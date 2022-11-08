Today: Important 2022 Election Information

Today, November 8, is General Election day. Morristown Minute

Millions of New Jerseyans will vote today, and over 200k voters have already cast their ballot for the November 8 General Election. Get out and vote!

Today, millions of New Jersey voters will participate in the 2022 General Election. 28,000 poll workers will show up for our democracy and staff approximately 3,200 polling locations across New Jersey. Polls will be open from 6 am until 8 pm.

Approximately 213,919 New Jersey voters already cast their votes during the October 29-November 6 in-person early voting period.

Thus far, 973,240 New Jersey voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots from their County Clerks and 511,676 have been returned to their County Boards of Elections for counting.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned tomorrow by 8 pm at a secure ballot dropbox in the voter’s county, via the mail, or in person at the County Board of Elections.

“County election officials are working diligently to ensure that every eligible voter in New Jersey can vote and all votes are counted,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “Once all votes have been counted, the counties will provide the results to the state in order to certify the 2022 General Election.”

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find a polling place near you.

If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not too late to return it! You can return it one of the following three ways:

Mail: It must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Election Day and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before 6 days after Election Day.

It must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Election Day and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before 6 days after Election Day. Secure Ballot Drop Box: Place it in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Secure Ballot Drop Box locations

Place it in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Board of Elections Office: Deliver it in person to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. County Election Officials

If you need information about how to vote or if you are encountering any problems while voting, please call the voter hotline at 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).

The following are important upcoming dates in the election process in accordance with State statutes:

November 14 - Deadline for Receipt of Timely Mailed Postmarked Vote-by-mail Ballots to County Boards of Elections

November 19 - Deadline for Receipt of Cure Form to County Boards of Elections – no later than 48 hours (2 days) prior to the final certification of the results of the election (an exact deadline date cannot be provided as certification date varies by county)

November 21 - Meeting of County Board of Canvassers for General Election –13 days after the election

November 26 - Deadline for County Clerk to transmit Official General Election Results to the Secretary of State – 5 days after the meeting of the Board

December 8 - Deadline for Meeting of Board of State Canvassers to Certify General Election Results – on or before the 30th day after the election

New Jersey has an election audit law and an independent audit team. In compliance with State law, the proposed New Jersey Election Audit Procedure for the November 8, 2022, General Election is available here.

In addition to the election certification process, voters using the Track My Ballot tool on the Vote.NJ.Gov website should be aware that a voter's ballot status on the Tracker will be updated by each individual county. The amount of time it takes until updates are posted to the Track My Ballot tool will vary from county to county. Please check back periodically for updates to your ballot status.

For full details on the general election process, visit Vote.NJ.Gov, contact local election officials, or call the Voter Information and Assistance Line at 1-877-NJ-Voter (1-877-658-6837).

