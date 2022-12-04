Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGftt_0jWLB6jB00
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute

An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.

-

As the pandemic and global inflation continue to wreak havoc on municipal budgets, a bipartisan group of Morris County mayors assembled at Morris Township Town Hall last week to call on State lawmakers to soften the latest fiscal crisis: a 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.

The substantial premium increases of over 20 percent proposed for State Health Benefits Program participants is yet another burden taxpayers and public employees will be left to carry and will leave many towns grappling with the potential for layoffs, the cancelation of important public projects, and/or tax increases,” said Mayors Mark Gyorfy (Morris Township), Bob Conley (Madison), Thad Kobylarz (Chatham Borough), Ashley Felice (Chatham Township), Tim Dougherty (Morristown), Jason Karr (Morris Plains) in a joint statement.With a record $6.8 billion surplus in this year’s state budget, we, as representatives of over 80,000 southeast Morris residents and 700 public employees, call upon lawmakers in Trenton to provide stability and relief by a reducing the proposed premium increases to our public health benefits.”

The bipartisan group of mayors included Bob Conley of Madison, Thad Kobylarz of Chatham borough, Ashley Felice of Chatham Township, Tim Dougherty of Morristown, Jason Karr of Morris Plains, and Carolyn Blackman of Dover.

With a record $6.8 billion surplus in this year’s state budget, we, as representatives of over 80,000 southeast Morris residents and 700 public employees, call upon lawmakers in Trenton to provide stability and relief by a reducing the proposed premium increases to our public health benefits,” The statement continued.

New Jersey public employees – members of the State Health Benefits Program and School Employees Health Benefits Program – are the largest insurance group in the state with 816k active and retired members and their dependents.

Five unions of state government employees made deals with the Murphy Administration in September requiring them to only pay a 3% increase, with taxpayers covering the remaining 18%. However, it is currently unclear how local and county governments will split the rate hike between taxpayers and eligible employees.

Mayor Ashley Felice of Chatham Township estimated that municipal employees and retirees in Chatham Township will see premiums increase by 19.7%.

"I feel for our employees, who are impacted the most," Mayor Felice said. "Increases of this size are not something people typically anticipate or plan for. And when you couple this with the already out of control inflationary environment impacting them at the grocery store, gas station, etc. it has a snowball effect."

Multiple Morris County Mayors reported that due to union contracts, the taxpayers will bear the brunt of the cost increase. The taxpayer tab in Morris Township, according to Morris Township Mayor Mark Gyorfy, will be $794k in 2023 – coupled with a $215k increase for public employees.

"If we were to raise property taxes next year to the 2% tax cap imposed by the state, it would net us a little over $450,000," Morris Township Mayor Mark Gyorfy said. "That's less than half of our shortfall. Towns like Morris Township aren't going to have many options and they'll be forced to consider hiring freezes, pauses on public investments, layoffs and tax increases."
"It really resonated to me that I'm going to give my employees a raise, but they're going to take home less money," Dougherty of Morristown said.

Mayor Thad Kobylarz of Chatham borough said Chatham Borough has already taken steps toward reducing costs, including a program that offers a cash incentive to employees who switch to lower-cost health plans.

This would not eliminate the overall cost increase, but would at least mitigate the heavy impact to Chatham Borough,” Mayor Kobylarz said.

The mostly part-time Morris County mayors usually rely on the New Jersey League of Municipalities and the New Jersey Conference of Mayors to engage directly with lawmakers and the Murphy administration.

Mayor Bob Conley of Madison, also a member of the NJ Conference of Mayors executive board, said it’s “a number 1 priority” for the organization “every day in Trenton.”

"When they worked out a deal with the state employees, we were hoping to hear shortly after 'here's what we can do for the municipalities,'" Mayor Conley said. "That's what we're looking for now."

While Morris County has made a voice for itself in fighting these increases in the cost of health plans, the problem is not just local, “it’s a statewide problem,” said Mayor Gyorfy.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RZED_0jWLB6jB00
Scan the QR code to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health care# cost# premiums# employment# government

Comments / 14

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5138 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Adopt The Morristown Train Station!

Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood.Photo byMorristown Minute. Adopt the Morristown Train Station! Or any other local New Jersey Transit Station near you and be responsible for maintaining the station's character, beauty, and pride!

Read full story
Toms River, NJ

Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms River

Historic Settlement Restores Damage At Former Chemical Plant in Toms River, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. A historic settlement to restore damaged natural resources at the site of a former chemical plant would preserve 1k acres of open space, improve water quality, create wildlife habitat and provide recreation and environmental education.

Read full story
2 comments

New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law

Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Announces Retirement

After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement.Photo byMorristown Minute. After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Delta-8 THC: The Semi-Legal Wellness Cannabinoid & Alternative to Delta-9 THC

Delta-8 THC or "legal weed" as it was commonly referred to post-legalization, presents promising health benefits but struggles legally.Photo byMorristown Minute. You’ve likely heard of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. Allow me to introduce its milder cousin Delta-8 THC.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJ

Suffering, depression, starvation, betrayal, mutiny, and the plot to kidnap then assassinate George Washington.Photo byMorristown Minute. Suffering and starvation, betrayal and treason, and the plot to kidnap, then assassinate George Washington in Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
4 comments

Mandatory Bicycle Helmets for All in NJ

A new bill would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.Photo byMorristown Minute. While already required for kids under 17, a new bill proposed by Assemblyman Atkins would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.

Read full story
120 comments

NJ Will Require Health Benefit Plans Cover Abortion Services

A study on access to reproductive health care in NJ from the DOBI found abortion coverage lacked transparency, consistency, and protection.Photo byMorristown Minute. NJDOBI begins the rulemaking process to require NJ Health Benefit Providers to cover abortion services.

Read full story
4 comments

Rise in Institutional Homeownership Created Higher Prices, Less Housing for NJ Homebuyers, Says DCA Report

Report Finds Institutional Homeownership Is Rising, Contributing to Less Housing Inventory and Higher Home Prices for Regular Homebuyers in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today issued the report “Buying New Jersey: The Rise in Institutional Ownership of Residential Properties,” which examines the recent rise in institutional homeownership and its impact on the ability of New Jersey residents to buy a home.

Read full story
1 comments

All NJ Schools Now Required to Submit School Mapping Data

New school safety initiative requires all NJ schools to submit critical mapping data.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs bill S2426 into law, requiring all public and nonpublic NJ schools to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Will Seek Outside Management of State Veteran Homes

Governor Murphy announces a proposal to seek outside management of state-run veterans' homes.Photo byMorristown Minute. After sending a Mission Critical Team to one of NJs three State-run veterans’ memorial homes, Governor Murphy announces a proposal to seek outside management.

Read full story
5 comments

NJ State Employees Work from Home in State Sponsored Pilot Program

NJ State employees participate in a year-long work-from-home pilot program.Photo byMorristown Minute. NJ state employees are currently participating in a pilot program to test the effectiveness of “work from home” – effective July 1, 2022, the pilot program will run until June 30, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

A Free Online Financial Wellness Platform for New Jersey Residents

NJ financial literacy platform helps residents rebuild from the pandemic.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Online Financial Literacy Platform Launched by the NJ Treasury Provides Personalized Resources and Tools for NJ Residents Across the Socio-Economic Spectrum.

Read full story

“Strategic Enforcement:” NJDOLs New Approach to Ensure Workers Earnings, Benefits

NJDOLs new enforcement policy on workers' rights.Photo byMorristown Minute. You’ve likely read one of the many articles we’ve recently published about Stop-Work orders being issued around NJ. With a rise in these incidents, NJDOL implements a new policy.

Read full story

$25 Million Investment In New Jersey’s Historic Sites

$25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites.Photo byMorristown Minute. Funding Will Go Towards the Revitalization of NJ’s Revolutionary War Historic Sites in Anticipation of the Nation’s Semiquincentennial Anniversary.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)

Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses.

Read full story

NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification

3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.

Read full story
22 comments

NJ Attorney General Pens Letter to Apple CEO Highlighting Security Risks to App Users

National Coalition of AGs pen letter to Apple to encourage proper security measures to protect reproductive healthcare information.Photo byMorristown Minute. AG Platkin leads a multistate coalition urging Apple to take practical steps to protect reproductive health information on Apple Store.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy