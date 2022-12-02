NJ Will Require Health Benefit Plans Cover Abortion Services

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OI3SU_0jVUuFGC00
A study on access to reproductive health care in NJ from the DOBI found abortion coverage lacked transparency, consistency, and protection.Photo byMorristown Minute

NJDOBI begins the rulemaking process to require NJ Health Benefit Providers to cover abortion services.

-

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (NJ DOBI) recently released a study on access to reproductive health care in NJ that found “there is a need for greater transparency and consistency regarding health coverage for abortion […and…] a need for a clear regulation to provide for abortion coverage under state-regulated health benefits plans…”.

On January 13, 2022, Governor Murphy signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, which recognizes the right to reproductive choice as a “fundamental right enshrined in the State Constitution.”

The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, or “The Act,” found that the constitutional right to reproductive health choices includes the rights to:

  • determine whether and when to bear children
  • access contraception, including emergency contraception
  • not be denied public benefits based on the choice to have additional children
  • choose to terminate a pregnancy; and may choose to carry a pregnancy to term

With regard to health insurance coverage, The Act directed the DOBI to conduct a study and issue a report on access to reproductive health care in New Jersey, after which the Department “may direct health benefit plans to provide coverage for abortion services.”

The results of the Department of Banking and Insurance’s study confirm what we have long known to be true – that rights without access mean nothing,” said Governor Murphy.In light of the study’s findings, the Department has begun the process of establishing a requirement that will ensure access to abortion services without exceptions limiting coverage. I applaud the health benefits boards for beginning the process for earlier implementation of this requirement and encourage them to vote to finalize the earlier date to ensure more of our residents can access the care they both need and deserve as soon as possible.”

Under the rules process in the Administrative Procedures Act, the requirement could take effect next plan year, on January 1, 2024. However, the department requested that insurance companies in the individual market, which include those offering plans through Get Covered New Jersey, the State’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, off-marketplace, and the small employer market, implement the change as soon as possible to make coverage for abortion services, without exceptions, effective for the start of the 2023 plan year on January 1, 2023.

At the department’s request, the Individual Health Coverage Program board voted on November 30, 2022, to propose the change, thus beginning the process of implementing the change. The Small Employer Health Program board also voted yesterday to start the process.

After a 20-day public comment period, both boards are expected to hold a final vote in late December to adopt the change to make the requirement effective January 1, 2023.

Currently, health insurance coverage for abortion services in the regulated markets is neither explicitly prohibited nor required by state or federal law. However, in the most regulated markets, the individual and small employer markets, all carriers currently provide some type of coverage for abortion. Carriers in these markets may opt to limit such coverage to cases of rape, incest, or the life of the woman.

The department’s study found that requiring insurance coverage for abortion, without exceptions that limit coverage, will not increase premiums in any material way, contributes to access to the full range of reproductive healthcare, increases transparency, and would be consistent with actions taken in other states.

As part of its study pursuant to the Act, the Department requested specific information and conducted an analysis of available data on the cost and possible impacts to insurance coverage if coverage for abortion was required in the regulated markets.

Carriers in the individual and small employer markets in New Jersey were asked to provide the impact of covering all abortions as part of their 2023 rate filings. Carriers estimated a range of zero impact to .1% of the premium. Therefore, enacting an abortion coverage requirement would not be expected to materially impact insurance rates in the regulated markets.

The Act also recognizes the right of certain religious employers to request an exclusion under a health insurance contract if the required coverage conflicts with the religious employer’s bona fide religious beliefs and practices. Therefore, the regulation proposed by the department would incorporate such an exception.

In preparation for the study, the Department accepted public comments on access to comprehensive reproductive care, coverage of reproductive services, and related health impacts. In response, hundreds of comments were submitted and reviewed by the Department.

The State of New Jersey has regulatory authority over specific health insurance markets. Specifically, the department regulates the individual, small employer, and fully-insured large employer health insurance markets often referred to as the “regulated markets.” The individual market includes plans offered on the marketplace, through Get Covered New Jersey, the State’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, and off-marketplace.

The department began the regulatory process on November 23rd to advance the requirement that state-regulated plans cover abortion services without exceptions that limit coverage. Beginning the advance notice process makes public and seeks comment for a 60-day period on the proposal prior to its publication in the New Jersey Register.

Simultaneously, the Individual Health Coverage and Small Employer Health Benefits Program boards are moving forward with implementing the requirement for the individual and small employer markets, effective January 1, 2023. The requirement would take effect in the large employer market after the rules process under the Administrative Procedure Act is completed in 2023.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nu0ci_0jVUuFGC00
Scan or click to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# abortion# healthcare# insurance# premiums# coverage

Comments / 4

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5138 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Adopt The Morristown Train Station!

Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood.Photo byMorristown Minute. Adopt the Morristown Train Station! Or any other local New Jersey Transit Station near you and be responsible for maintaining the station's character, beauty, and pride!

Read full story
Toms River, NJ

Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms River

Historic Settlement Restores Damage At Former Chemical Plant in Toms River, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. A historic settlement to restore damaged natural resources at the site of a former chemical plant would preserve 1k acres of open space, improve water quality, create wildlife habitat and provide recreation and environmental education.

Read full story
2 comments

New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law

Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Announces Retirement

After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement.Photo byMorristown Minute. After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Delta-8 THC: The Semi-Legal Wellness Cannabinoid & Alternative to Delta-9 THC

Delta-8 THC or "legal weed" as it was commonly referred to post-legalization, presents promising health benefits but struggles legally.Photo byMorristown Minute. You’ve likely heard of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. Allow me to introduce its milder cousin Delta-8 THC.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJ

Suffering, depression, starvation, betrayal, mutiny, and the plot to kidnap then assassinate George Washington.Photo byMorristown Minute. Suffering and starvation, betrayal and treason, and the plot to kidnap, then assassinate George Washington in Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ

A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.

Read full story
14 comments

Mandatory Bicycle Helmets for All in NJ

A new bill would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.Photo byMorristown Minute. While already required for kids under 17, a new bill proposed by Assemblyman Atkins would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.

Read full story
120 comments

Rise in Institutional Homeownership Created Higher Prices, Less Housing for NJ Homebuyers, Says DCA Report

Report Finds Institutional Homeownership Is Rising, Contributing to Less Housing Inventory and Higher Home Prices for Regular Homebuyers in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today issued the report “Buying New Jersey: The Rise in Institutional Ownership of Residential Properties,” which examines the recent rise in institutional homeownership and its impact on the ability of New Jersey residents to buy a home.

Read full story
1 comments

All NJ Schools Now Required to Submit School Mapping Data

New school safety initiative requires all NJ schools to submit critical mapping data.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs bill S2426 into law, requiring all public and nonpublic NJ schools to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Will Seek Outside Management of State Veteran Homes

Governor Murphy announces a proposal to seek outside management of state-run veterans' homes.Photo byMorristown Minute. After sending a Mission Critical Team to one of NJs three State-run veterans’ memorial homes, Governor Murphy announces a proposal to seek outside management.

Read full story
5 comments

NJ State Employees Work from Home in State Sponsored Pilot Program

NJ State employees participate in a year-long work-from-home pilot program.Photo byMorristown Minute. NJ state employees are currently participating in a pilot program to test the effectiveness of “work from home” – effective July 1, 2022, the pilot program will run until June 30, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

A Free Online Financial Wellness Platform for New Jersey Residents

NJ financial literacy platform helps residents rebuild from the pandemic.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Online Financial Literacy Platform Launched by the NJ Treasury Provides Personalized Resources and Tools for NJ Residents Across the Socio-Economic Spectrum.

Read full story

“Strategic Enforcement:” NJDOLs New Approach to Ensure Workers Earnings, Benefits

NJDOLs new enforcement policy on workers' rights.Photo byMorristown Minute. You’ve likely read one of the many articles we’ve recently published about Stop-Work orders being issued around NJ. With a rise in these incidents, NJDOL implements a new policy.

Read full story

$25 Million Investment In New Jersey’s Historic Sites

$25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites.Photo byMorristown Minute. Funding Will Go Towards the Revitalization of NJ’s Revolutionary War Historic Sites in Anticipation of the Nation’s Semiquincentennial Anniversary.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)

Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses.

Read full story

NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification

3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.

Read full story
22 comments

NJ Attorney General Pens Letter to Apple CEO Highlighting Security Risks to App Users

National Coalition of AGs pen letter to Apple to encourage proper security measures to protect reproductive healthcare information.Photo byMorristown Minute. AG Platkin leads a multistate coalition urging Apple to take practical steps to protect reproductive health information on Apple Store.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy