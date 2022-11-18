I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight

I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour. Morristown Minute

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.

Beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, Friday, November 18, until 5 a.m., Saturday, November 19, NJDOT’s contractor, Mount Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound to make concrete deck repairs on the Route 15 Bridge over Green Pond Brook.

In addition, the Route 15 northbound right and center lanes will be closed on the bridge at Milepost 2.3.

The I-80 westbound Exit 34A ramp to Route 15 southbound will remain open during construction.

The following detour will be in place:

I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound detour:

Motorists on I-80 westbound wishing to take the Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be directed to continue on I-80 westbound

Take Exit 34A to Route 15 southbound/Wharton

Turn right onto CR 642/East Dewey Avenue

Turn right onto CR 634/North Main Street

Stay right to take the ramp to Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal/Jefferson/Sparta

The work is part of a $21.6 million state-funded maintenance project to repair concrete structures at various locations in eight counties throughout North Jersey.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.

