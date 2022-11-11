Morris County Prosecutor Honors Their U.S. Military Veterans

Robert McNally, Michael Gomez, Dakota Keyworth, Robert Carroll, Joseph Ellis, and Thomas McEnroe. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Morris County Prosecutor's Office Honors the Military Veterans working with the MCPO. Happy Veterans Day!

In honor of Veterans Day, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office began the annual tradition of recognizing U.S. Military Veterans who serve in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The program was the idea of then Chief of Staff Daniel Pfeiffer, himself an Army Veteran.

On November 7, 2022, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and his command staff again recognized Veterans Day with members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office who served in the United States Armed Forces before pursuing a career with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Twenty-one (21) current and former members have been recognized as U.S. Veterans. This year, Detective Dakota Keyworth was presented with a certificate of recognition for his service.

The following list identifies each member, and the respective military branch in which they served: *Deceased

Chief of Staff Daniel Pfeiffer U.S. Army

Deputy Chief Robert McNally U.S. Marine Corps

Captain Harrison Dillard U.S. Army

Detective Supervisor Christopher Vanadia U.S. Army

Lieutenant Michael Gomez U.S. Army

Detective Supervisor Jimmy Atoche U.S. Army

Detective Supervisor Joseph Ellis U.S. Army

Detective Muhammad Thomas U.S. Marine Corps

Assistant Prosecutor Julian Hill U.S. Army

Detective Janet Thai U.S. Marine Corps

Lieutenant Edward Jones U.S. Air Force

Sergeant Robert McDermott U.S. Coast Guard

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Francine Ehrenberg U.S. Army

Detective Edward Mitreuter U.S. Marine Corps

Assistant Prosecutor Robert Preziosi U.S. Army

Director Al Imperiale* U.S. Army

Agent John Jespersen U.S. Marine Corps

Detective Anthony Del Viscovo U.S. Air Force

Detective Owen M. Curry U.S. Marine Corps

Detective Thomas McEnroe United States Marine Corps Reserve

Detective Dakota Keyworth U.S. Army

Appointed to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in January, Keyworth was also recognized as being the newest MCPO member to be added to the Veteran’s Honor Roll.

The following information reflects his service accomplishments.

Detective Dakota Keyworth

Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Keyworth served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, in the New Jersey National Guard, and as a Detective with the Town of Dover Police Department. Detective Keyworth has earned numerous commendations and medals.

Detective Keyworth graduated from the Morris County Police Academy, the U.S. Army Military Police School 31B10-OSUT, and the Morris County School of Technology. In addition to completing several professional training courses, he is a Axon Taser Instructor, NJPTC Firearms Instructor, Patrol Service Rifle Instructor, Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.) Instructor, and is Medical First Responder Certified.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank and recognize the service of the veterans in New Jersey law enforcement, especially those within our Prosecutor’s Office. Military veterans demonstrate self-sacrifice and dedication that make our country strong. Morris County is blessed to have many veterans serve in local and county law enforcement, and for their continuing service to keeping Morris County citizens safe. God Bless these proud veterans and their families.”

