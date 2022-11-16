The $2.7B Renovation of Newark Airport’s Terminal A (Photos)

1 million sq ft renovation will generate 2.5K jobs and over $1.9B in wages Morristown Minute

1 Million Sq Ft, State-of-The-art Terminal With 33 Gates Represents Largest Design-build Project in New Jersey History; Will Generate 2.5K Jobs and More Than $1.9B in Wages.

[Gov Murphy joined Port Authority Chairman O'Toole, Executive Director Cotton, airport stakeholders, & NJ officials yesterday to celebrate]

Yesterday marked the opening of the new Terminal A, the centerpiece of an airport-wide renaissance designed to establish Newark Liberty International Airport as a world-class gateway for the New Jersey and New York region.

The new terminal represents the largest design-build project in New Jersey. The $2.7 billion terminal, which will replace an outmoded Terminal A that first opened in 1973, features state-of-the-art passenger amenities, dazzling artwork, digital technology, and dining and retail options provided by 60 regional, national, and global brands, including six retailers from Newark, Elizabeth, and Jersey City.

“This is New Jersey’s largest design-build project, creating opportunities within the local community that is resulting in thousands of jobs to deliver a world-class facility,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole.

$2.7 billion terminal will replace an outmoded Terminal A that first opened in 1973.

The terminal features approximately 1 million square feet of space and offers 33 gates to handle larger aircraft, a modernized common-use check-in area, and security and baggage claim areas expected to efficiently handle an estimated 13.6 million passengers a year.

In addition to the new terminal, the $3.3 billion Newark Liberty redevelopment program also includes a $400 million integrated public parking garage with new centralized rental car facilities and $175 million for south airfield paving.

“Today’s unveiling of Terminal A marks the culmination of the largest infrastructure project I have had the honor of overseeing during my administration,” said Governor Murphy. “From uniquely New Jersey concessions to innovative public art installations and world-class facilities, Terminal A is revolutionizing travel in a state that has always been – and always will be – a model for the rest of the nation to follow. Just as importantly, while Terminal A’s transformation solidifies Newark Liberty’s status as a regional and international transportation hub, it will also spur billions of dollars in economic activity and generate the good-paying jobs upon which our communities depend.”

Newly designed and updated amenities and waiting areas for travelers.

Terminal A is expected to generate more than $4.6 billion in regional economic activity, create more than 2,500 jobs and provide more than $1.9 billion in wages. As of June 2022, the Terminal A program had awarded 94 sub-contracts to minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) totaling more than $686 million and $213 million for 92 sub-contracts to New Jersey firms.

“Newark Airport’s new Terminal A is a world-class 21st-century marvel, with cutting-edge check-in, security, and touchless e-gate technology. Public art, iconic concessions, and highly original digital displays also create an unmistakable New Jersey sense of place,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

Terminal A is expected to generate more than $4.6 billion in regional economic activity.

Newark Liberty currently provides jobs for approximately 19,250 people directly employed at the airport. It contributes more than $29.3 billion in annual economic activity to the New York-New Jersey metropolitan region, supporting more than 128,000 total jobs and nearly $10.8 billion in annual wages.

Port Authority partnered with Xovis, a Swiss-based 3D sensors and software engineering company, to equip the new terminal with sensor technology at check-in and security, smart restrooms, waypoints, and departure gate doors – all to help reduce wait times, increase the overall efficiency of operations, and improve the customer experience.

Local artists decorate and design the new terminal.

Inspiring public art will greet passengers as they move through the new terminal, which showcases the work of 29 local artists with unique art installations that support the Port Authority’s vision for a transformative customer experience offering a distinctive New Jersey sense of place.

Complementing the comprehensive public art program is an immersive digital journey, created by multimedia studio Moment Factory, that captivates passengers with the Garden State's renowned landmarks, art, and innovations through a series of permanent large-scale multimedia installations.

Terminal A will feature environmentally friendly technology.

The new terminal also features a variety of sustainable design initiatives including integral solar panels on the curbside glass canopy and roof of the integrated parking structure, new electric buses to support shuttle operations, water-efficient fixtures, a “cool roof," and energy-efficient indoor lighting and controls.

The new terminal also includes many family-friendly amenities to enhance the overall customer experience. Inspired by many of New Jersey’s greats -- Thomas Edison, Bruce Springsteen, Carl Lewis, and Patrick Ewing -- the children’s play areas are themed by music and arts, science, and sports.

The children's play areas are themed by music and arts, science, and sports.

In keeping with the beautiful landscapes of New Jersey, the bathrooms are designed with various themes such as the woodland theme of the Garden State, the coastal shores, as well as metropolitan chic.

Terminal A features a variety of seating to accommodate the needs of today’s passengers that are versatile including tandem and soft seating, lounges, benches, and workstations equipped with charging stations in various areas.

Yesterday’s opening ceremony advances the Port Authority’s vision to transform Newark Liberty into a world-class gateway for the New Jersey/New York region. The next phase of this transformation will be developed through the work of a recently selected world-class airport master planner.

All 33 gates of Terminal A will be fully operational in 2023.

The new Terminal A was designed and built by Tutor Perini/Parsons, with work completed in phases to minimize customer inconvenience. After the completion of a series of system tests, 21 gates will open later this month and the remaining 12 gates will be fully operational in 2023. Internationally recognized airport operator Munich Airport NJ will oversee operations, maintenance, and concession functions.

For more (25) photos of the new Terminal A, Click Here!

