5 Morris County Open Space Projects Recommended for Funding

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AigSo_0j6E4P7F00
Morristown Minute

Five open space projects in Boonton, Boonton Township, Hanover, Mount Olive & Wharton were recommended to Morris County’s Open Space Trust Fund Committee for Grants.

-

Morris County’s Open Space Trust Fund Committee last night recommended that the Board of County Commissioners approve $2.13 million to acquire and preserve a total of 34.6 acres in 2022 Open Space projects spanning five towns.

The recommendations, covering properties in Boonton, Boonton Township, Hanover, Wharton, and Mount Olive, were presented to the Commissioners with recommendations for approving the projects during the board’s public work session in Morristown. The parcels targeted for preservation range in size from .3 of an acre to almost 19 acres.

The Commissioners will make a formal decision later this year on whether to accept the recommendations.

“This is an important part of what we do here in Morris County as the Board of Commissioners. Each year we carefully review whether to preserve areas with our open space funding, as well as whether to restore historic sites and expand our trail systems. It is part of a regular analysis of the best use of trust funds to protect and improve upon a quality of life enjoyed by all of our residents. Our parkland is second to none, our successful historic preservation trust fund is in its 20th year and since 1994, we have preserved nearly 17,730 acres of open space, which is larger than the Township of Parsippany,” said Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen.

Jay Thomson, who chairs the 15-member Morris County Open Space Trust Fund Committee, presented the recommendations to the Commissioners.

"It has been another great year for the Open Space program in Morris County. The county continues to show tremendous support to its towns by helping them to be proactive in preserving open space so that its residents have the opportunity to have a place to enjoy the outdoors close to home. This program is one of our county's crown jewels that we can all be proud of. Morris County continues to be a great place to live and work." said Thomson.

Funding for open space acquisitions and preservation comes from the voter-approved Morris County Open Space & Farmland Preservation Trust Fund, which is generated by a special county tax. The funding source is also used for farmland and historic preservation, county parkland acquisition, trail construction, and the purchase of residential properties prone to flooding.

Since 1994, the Morris County Open Space Program has awarded $320,060,878 in grants for 490 applications. Applicants have successfully closed on 421 of those projects, preserving 17,728.24 acres. 

This is all in addition to lands that have been preserved and improved through the other Preservation Trust Fund Programs: Farmland Preservation, Historic Preservation, Flood Mitigation, and Trails Construction.

2022 OPEN SPACE RECOMMENDATIONS:

Historic Turntable Property Adjacent to Grace Lord Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6Xeb_0j6E4P7F00
Historic Turntable Property Adjacent to Grace Lord Park.Morristown Minute
  • Applicant: Town of Boonton
  • .30 acres
  • Recommended Award: $175,000
  • Description - This property is located northeast of Rockaway Street and Morris Avenue and contains the historic remains of a train turntable. It is directly south of Grace Lord Park, a public parking lot and preserved lands containing the Rockaway River. The Town plans to restore the turntable and incorporate it into the larger adjacent park. Boonton is actively improving Grace Lord Park with the restoration of its many historic features and is undertaking a comprehensive trail plan that will connect the turntable with the other natural and historic points of interest.

Alli Property

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAQIZ_0j6E4P7F00
Alli property in the Township of Boonton.Morristown Minute
  • Applicant: Township of Boonton
  • 18.68 acres
  • Recommended Award: $280,000
  • Description - Located to the southwest of Powerville Road and Rockaway Valley Road, this property is adjacent to parklands managed by the Morris County Park Commission as part of Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area. The environmentally sensitive wooded tract serves as a habitat for threatened and endangered species and contains a tributary of the Rockaway River. The acquisition would enhance trail connections throughout the region, with connections to Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area, the Rockaway Valley Airdrome Fields, and surrounding preserved properties.

Bee Meadow Greenway – Phase II

Bee Meadow Greenway.Morristown Minute
  • Applicant: Township of Hanover
  • 1.64 acres
  • Recommended Award: $220,000
  • Description - Located to the west of Reynolds Avenue, south of Clay Street, this acquisition continues the expansion of Bee Meadow Park in the heart of Hanover Township. The flat, open property complements other acquisitions in the Bee Meadow Greenway. Hanover envisions the use of the site for picnicking and light recreational activities in the short term. Long-term use includes recreational fields and supporting facilities in conjunction with the existing facilities at Bee Meadow Park.

Budd Lake Dock Extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2LJo_0j6E4P7F00
Budd Lake Dock Extension.Morristown Minute
  • Applicant: Township of Mount Olive
  • 9.14 acres
  • Recommended Award: $82,000
  • Description – This property is located off Sand Shore Road, near its intersection with Netcong Road. Mount Olive plans to utilize the property to expand public access to Budd Lake by installing a fishing pier and boat dock. The acquisition would connect the township-owned properties on either side of this lot to create 340 feet of combined frontage along Sand Shore Road.

Acquisition of Land for the Creation of Orchard Mine Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khDbz_0j6E4P7F00
Land on North Main Street in the Borough of Wharton, Proposed to be Acquired for the Creation of Orchard Mine Park.Morristown Minute
  • Applicant: Borough of Wharton
  • 4.84 acres
  • Recommended Award: $1,373,000
  • Description - This property is located on North Main Street across from Harry Shupe Boulevard, adjacent to Washington Forge Pond. Wharton plans to transform the property into a passive recreational park that highlights and complements the pond. The park's design will utilize natural features and the history of the site, including pedestrian access to the waterfront of the pond via trails; the use of a viewing platform with seating; a plaza in the approximate location of Orchard Mine; the use of meadows and a native garden along the lakefront; a rain garden; and an allée of trees along the entrance to the park.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PgQl_0j6E4P7F00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# construction# funding# building# open space# property

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4723 followers

More from Morristown Minute

NJ Reinstates Bear Hunt, Deer Population Control, Trash Management

Reinstatement of a regulated bear hunt, deer population controls, and trash management.Morristown Minute. Governor Murphy announces reinstatement of a regulated bear hunt, deer population controls, and trash management in an effort to contain wildlife.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Stem Workforce Dwindles With Few Young People in Industry

The STEM workforce ages out as few young workers are willing, able, or qualified to replace them. Jobs in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) often require a bachelor’s degree or higher, leaving few STEM opportunities for workers younger than 25 who shape the nation’s future workforce.

Read full story

NJT Announces $43M to Fund Electrification of Buses, Solar Bus Shelters, Mini-buses, & More

$43.6 million in federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) funding to seven NJ Transit projects.Morristown Minute. Federal funding will advance seven programs including bus garage electrification in North Jersey, solar bus shelters, electric mini-buses, micro-transit shuttles, and bike sheds.

Read full story
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office Campus

Seven tenants have leased a combined 90,000 square feet at a Parsippany office campus.Real Estate NJ. Seven tenants have leased a combined 90k sq ft at 300 Interpace Parkway in Parsippany, in a series of newly announced transactions by Cushman & Wakefield.

Read full story

New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.

Read full story
23 comments
Morris County, NJ

Happy Veteran’s Day 2022! Morris County Honors Local Veterans

Veteran's Day 2022 Honors U.S. Service Members.Morristown Minute. The Morris County Board of Commissioners presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to Seven Veterans Last night in celebration of Veteran’s Day 2022.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Recent Threats Toward Jewish People & Synagogues Prompts Unity on 84th Anniversary of Kristallnacht

Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, also called the November pogrom, was a pogrom against Jews carried out by the Nazi Party.Morristown Minute. Recent acts of antisemitism, including a threat against NJ synagogues, prompts Morris County Board of Commissioners call for unity and lambast anti-Jewish attacks on 84th anniversary of the “Night of Broken Glass.”

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor Honors Their U.S. Military Veterans

Robert McNally, Michael Gomez, Dakota Keyworth, Robert Carroll, Joseph Ellis, and Thomas McEnroe.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. Morris County Prosecutor's Office Honors the Military Veterans working with the MCPO. Happy Veterans Day!

Read full story

Why Do We Fall for Conspiracy Theories?

Conspiracies run rampant, so why do so many people believe these unfounded claims?Morristown Minute. A new study from the University of Chicago indicates that 50% of Americans believe at least one conspiracy theory. What makes “fake news” so attractive?

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Commissioners Present 2023 Capital Spending Plan

Morris County's 2023 Capital Spending Plan.Morristown Minute. Highlights: Start of a New Courthouse Project, Expanded Public Safety Investment & Continued Support for Parks.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results

A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown Green

The dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street.Morristown Minute. One of the busiest intersections in the heart of Morristown is also one of the deadliest, with an average of one fatality every two years.

Read full story
1 comments

Today: Important 2022 Election Information

Today, November 8, is General Election day.Morristown Minute. Millions of New Jerseyans will vote today, and over 200k voters have already cast their ballot for the November 8 General Election. Get out and vote!

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to Home

A resident of Washington Avenue of Morristown, NJ, had a white SUV stolen from their driveway while they sleptMorristown Minute. Auto thefts across NJ in September of this year dropped 14% from a year ago. Meanwhile, in Morris County auto theft is on the rise, up 19% in 2022 from a year prior.

Read full story
7 comments

Doom-Optimist: How Doomsday Prepping Went Mainstream

Doom-Optimism, or an optimistic outlook on "end of the world" like catastrophes.Morristown Minute. Doomsday prepping is no longer in the realm of science fiction. The survivalist movement, once synonymous with the delusional extremist, has become a mainstream obsession.

Read full story

210 NJ Schools Participate in the 2022-2023 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

A record-high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-2023 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.Morristown Minute. A record number of New Jersey schools participate in Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Students benefit from connections between NJ farms and schools.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident

A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

Read full story
14 comments

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile | Opinion

How Facebook takes advantage of your privacy for profit.Morristown Minute. How Facebook takes advantage of your privacy for profit and caters to the true customer: Advertisers.

Read full story
2 comments

New England’s Darkest Day Blacks Out the Sun for Two Days

A dense darkness blacks out the sun over parts of Canada and New England for two full days.Morristown Minute. Darkness comes for New England on May 19, 1780 - A dense mix of fog and smoke blacks out the sun for two full days.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy