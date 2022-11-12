New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate. Morristown Minute

All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.

Thousands of bills and resolutions are pending legislation in the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate for 2022. Understanding the legislation your representatives are passing is essential to make an informed decision at the polls.

So below we provide a breakdown of the bills and resolutions passed in the 2022 – 2023 Regular Session of both the NJ State Senate and Assembly, separated by issue.

But first, what’s the difference between a bill and a resolution?

Put simply, there’s little practical difference between a bill and a resolution. A bill is a proposal to establish a new law, or change or repeal an existing law. According to the NJ State Legislature’s Glossary, a resolution is “an action of the Legislature that expresses the policies, sentiment, opinions or direction of one or both Houses.”

For us, they may as well both mean “it’s a law now.”

New Laws in New Jersey 2022: By Top 5 Issues, as reported by the Pew Research Center

Inflation/Economy/Budget

S 2677 – Amends requirements for certain mixed-use parking projects undertaken by municipal redevelopers under Economic Redevelopment and Growth Grant program; increases total available tax credits by $25 million.

S 2921 – Revises various provisions of the Food Desert Relief Program.

S 2917 – Expands allowance for developers to carry forward unused tax credits under New Jersey Aspire Program.

A 4208 – Provides sales and use tax exemption for certain purchases made by certain supermarkets and grocery stores located within urban enterprise zones.

A 4067 – Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2023.

A 4214 – Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for transportation infrastructure projects for FY2023; makes an appropriation.

S 1535 – Permits counties to operate airports as county utilities; provides that bonds for county and municipal airport purposes be issued in accordance with provisions of "Local Bond Law."

S 525 – Enhances, and allocates funds for, pre-apprenticeship programs.

S 3046 – Provides for a child tax credit to be available in Tax Year 2022.

S 891 – Prohibits tax preparers from engaging in certain practices involving refund anticipation checks and loans.

S 1603 – Removes restriction on the receipt of retirement annuities by certain members of JRS who file for deferred retirement.

A 1522 – Establishes annual sales tax holiday for retail sales of computers, school computer supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and sports or recreational equipment.

A 4208 – Provides sales and use tax exemption for certain purchases made by certain supermarkets and grocery stores located within urban enterprise zones.

A 4066 – Appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2023.

S 2023 – Appropriates $50,640,229,000 in State funds and $24,082,639,850 in federal funds for the State budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

S 2944 – Credits $5.2 billion to "New Jersey Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund"; appropriates $2.9 billion to NJ Schools Development Authority, NJ DOT, and NJT; and establishes a process for authorizing future appropriations for debt defeasance and capital project.

Health Care Affordability

S 2253 – Limits fees charged for copies of medical and billing records.

A 3974 – Prohibits extradition of an individual from another state back to that state for actions related to conduct concerning reproductive health care services lawful in this State.

A 4385 – Makes various revisions to the law pertaining to electronic medical records and recording patients' demographic information.

A 2364 – Appropriates $813,000 to DHS to implement the use of electronic benefit transfer cards in the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.

S 2872 – Establishes Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program within Higher Education Student Assistance Authority; appropriates $5 million.

A 2008 – Requires health insurance carriers to provide coverage for treatment of mental health conditions and substance use disorders through collaborative care.

A 3110 – Establishes minimum Medicaid reimbursement rates for brain injury services.

Gun Violence & Crime

S 2905 – Revises the definition of destructive device to include certain .50 caliber rifles; makes certain exceptions.

A 2426 – Establishes rebuttable presumption of pretrial detention for defendants who commit certain firearm offenses under the Graves Act.

S 2846 – Upgrades certain crimes related to manufacturing firearms from third-degree to second-degree.

S 356 – Provides for lifetime disqualification from operating commercial motor vehicles and transportation network company vehicles for persons convicted of human trafficking.

Climate Change

A 4254 – Excludes electricity supplied to recycled materials manufacturing facilities from renewable energy portfolio standards.

A 4067 – Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2023.

A 4066 – Appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2023.

A 1115 – Requires DEP to prioritize funding for environmental infrastructure projects for applicants with established programs to employ, at project or related facilities, local residents, or residents of nearby urban aid qualifying municipalities.

Education

A 2884 – Revises State financial aid requirements to align with simplification of Free Application for Federal Student Aid under federal law.

A 3694 – Establishes the "Purple Star Schools Program" in DOE to recognize schools that emphasize the importance of assisting children of military families.

A 2368 – Requires schools to provide free school breakfasts and lunches to students from working class, middle-income families; designated as "Working Class Families' Anti-Hunger Act.

A 2365 – Requires school food authorities to engage in public education campaigns and develop promotional materials to educate parents and guardians of students about existing and expanding school meals program options.

A 4225 – Provides project grants under "Securing Our Children's Future Fund" for career and technical education at county vocational school districts; appropriates $36,960,028.

A 3196 – Requires State Board of Education to administer New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment as a field test for the class of 2023.

S 905 – Extends the period of time for filing special education due process petitions related to COVID-19 school closures and periods of virtual, remote, hybrid, or in-person instruction.

-

-

