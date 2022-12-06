Toms River, NJ

Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms River

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnTfg_0jZI430C00
Historic Settlement Restores Damage At Former Chemical Plant in Toms River, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute

A historic settlement to restore damaged natural resources at the site of a former chemical plant would preserve 1k acres of open space, improve water quality, create wildlife habitat and provide recreation and environmental education.

-

New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette today announced a proposal to restore natural resources damaged by decades of industrial pollution and illegal dumping at the Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in Toms River through a negotiated settlement with BASF Corporation, which inherited responsibility for the site through corporate acquisition.

The proposed settlement is the largest single-site preservation agreement achieved through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Natural Resource Damages program. Under the proposal, approximately 1,000 acres would be permanently preserved for the benefit of the public, with hundreds of acres to be restored through a variety of environmental improvement projects.

When complete, the site will feature public access, passive recreation, and natural resource interpretative and educational opportunities.

Ecological restoration includes the creation of a freshwater wetlands complex, restoration of riparian areas, floodplain and wetland enhancements, creation of upland grasslands and pollinator habitat, public access trails, and boardwalks for wildlife viewing and passive recreation.

In addition to walking, running, hiking, and opportunities for the public, an environmental education center will be constructed to provide natural resource interpretation programs for the public.

The project could break ground in the spring of 2023, become open to the public in phases, and be complete within the next five years.

Over the next 30 days, the DEP will accept public comment on the proposal published today in the New Jersey Register.

Every natural resource of our state belongs directly to the people of New Jersey, and as the trustee of their natural resources, it is our job to make sure that when pollution damages our environment, the people are paid back for the harm to their natural resources,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “A true turnaround story, this settlement would transform one of New Jersey’s most notorious polluted sites into one of our biggest environmental success stories—one that delivers the natural resource quality that every community deserves, shoulder-to-shoulder with a good corporate citizen determined to repair the environmental damage of our shared industrial past. My sincere thanks to BASF and every partner that contributed to this success for the people of New Jersey.”

The former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant began manufacturing industrial dyes, pigments, resins, and plastics in 1952. In 1983, the site was listed on the National Priorities List as an EPA-lead Superfund Site due to significant contamination of soil and groundwater resulting from improper chemical waste disposal. Plant operations ceased in 1990.

BASF Corporation assumed responsibility for the site in 2010 and has been working closely with the DEP’s Office of Natural Resource Restoration for several years to voluntarily resolve its liability for natural resource injuries through land preservation and the future construction of nine natural resource restoration projects that will include enhancements to wetlands, pollinator grasslands, threatened and endangered species habitats, and a connector to Winding River Park.

BASF Corporation acquired the Ciba-Geigy site while remedial activities were ongoing and they continue these remediation efforts today. These efforts include excavation and capping of contaminated source areas and the pumping and treatment of contaminated groundwater.

The proposed settlement will not have an impact on any of BASF’s remaining obligations under EPA’s lead oversight under Superfund.

Having spent my childhood on the other side of the fence from this polluted site, I know what this settlement will mean to the families and children of those neighborhoods,” said Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Protection Sean D. Moriarty, who oversees the DEP team that developed this settlement. “I am proud to have played a small part in transforming a previously forbidden place into somewhere the community can truly connect with nature and appreciate its immense value to health and wellbeing.”

The proposed settlement agreement would permanently preserve and protect approximately 1,000 acres of the site in Toms River from future development to offset the groundwater injury through groundwater aquifer recharge.

Of the 1,000 acres to be preserved, approximately 790 acres will be maintained as open space and will include restoration projects for ecological uplift, habitat enhancement, and public access.

Restoration projects within this space will incorporate hiking trails, birdwatching platforms and blinds, and an educational center among others for public enjoyment.

The remaining 210 acres will be set aside for pollinator habitat and solar energy production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eVFX_0jZI430C00
Artist’s rendering.Photo byBASF
The Ciba Geigy historic settlement is great news for open space and preservation in Toms River,” said Taylor McFarland, Conservation Manager for the Sierra Club, New Jersey Chapter.More importantly, it is a step in the right direction for the people who have been suffering from the contamination of The Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site for decades. This site has been on the Superfund List since the 1980s and it is still one of the most contaminated sites in the state if not the country.”

Natural resource damages are defined as damages for the lost value of, injury to, or destruction of natural resources. DEP attempts to restore damaged natural resources through environmental improvement projects as close as possible to the site of the original damage.

In the case of the Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site, natural resources will be restored and preserved on site and will ideally benefit the residents of communities affected by the polluted site, as well as all who visit the area.

In addition to the robust Natural Resource Damages recovery litigation efforts, the State also seeks and encourages parties that may have responsibility for Natural Resource Damages to proactively resolve such matters and avoid litigation. Such voluntary agreements have included land preservation, dam removals and other ecological restoration projects, and monetary settlements.

All necessary measures have been and continue to be taken under an EPA-led remediation process to ensure the site is protective of human health and the environment.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XD6vf_0jZI430C00
Scan or click to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# environment# law# settlement# natural resources# parks

Comments / 6

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5175 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection Announces Deadlines for Claims Against 7 Attorneys

An individual client can receive up to $400,000. The fund can provide up to $1.5 million in claims against a lawyer.Photo byMorristown Minute. Any person intending to file a claim against any of the attorneys listed below must do so prior to the deadlines listed; the fund provides up to $1.5M in claims.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Rockin’ Send Off for Morris County Commissioner's Retirement

Traditional Rocking Chair Presented at Holiday Retirement Gathering.Photo byMorris County NJ. Morris County Commissioner Kathryn DeFillippo was celebrated yesterday for her decades in public service during a holiday gathering at the Morris County Administration & Records Building, where her colleagues presented her with the traditional rocking chair for Commissioners retiring from public office.

Read full story

Your Rights as a Landlord in NJ

How to protect your right as a landlord in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. Common problems landlords face, the struggle of being a landlord in NJ, and more helpful hints to protect your rights s a landlord in NJ.

Read full story
2 comments

Your Rights as a Renter in New Jersey

Your rights a a renter in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. What can’t your landlord do? Details from eviction policies to how to protect yourself from landlord harassment.

Read full story
7 comments
Newark, NJ

The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark Airport

A popular street racing destination on routes 1 and 9 near Newark Airport.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yes...you read that correctly. Racing on the highways around Newark Airport has been going on for some time now, with no sign of stopping.

Read full story
9 comments
Morristown, NJ

$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment Plant

New Jersey American Water this week announced a $2.5 million investment in the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey American Water announced a $2.5 million treatment upgrade to the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant that will treat 1,4-dioxane.

Read full story

Cannabis Regulatory Commission Approves Rules Cannabis Consumption Areas in NJ

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to approve proposed rules for how public cannabis consumption areas will be operated.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey Cannabis Update: New Rules for Cannabis Consumption Areas.

Read full story
Flemington, NJ

From Apprentice to Sous Chef

Chibaro was back at the Hunterdon County Polytech Career Academy in Flemington, recalling how his career was launched without him knowing itPhoto byMorristown Minute. When Tony Chibaro was 15 his stepmother enrolled him in a culinary arts apprenticeship program run through his school district – without telling him.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Half a Million Dollars for New Trail Projects in Morris County

New trail projects are recommended for funding in Morris County, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Eight new trail projects in Morris County were recommended by the Trail Construction Grant Advisory Committee to receive a total of $528,265.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris Township Certified by Sustainable Jersey at Bronze-Level

With the announcement of Morris Township’s Sustainable Jersey Certification, ~72% of Morris County municipalities are certified.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris Township is among 81 total NJ municipalities to have met the rigorous requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey Certification for 2022.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Adopt The Morristown Train Station!

Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood.Photo byMorristown Minute. Adopt the Morristown Train Station! Or any other local New Jersey Transit Station near you and be responsible for maintaining the station's character, beauty, and pride!

Read full story

New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law

Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Announces Retirement

After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement.Photo byMorristown Minute. After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Delta-8 THC: The Semi-Legal Wellness Cannabinoid & Alternative to Delta-9 THC

Delta-8 THC or "legal weed" as it was commonly referred to post-legalization, presents promising health benefits but struggles legally.Photo byMorristown Minute. You’ve likely heard of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. Allow me to introduce its milder cousin Delta-8 THC.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJ

Suffering, depression, starvation, betrayal, mutiny, and the plot to kidnap then assassinate George Washington.Photo byMorristown Minute. Suffering and starvation, betrayal and treason, and the plot to kidnap, then assassinate George Washington in Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ

A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.

Read full story
15 comments

Mandatory Bicycle Helmets for All in NJ

A new bill would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.Photo byMorristown Minute. While already required for kids under 17, a new bill proposed by Assemblyman Atkins would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.

Read full story
125 comments

NJ Will Require Health Benefit Plans Cover Abortion Services

A study on access to reproductive health care in NJ from the DOBI found abortion coverage lacked transparency, consistency, and protection.Photo byMorristown Minute. NJDOBI begins the rulemaking process to require NJ Health Benefit Providers to cover abortion services.

Read full story
4 comments

Rise in Institutional Homeownership Created Higher Prices, Less Housing for NJ Homebuyers, Says DCA Report

Report Finds Institutional Homeownership Is Rising, Contributing to Less Housing Inventory and Higher Home Prices for Regular Homebuyers in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today issued the report “Buying New Jersey: The Rise in Institutional Ownership of Residential Properties,” which examines the recent rise in institutional homeownership and its impact on the ability of New Jersey residents to buy a home.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy