New Jersey, all guaranteed to blow you away with their festive spirit!

Northern New Jersey Light Shows:

With over 2 million lights, the Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village in Augusta will surely be a hit with your family. This one-mile route through spectacular lights includes portions of what was once a battlefield! Purchase tickets for the event from November 23 to December 30, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046bGT_0jeKSWxS00
Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village in Augusta.Photo byMorristown Minute

A harvest of twinkling illumination that winds through 32 acres awaits your family in the Orchard of Lights at Demarest Farms in Hillsdale. Don’t miss out on the fun, November 23 through January 1, 2023. Tickets are available online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cbwsg_0jeKSWxS00
Orchard of Lights at Demarest Farms in Hillsdale.Photo byMorristown Minute

One of Santa’s reindeer is even getting in on the action! Jump in your own sleigh and head to Dasher’s Lightshow: A Christmas Drive-Thru in Newark, by December 31, 2022. Tickets are available online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i232E_0jeKSWxS00
Dasher’s Lightshow: A Christmas Drive-Thru in Newark.Photo byMorristown Minute

Central Jersey Light Shows:

Concertgoers are used to experiencing musical magic at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, but now you can bask in its Magic of Lights nightly from November 18 through December 30, 2022. Tickets are available at the gate or at a discount online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XHjt_0jeKSWxS00
Magic of Lights at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.Photo byMorristown Minute

At dazzling Winter WonderLights at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds in East Brunswick, you’ll drive past more than 1.5 million twinkling lights—with displays animated to music—along a half-mile-long course. The park is open from November 25, 2022, through January 1, 2023, with tickets available for purchase online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KFCT_0jeKSWxS00
Winter WonderLights at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds in East Brunswick.Photo byMorristown Minute

South Jersey Light Shows:

Brighten your night with glittering, larger-than-life displays in perfect synchronization with music played through your radio. The Holiday Light Show at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro follows a route more than one mile long and runs November 18 through December 31, 2022. Tickets are available online or at the door on select dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1o5H_0jeKSWxS00
Holiday Light Show at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro.Photo byMorristown Minute

The excitement continues to build at the Holidig Drive Thru Light Show at Diggerland USA in West Berlin. Instead of riding in a backhoe, you and your family will roll through a one-mile track in your car—and be sure to tune in to commercial-free holiday music on a dedicated radio channel. Tickets for events from November 16, 2022, through January 1, 2023, are available at the gate, but we recommend pre-purchasing online for priority admission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orr0W_0jeKSWxS00
Holidig Drive Thru Light Show at Diggerland USA in West Berlin.Photo byMorristown Minute
-

