Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)

Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses. Photo by Morristown Minute

-

Drumthwacket is open for the holidays!

New Jersey residents are encouraged to attend The Holidays at Drumthwacket, a longstanding tradition of open houses at the Governor’s official residence in Princeton.

The Drumthwacket Foundation, in partnership with six garden clubs from across New Jersey, has decorated each room on the public first floor of the residence using fresh arrangements and greenery to complement the architecture and decor of the historical property.

“Phil and I are happy to welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to what we like to call the People’s House for the holiday season,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “The six fabulous garden clubs from across the state, along with the Drumthwacket Foundation, have done an amazing job this year in creating a magical winter wonderland at our historical Drumthwacket! This holiday season, as you spend time with loved ones, we hope that you can join us for this truly unique experience.”

The tours will be self-guided with several docents stationed throughout the residence to answer questions and provide historical information about the property.

The open house tours will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on the following dates:

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Monday, December 5, 2022

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Monday, December 12, 2022

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Reservations are required; admission and on-site parking are free of charge.

To make tour arrangements, visit December Holiday Open Houses - Drumthwacket, the Official Residence of the Governor of New Jersey.

The Holidays at Drumthwacket includes the following display presentations located throughout the public first-floor of the residence:

Entrance & window wreaths. Photo by Morristown Minute

Entrance Gate & Window Wreaths: Belvidere Garden Club

Simplistic elegance characterizes the Entrance Gate wreaths decorated with fresh pines and evergreens, magnolia leaves, holly branches, and snippets of variegated boxwood, pinecones, berries, feathers, and a sprinkling of sparkling crystals. The 29 window wreaths are festooned with bows of rich red velvet ribbon.

The Foyer. Photo by Morristown Minute

Foyer: Mountain Lakes Garden Club

The foyer is resplendent with elements of the season. Festive greens and white florals evoke a fresh and festive feel. Holiday hues of champagne, chocolate, and meringue fill the space from the magnificent Palladian window to the glittering Christmas tree.

The dining room. Photo by Morristown Minute

Dining Room: Allentown Garden Club

The stately dining room is decorated with a fanciful bird theme. The color palette includes opal, white, crystal, pearl, sage, and gold, with hints of teal and navy that complement the room’s hand-painted wall panels. Feathers, candles, and garden elements mixed with traditional decorations of holiday greens, ribbons, and a Christmas tree, create a lively and festive environment.

The dining room, painting. Photo by Morristown Minute

The room’s grand table is set with Drumthwacket’s formal dinnerware and historic silver collection. The distinguished guest list for this holiday dinner party includes past and present residents and citizens of the state, who, through their talents, actions, and diverse contributions, are a celebrated source of New Jersey pride and inspiration.

The parlor. Photo by Morristown Minute

Parlor: West Trenton Garden Club

Decked in silver and gold with fragrant greens and warm white florals, the parlor is a scene of a festive holiday celebration about to unfold.

The music room. Photo by Morristown Minute

Music Room: Long Valley Garden Club

The music room’s theme is winter floral notes. Music-themed decorations abound throughout. Decorated instruments, a botanically designed mannequin, and garlands with music note pinecones and poinsettias complete the décor.

The Library. Photo by Morristown Minute

Library: Keyport Garden Club

The theme is Reading with whimsical vignettes representing Christmas and Chanukah. Memorabilia representative of the Club’s beloved Keyport will also shine through.

The governor's study. Photo by Morristown Minute

Governor’s Study: Hunterdon Hills Garden Club

The Garden Club chose a nature-inspired theme to create a contemplative atmosphere in the cozy wood-paneled Governor’s Study. The tabletop tree is adorned with pinecones, teasel, rosehips, and other natural elements and is topped with a golden allium.

The window wreaths are enhanced with magnolia leaves and pods in a nod to the magnolia allay that extends into the lawn behind the solarium. Accents of silver and gold complement the warm wood tones of the room.

-

