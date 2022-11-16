New York City, NY

21 PGA Pros Team Up to Run NYC Marathon and Raise $90k for PGA REACH

Morristown Minute

21 golf pros teamed up to run in the TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday, November 6, raising nearly $90k for PGA REACH.

For the fifth consecutive year, PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, which took place on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Twenty-one PGA Professionals from across the country teamed up to collectively raise nearly $90,000 to support PGA REACH’s mission of positively impacting the lives of youth, Veterans, and diverse populations through the game of golf. In addition, PGA REACH will be among 500 official charity partners that provide thousands of runners an opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.

PGA REACH Team Running in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon

The team assembled is a dedicated group of PGA Professionals who ran the full marathon while raising awareness for PGA REACH throughout their training:

Ryan Adams, PGA
Associate Editor, PGA Magazine
Frisco, Texas

Scott Ashworth, PGA
Director of Golf, Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Manele Golf Course
Lanai City, Hawaii

Trenton Blundell, PGA
Tournament Manager - Junior Championships, PGA of America
Frisco, Texas

Daniel Castano, PGA
Lead Assistant Golf Professional, Stanton Ridge Golf & C.C.
Denville, N.J.

Alison Curdt, PGA
Director of Instruction, Alison Curdt Golf at Wood Ranch Golf Club
Reseda, Calif.

Caitlyn Doyle, PGA
Career Consultant, PGA of America
Fairfield, Calif.

JoAnna Ehret, PGA
Senior Coordinator - Championships, PGA of America
Jupiter, Fla.

Jason Epstein, PGA
Director of Golf and Athletics, Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Md.

Kyle Heyen, PGA
Director of Golf, Hiwan Golf Club
Evergreen, Colo.

Jon Husby, PGA
Principal Program and Internship Coordinator, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs PGA Golf Management
Woodland Park, Colo.

Nick Knee, PGA
Head Golf Professional, Sandia Golf Club
Albuquerque, N.M.

Ralph Landrum, PGA
General Manager, World of Golf
Crestview Hills, Ky.

Mike Mueller, PGA
Career Consultant, PGA of America
Fuquay Varina, N.C.

David Muttitt, PGA
Teaching Professional, Los Altos Golf Course
Albuquerque, N.M.

Michael Pius, PGA
Executive Director, The First Tee - Upstate South Carolina
Greer, S.C.

Josh Salmon, PGA
Assistant Director, New Mexico State PGA Golf Management
Las Cruces, N.M.

Angela Schmelzer, PGA
Director - Consumer Experience, PGA of America
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Mike Smith, PGA
Player Engagement Consultant, PGA of America
Morristown, N.J.

Henry Stetina, PGA
Director of Player Development, New Mexico State University PGA Golf Management
Las Cruces, N.M.

Aaron Waltz, PGA
Director of U.S. Sales, Trackman, Inc.
Canadian Lake, Mich.

Andy Weissinger, PGA
General Manager, Eaglewood Golf Course Langley AFB
Chesapeake, Va.

In five years as an Official Charity Partner of the TCS New York City Marathon, PGA REACH has raised over $165,000 in support of its core pillars and flagship programming, including PGA Jr. League, PGA HOPE, PGA WORKS, and PGA Places to Play.

Through our campaigns and supporters like these 21 PGA Professionals who are raising awareness and funds for PGA REACH in the New York City Marathon, we will further provide resources to introduce, support and welcome people through golf,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “This will help us bring more young golfers into the game, offer more Veterans the support and wellness offerings they need through golf to overcome challenges, and also introduce a new generation to career opportunities in the game and business of golf.”

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $400 million for more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations across the globe. Before the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

“The TCS New York City Marathon serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms supporting hundreds of charities and philanthropic efforts,” says Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “We are very proud to support the PGA REACH team and the incredible impact they have made in communities across the U.S., as they raise funds to continue positively impacting lives through the game of golf.”

To learn more about PGA REACH or support individual runners’ campaigns, please visit the Team’s Fundraising page.

About PGA REACH

PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections, and the game of golf. For more information on PGA REACH, visit PGAREACH.org.

About THE NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERS (NYRR)

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization.

NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life.

NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners.

