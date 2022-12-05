New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law

With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.

-

We’ve covered a lot of bills and resolutions signed into law in New Jersey this year, but we couldn’t cover them all.

While not a complete list, here are some laws Governor Murphy took action on, dating from September 15 to today, December 5, 2022.

15 September 2022, Governor Murphy signed the following bills and resolutions into law:

A-2021/S-1138 (Conaway, Benson/Gopal) - Requires embryo storage facilities to record and report patients' health information in a manner consistent with federal laws.

A-3329/S-994 (McKnight/Ruiz) - Requires BPU to conduct a study of the effect of the coronavirus 2019 pandemic on local and public utility services and to quarterly collect and publish certain local and public utility service and customer information.

A-3694/S-1800 (Moen, McKnight/Gopal, Stanfield) - Establishes the “Purple Star Schools Program” in DOE to recognize schools that emphasize the importance of assisting children of military families.

A-4127/S-2743 (Stanley, Spearman, Murphy/Greenstein, Singleton) - Mandates access to periodic cancer screening examinations for professional firefighters not enrolled in SHBP; makes an appropriation.

A-4254/S-2852 (Coughlin, Karabinchak, Kennedy, Lopez/Diegnan) - Excludes electricity supplied to recycled materials manufacturing facilities from renewable energy portfolio standards.

A-4373/S-2900 (Calabrese, Speight/Sarlo) - Permits municipal emergency management coordinators to reside within reasonable proximity to the municipality in which they are employed.

AJR-57/SJR-47 (Moen, Mukherji, Dancer/Beach, Cruz-Perez) - Expresses support for commissioning of SSN-796, U.S.S. New Jersey, in New Jersey.

The Governor also vetoed the following bills:

A-793/S-1427 (Timberlake, Tucker, Reynolds-Jackson/Gill, Turner)CONDITIONAL - Creates “Community Wealth Preservation Program”; expands access for certain buyers to purchase property from sheriff’s sales.

A-3149/S-438 (McKeon, Dancer, Benson/Smith, Codey) - CONDITIONAL - Changes entity responsible for the management of NJ School of Conservation to a nonprofit organization, and directs DOE to request funding for the center annually.

A-4101/S-2666 (Lopez, Coughlin/Vitale, Corrado) - CONDITIONAL - Requires MVC to prompt applicant for certain documents to enter information into "Next-of-Kin Registry.

A-4107/S-2768 (Schaer, Conaway, Verrelli/Vitale, Singer) - CONDITIONAL - Makes various changes concerning regulation of emergency medical services; establishes mobile integrated health program and new State Emergency Medical Services Medical Director in DOH.

A-2676/S-1212 (McClellan/Testa)ABSOLUTE - Revises permitting thresholds for certain types of development requiring a CAFRA permit from DEP.

22 September 2022, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

S-772/A-1929 (Pou, Pennacchio/Swain, Dancer, McKnight) - Directs Department of Agriculture to establish New Jersey Minority, Women, and Underserved Farmer Registry.

S-1027/A-2208 (Singleton, Cruz-Perez/Greenwald, Verrelli, Sampson) - Includes duct cleaning as public work subject to the prevailing wage law.

S-2253/A-3656 (Scutari, Pou/Stanley, McKnight, Benson) - Limits fees charged for copies of medical and billing records.

The Governor also vetoed the following bills:

S-757/S-2772 (Sarlo, Oroho/Freiman, Mukherji, Dancer) - CONDITIONAL - Authorizes special occasion events at certain commercial farms on preserved farmland, under certain conditions.

SCS for S-2357/ACS for A-3830 (Madden, Lagana/Moriarty, Haider, Danielsen) - CONDITIONAL - Concerns about timely payment of UI benefits.

A-1474/S-511 (Lopez, Danielsen, Carter/Cryan) - CONDITIONAL - Provides certain protections and rights for temporary laborers.

21 October 2022, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

A-3149 wGR/S-438 (McKeon, Benson/Smith, Codey) - Changes entity responsible for the management of NJ School of Conservation to a nonprofit organization, and directs DOE to request funding for the center annually.

A-4101 wGR/S-2666 (Lopez, Coughlin/Vitale, Corrado) - Requires MVC to prompt applicants for certain documents to enter information into the “Next-of-Kin Registry."

A-4107 wGR/S-2768 (Schaer, Conaway, Verrelli/Vitale, Singer) - Makes various changes concerning regulation of emergency medical services; establishes mobile integrated health program and new State Emergency Medical Services Medical Director in DOH.

31 October 2022, Governor Murphy signed the following resolution into law:

SJR23/AJR161 (Singleton, Corrado/Quijano, Stanley, Swain) - Designates October of each year as “First Responders Appreciation Month.”

7 November 2022, Governor Murphy signed the following resolution into law:

SJR-24/AJR-154 (Singleton, Zwicker/Space, Egan, DeAngelo) - Designates the second week of November of each year as “National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey.”

1 December 2022, Governor Murphy signed the following bill into law:

S-2118/A-3678 (Vitale, Codey/Stanley, Conaway, McKnight) - Requires DHS to conduct annual Medicaid eligibility redeterminations.

Today, 5 December 2022, Governor Murphy signed the following bill into law:

A-655/S-3051 (Verrelli, Wimberly, Dancer/Gopal, Polistina, Zwicker) - Exempts discharge of student loan debt of certain veterans through the federal Total and Permanent Disability discharge process from taxation under the gross income tax.

-

