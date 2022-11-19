Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other Offenses

Tyrone Ellison, 35, of Morristown, New Jersey was found guilty of a number of offenses. Morristown Minute

Morristown man found guilty of kidnapping, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and more.

Morris County law enforcement announce that a jury has found Tyrone Ellison, 35, of Morristown, New Jersey guilty of one count each of first-degree Kidnapping; second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS); third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact; and third-degree Possession of a CDS.

The jury found Ellison not guilty of third-degree Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, but guilty of Simple Assault, a disorderly persons offense.

On February 13th, 2021, Ellison approached the victim in Newark and offered him a place to stay for the night, driving him back to Ellison’s Morristown residence.

The victim fell asleep and awoke to Ellison contacting his intimate parts. Ellison displayed a handgun and would not allow the victim to access his cell phone and confined the victim in the residence for most of the day. When the victim attempted to end another act of unwanted touching, Ellison struck the victim, causing injury.

The victim was secretly able to send a message to his mother and was later able to run out of the residence to a waiting car. The incident was reported to law enforcement.

During the investigation, Methamphetamine packaged for distribution along with text conversations on Ellison’s phone relating to drug distribution were found in Ellison’s residence.

The charges against Ellison were tried before a jury between November 3, 2022, and November 14, 2022. The Honorable Ralph E. Amirata, JSC presided over the trial. The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Justin R. Tellone and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Laura Magnone. The jury returned its verdict on November 14, 2022.

Ellison is scheduled to be sentenced on February 17, 2023. He remains in custody at this time.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to acknowledge the Morristown Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office General Investigation Unit for their efforts in this investigation and prosecution.

