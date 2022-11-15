Morristown, NJ

2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvKB6_0jBpVaeB00
Santa arrives at the Morristown Green scheduled for Sunday, November 27th at 5 PM. Join the fun and celebrate the start of the holiday season!

The Christmas Festival at the Morristown Green, presented by the Morristown Partnership, will kick off with Santa’s Arrival on Sunday, November 27th at 5:00 pm and promises once again to transform the downtown into a winter wonderland.

A full calendar of family-friendly activities has been scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the month of December concluding on Sunday, December 18th. Look for a detailed activity and entertainment schedule on the Morristown Partnership website (www.morristown-nj.org) and/or via the QR code on the event poster displayed throughout town.

Pictures with Santa on the Morristown Green.Morristown Minute

For over 100 years, generations of residents and visitors have come to the heart of downtown Morristown to enjoy the magic of the Christmas season. It began in 1913 with a small group of festive volunteers lighting a single star atop one tree on the Morristown Green.

Since that time, this tradition has spread holiday cheer to countless families with its addition of a Santa House, holiday music and crafts, a vintage-style oversized rocking horse, ice sculpture demonstrations, and free rides around the Green on a miniature electric trail.

All activities are free with the exception of a $15 fee for photos with Santa. Santa’s Arrival, as well as the month-long Christmas Festival at the Morristown Green, are made possible thanks to returning sponsors Atlantic Health System/Morristown Medical Center, Hyatt Regency Morristown, 40 North Restaurants, Lakeland Bank and The Education Association of Morris (T.E.A.M.).

Santa flies into Morristown, helped by the Morristown Fire Department.Morristown Minute

New sponsors this year include Valley Bank, Morristown Airport, Picatinny Federal Credit Union, and Primrose School of Morristown. We offer our sincere thanks to all our sponsors who support this time-honored Morristown tradition.

As a regional bank with deep ties in the communities we serve, we feel that it is our responsibility to support local events that bring our neighbors closer togethersaid Roger Jones, vice president and marketing manager of Valley Bank. “That’s why we’re proud to sponsor the Christmas Festival at the Morristown Green,” Jones concluded.

In Spring 2023 Valley Bank will open its new headquarters in Morristown.

Santa’s Arrival will coincide, as in years past, with the ‘Countdown to the Lighting of the Green’ featuring seasonal décor, thousands of dazzling lights on the Green, and stunning lamppost wreaths throughout downtown.

Santa addresses fans on the Morristown Green.Morristown Minute

Being that this event is entirely privately funded, we are grateful to participants in our Annual Appeal drive and encourage you to look for how you can help at Donate Now.

The beauty of our downtown, we hope, will once again entice people from near and far to shop, dine, visit, and enjoy a wide variety of entertainment.

For additional information please get in touch with Morristown Partnership, 14 Maple Avenue, Suite 201, Morristown, NJ 07960 at (973) 455-1133, or visit us at www.morristown-nj.org.

