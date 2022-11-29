NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zdyum_0jPBn09800
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute

Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.

-

New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to offer unemployment applicants three ways to verify their identity that all meet heightened federal security standards.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) now offers these identity-proofing options:

  • self-service,
  • live video chat, and
  • in-person proofing for people with accessibility issues.

All unemployed workers must verify their identity by one of the three options before their unemployment application can be reviewed and benefits released.

These additions hope to speed up the historically laborious and tedious process of claiming unemployment benefits.

We are mindful of the balance we must strike between fraud prevention and customer access,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. "This new option accomplishes that – while adhering to enhanced security standards endorsed by federal agencies and helping to protect the Unemployment Trust Fund and the millions of New Jersey workers and businesses paying into it.”

ID.me, a federally credentialed security vendor, provides identity verification services for New Jersey and other state and federal agencies, implementing National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-compliant Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) identity proofing.

Unemployment systems around the country require identity verification for the protection of every worker applying for benefits,” the Commissioner added. “I am proud that New Jersey is leading the way in providing options for workers.”

New Jersey received USDOL’s “Unemployment Insurance Innovation Award for Integrity” in 2011 for saving taxpayers $56 million in the first five months of a novel anti-fraud program that stopped fraudsters from collecting benefits after they had returned to work.

The pandemic ushered in new, more sophisticated identity theft schemes, and NJDOL responded by requiring enhanced identity verification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnLSV_0jPBn09800
ID.me verification process.Photo byMorristown Minute

ID.me, and other anti-fraud tools already in place, have stopped hundreds of thousands of fraudulent claims from going forward, saving billions of dollars.

After a worker applies for unemployment benefits, they have the option to verify their identity through a link on their unemployment claim submission page, or they can act on a link NJDOL emails to them.

After they log in and create their ID.me account, they can choose how to verify their identity:

  1. Self-service: the easiest choice for workers who are reasonably comfortable using a computer or cell phone, have internet access, and can upload a document and take a clear selfie.
  2. Live video chat: the best choice for those who would find self-service a challenge due to technical limitations, or who prefer a non-biometric method of identity proofing.
  3. In-person: best for those without a computer, cell phone, or internet access, or who have document challenges.

*This article is not sponsored or affiliate content and is meant solely to inform.*

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSYEu_0jPBn09800
Scan or click to donate!Photo byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jobs# unemployment# unemployment benefits# work# identity

Comments / 18

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5065 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morris County, NJ

Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ

A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.

Read full story
4 comments

Mandatory Bicycle Helmets for All in NJ

A new bill would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.Photo byMorristown Minute. While already required for kids under 17, a new bill proposed by Assemblyman Atkins would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.

Read full story
81 comments

NJ Will Require Health Benefit Plans Cover Abortion Services

A study on access to reproductive health care in NJ from the DOBI found abortion coverage lacked transparency, consistency, and protection.Photo byMorristown Minute. NJDOBI begins the rulemaking process to require NJ Health Benefit Providers to cover abortion services.

Read full story
4 comments

Rise in Institutional Homeownership Created Higher Prices, Less Housing for NJ Homebuyers, Says DCA Report

Report Finds Institutional Homeownership Is Rising, Contributing to Less Housing Inventory and Higher Home Prices for Regular Homebuyers in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today issued the report “Buying New Jersey: The Rise in Institutional Ownership of Residential Properties,” which examines the recent rise in institutional homeownership and its impact on the ability of New Jersey residents to buy a home.

Read full story

All NJ Schools Now Required to Submit School Mapping Data

New school safety initiative requires all NJ schools to submit critical mapping data.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs bill S2426 into law, requiring all public and nonpublic NJ schools to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Will Seek Outside Management of State Veteran Homes

Governor Murphy announces a proposal to seek outside management of state-run veterans' homes.Photo byMorristown Minute. After sending a Mission Critical Team to one of NJs three State-run veterans’ memorial homes, Governor Murphy announces a proposal to seek outside management.

Read full story
5 comments

NJ State Employees Work from Home in State Sponsored Pilot Program

NJ State employees participate in a year-long work-from-home pilot program.Photo byMorristown Minute. NJ state employees are currently participating in a pilot program to test the effectiveness of “work from home” – effective July 1, 2022, the pilot program will run until June 30, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

A Free Online Financial Wellness Platform for New Jersey Residents

NJ financial literacy platform helps residents rebuild from the pandemic.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Online Financial Literacy Platform Launched by the NJ Treasury Provides Personalized Resources and Tools for NJ Residents Across the Socio-Economic Spectrum.

Read full story

“Strategic Enforcement:” NJDOLs New Approach to Ensure Workers Earnings, Benefits

NJDOLs new enforcement policy on workers' rights.Photo byMorristown Minute. You’ve likely read one of the many articles we’ve recently published about Stop-Work orders being issued around NJ. With a rise in these incidents, NJDOL implements a new policy.

Read full story

$25 Million Investment In New Jersey’s Historic Sites

$25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites.Photo byMorristown Minute. Funding Will Go Towards the Revitalization of NJ’s Revolutionary War Historic Sites in Anticipation of the Nation’s Semiquincentennial Anniversary.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.

Read full story
Princeton, NJ

Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)

Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy welcome thousands of New Jersey residents to Drumthwacket for holiday open houses.

Read full story

NJ Attorney General Pens Letter to Apple CEO Highlighting Security Risks to App Users

National Coalition of AGs pen letter to Apple to encourage proper security measures to protect reproductive healthcare information.Photo byMorristown Minute. AG Platkin leads a multistate coalition urging Apple to take practical steps to protect reproductive health information on Apple Store.

Read full story
Rahway, NJ

Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School Projects

Roosevelt Elementary School.Photo byMorristown Minute. Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy ordered to STOP-WORK at two school construction jobs in Rahway. Investigators from the NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered two stop-work orders to Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy last month. Marcal Construction Group is a real estate and design company which, to date has "purchased and repositioned over $250 million in residential, medical, and office properties across the country."

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)

A look back at Morristown, NJ through the years.Photo byMorristown Minute. Our town has changed a lot over the years – take a closer look at how Morristown's landscape has changed over time.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Courthouse Project Moves to Design Phase

A revised design and master plan for the new Morristown courthouse.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County Commissioners approved a less costly, revised plan for the new courthouse project in Morristown.

Read full story
1 comments
Park Ridge, NJ

USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA Areas

Goalkeeper Matt Turner of Park Ridge, NJ, and Brenden Aaronson of Medford, NJ, featured above.Photo byMorristown Minute. Team USAs World Cup 2022 roster features players like Goalkeeper Matt Turner of Park Ridge, NJ, and Brenden Aaronson of Medford, NJ.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Library Celebrates 100 Years

Commissioner-elect Christine Myers, Assemblywoman Dunn, Commissioner Director Selen, and Library Director O'Neill with county officials.Photo byMorristown Minute. The Morris County Library celebrated 100 years of service with music, crafts, speeches, and honors this weekend.

Read full story
2 comments

NJ Transit Provides Extra Service for Thanksgiving Travelers (Kids Ride Free)

Extra Service for Thanksgiving Travelers.Photo byMorristown Minute. NJ TRANSIT is adding additional service this Thanksgiving weekend to help relieve travel stress as the Garden State embarks upon the holiday season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy