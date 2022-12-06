Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood. Photo by Morristown Minute

Adopt the Morristown Train Station! Or any other local New Jersey Transit Station near you and be responsible for maintaining the station's character, beauty, and pride!

NJ TRANSIT just relaunched its Adopt-A-Station program with a new partnership with American Express!

Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood by planting flowers, performing light landscaping and maintenance, and removing litter.

As part of the program, NJ TRANSIT will provide community groups with supplies such as safety vests, gloves, and trash bags thanks to the generous sponsorship from American Express. In addition, the community groups are recognized at the station through signage.

NJ TRANSIT relaunches its Adopt-A-Station program in partnership with American Express. Photo by NJT Adopt-A-Station

“In many towns across New Jersey, the NJ TRANSIT train station is the gateway to a community,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “The Adopt-A-Station program is a great way for civic groups to take pride in their hometown station as the welcoming point into their towns.”

The relaunch of the Adopt-A-Station program is made possible through a generous sponsorship with American Express.

As part of the adoption agreement, community groups agree to:

Remove litter at least 1 (to 4) time(s) a year

Provide light landscaping and maintenance

Plant/care for flowers, small trees, and shrubs

Arrange a concert series or entertainment by local community groups

What NJ TRANSIT is committed to doing for your group:

Provide safety vests

Provide trash bags and dispose of all trash collected

Provide directional support as needed

Encourage you to suggest any additional ideas for improvement

Interested in adopting a train station? Email NJT at crc@njtransit.com.

