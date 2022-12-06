Morristown, NJ

Adopt The Morristown Train Station!

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWfiw_0jZKNkbs00
Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood.Photo byMorristown Minute

Adopt the Morristown Train Station! Or any other local New Jersey Transit Station near you and be responsible for maintaining the station's character, beauty, and pride!

-

NJ TRANSIT just relaunched its Adopt-A-Station program with a new partnership with American Express!

Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood by planting flowers, performing light landscaping and maintenance, and removing litter.

As part of the program, NJ TRANSIT will provide community groups with supplies such as safety vests, gloves, and trash bags thanks to the generous sponsorship from American Express. In addition, the community groups are recognized at the station through signage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkZyB_0jZKNkbs00
NJ TRANSIT relaunches its Adopt-A-Station program in partnership with American Express.Photo byNJT Adopt-A-Station
In many towns across New Jersey, the NJ TRANSIT train station is the gateway to a community,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “The Adopt-A-Station program is a great way for civic groups to take pride in their hometown station as the welcoming point into their towns.”

The relaunch of the Adopt-A-Station program is made possible through a generous sponsorship with American Express.

As part of the adoption agreement, community groups agree to:

  • Remove litter at least 1 (to 4) time(s) a year
  • Provide light landscaping and maintenance
  • Plant/care for flowers, small trees, and shrubs
  • Arrange a concert series or entertainment by local community groups

What NJ TRANSIT is committed to doing for your group:

  • Provide safety vests
  • Provide trash bags and dispose of all trash collected
  • Provide directional support as needed
  • Encourage you to suggest any additional ideas for improvement

Interested in adopting a train station? Email NJT at crc@njtransit.com.

-

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdEOU_0jZKNkbs00
Scan or click to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program's purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

