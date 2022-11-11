Morris County Prosecutor Honors Their U.S. Military Veterans

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaCuc_0j7PIMbj00
Robert McNally, Michael Gomez, Dakota Keyworth, Robert Carroll, Joseph Ellis, and Thomas McEnroe.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Morris County Prosecutor's Office Honors the Military Veterans working with the MCPO. Happy Veterans Day!

-

In honor of Veterans Day, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office began the annual tradition of recognizing U.S. Military Veterans who serve in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The program was the idea of then Chief of Staff Daniel Pfeiffer, himself an Army Veteran.

On November 7, 2022, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and his command staff again recognized Veterans Day with members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office who served in the United States Armed Forces before pursuing a career with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Twenty-one (21) current and former members have been recognized as U.S. Veterans. This year, Detective Dakota Keyworth was presented with a certificate of recognition for his service.

The following list identifies each member, and the respective military branch in which they served: *Deceased

Chief of Staff Daniel Pfeiffer                                                 U.S. Army

Deputy Chief Robert McNally                                               U.S. Marine Corps

Captain Harrison Dillard                                                        U.S. Army

Detective Supervisor Christopher Vanadia                            U.S. Army

Lieutenant Michael Gomez                                                    U.S. Army

Detective Supervisor Jimmy Atoche                                      U.S. Army

Detective Supervisor Joseph Ellis                                          U.S. Army

Detective Muhammad Thomas                                               U.S. Marine Corps

Assistant Prosecutor Julian Hill                                              U.S. Army

Detective Janet Thai                                                                U.S. Marine Corps

Lieutenant Edward Jones                                                       U.S. Air Force

Sergeant Robert McDermott                                                  U.S. Coast Guard

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Francine Ehrenberg          U.S. Army

Detective Edward Mitreuter                                                   U.S. Marine Corps

Assistant Prosecutor Robert Preziosi                                      U.S. Army

Director Al Imperiale*                                                           U.S. Army

Agent John Jespersen                                                             U.S. Marine Corps

Detective Anthony Del Viscovo                                             U.S. Air Force

Detective Owen M. Curry                                                      U.S. Marine Corps

Detective Thomas McEnroe                                                   United States Marine Corps Reserve

Detective Dakota Keyworth                                                   U.S. Army

Appointed to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in January, Keyworth was also recognized as being the newest MCPO member to be added to the Veteran’s Honor Roll.

The following information reflects his service accomplishments.

Detective Dakota Keyworth

Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Keyworth served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, in the New Jersey National Guard, and as a Detective with the Town of Dover Police Department.  Detective Keyworth has earned numerous commendations and medals.

Detective Keyworth graduated from the Morris County Police Academy, the U.S. Army Military Police School 31B10-OSUT, and the Morris County School of Technology. In addition to completing several professional training courses, he is a Axon Taser Instructor, NJPTC Firearms Instructor, Patrol Service Rifle Instructor, Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.) Instructor, and is Medical First Responder Certified.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank and recognize the service of the veterans in New Jersey law enforcement, especially those within our Prosecutor’s Office. Military veterans demonstrate self-sacrifice and dedication that make our country strong. Morris County is blessed to have many veterans serve in local and county law enforcement, and for their continuing service to keeping Morris County citizens safe. God Bless these proud veterans and their families.”

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PY8uu_0j7PIMbj00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# veterans day# military# armed forces# events# law enforcement

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4744 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27

Santa arrives at the Morristown Green scheduled for Sunday, November 27th at 5 PM. Join the fun and celebrate the start of the holiday season!. The Christmas Festival at the Morristown Green, presented by the Morristown Partnership, will kick off with Santa’s Arrival on Sunday, November 27th at 5:00 pm and promises once again to transform the downtown into a winter wonderland.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris County

Article by Audrey Gavagan, an independent journalist - submitted for Morristown Minute.Morristown Minute. Audrey Gavagan investigates the history of the Emerald Ash Borer, its introduction to Morris County, and what local officials are doing to combat this invasive species.

Read full story

NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State

Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.

Read full story
10 comments

New Program in NJ Aims to Improve Self-Help Center Services for those with Mental Health Concerns

NJ self-help centers for mental health treatment.Morristown Minute. The NJ Department of Human Services awarded a statewide contract to improve self-help centers in NJ and provide increased assistance to mental health consumers.

Read full story

NJ Launches Nursing Home Selection Dashboard Tool

A new dashboard search tool allows NJ residents to search for the best nursing homes.Morristown Minute. The NJ DOH launched a new public website that helps residents make informed decisions when choosing nursing homes.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, Tomorrow

Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15.Morristown Minute. Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15; New Jersey receiving increased federal funding for utility assistance.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ, Destroy These Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture encourages residents to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses. New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher is encouraging New Jersey residents to help take part in eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses.

Read full story
3 comments

NJ Reinstates Bear Hunt, Deer Population Control, Trash Management

Reinstatement of a regulated bear hunt, deer population controls, and trash management.Morristown Minute. Governor Murphy announces reinstatement of a regulated bear hunt, deer population controls, and trash management in an effort to contain wildlife.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Stem Workforce Dwindles With Few Young People in Industry

The STEM workforce ages out as few young workers are willing, able, or qualified to replace them. Jobs in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) often require a bachelor’s degree or higher, leaving few STEM opportunities for workers younger than 25 who shape the nation’s future workforce.

Read full story

NJT Announces $43M to Fund Electrification of Buses, Solar Bus Shelters, Mini-buses, & More

$43.6 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) funding to seven NJ Transit projects.Morristown Minute. Federal funding will advance seven programs including bus garage electrification in North Jersey, solar bus shelters, electric mini-buses, micro-transit shuttles, and bike sheds.

Read full story
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office Campus

Seven tenants have leased a combined 90,000 square feet at a Parsippany office campus.Real Estate NJ. Seven tenants have leased a combined 90k sq ft at 300 Interpace Parkway in Parsippany, in a series of newly announced transactions by Cushman & Wakefield.

Read full story

New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.

Read full story
24 comments
Morris County, NJ

Happy Veteran’s Day 2022! Morris County Honors Local Veterans

Veteran's Day 2022 Honors U.S. Service Members.Morristown Minute. The Morris County Board of Commissioners presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to Seven Veterans Last night in celebration of Veteran’s Day 2022.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Recent Threats Toward Jewish People & Synagogues Prompts Unity on 84th Anniversary of Kristallnacht

Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, also called the November pogrom, was a pogrom against Jews carried out by the Nazi Party.Morristown Minute. Recent acts of antisemitism, including a threat against NJ synagogues, prompts Morris County Board of Commissioners call for unity and lambast anti-Jewish attacks on 84th anniversary of the “Night of Broken Glass.”

Read full story

Why Do We Fall for Conspiracy Theories?

Conspiracies run rampant, so why do so many people believe these unfounded claims?Morristown Minute. A new study from the University of Chicago indicates that 50% of Americans believe at least one conspiracy theory. What makes “fake news” so attractive?

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

5 Morris County Open Space Projects Recommended for Funding

Five open space projects in Boonton, Boonton Township, Hanover, Mount Olive & Wharton were recommended to Morris County’s Open Space Trust Fund Committee for Grants. Morris County’s Open Space Trust Fund Committee last night recommended that the Board of County Commissioners approve $2.13 million to acquire and preserve a total of 34.6 acres in 2022 Open Space projects spanning five towns.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Commissioners Present 2023 Capital Spending Plan

Morris County's 2023 Capital Spending Plan.Morristown Minute. Highlights: Start of a New Courthouse Project, Expanded Public Safety Investment & Continued Support for Parks.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results

A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown Green

The dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street.Morristown Minute. One of the busiest intersections in the heart of Morristown is also one of the deadliest, with an average of one fatality every two years.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy