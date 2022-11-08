Today: Important 2022 Election Information

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDRYP_0j38kJiw00
Today, November 8, is General Election day.Morristown Minute

Millions of New Jerseyans will vote today, and over 200k voters have already cast their ballot for the November 8 General Election. Get out and vote!

-

Today, millions of New Jersey voters will participate in the 2022 General Election. 28,000 poll workers will show up for our democracy and staff approximately 3,200 polling locations across New Jersey. Polls will be open from 6 am until 8 pm.

Approximately 213,919 New Jersey voters already cast their votes during the October 29-November 6 in-person early voting period.

Thus far, 973,240 New Jersey voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots from their County Clerks and 511,676 have been returned to their County Boards of Elections for counting.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned tomorrow by 8 pm at a secure ballot dropbox in the voter’s county, via the mail, or in person at the County Board of Elections.

County election officials are working diligently to ensure that every eligible voter in New Jersey can vote and all votes are counted,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “Once all votes have been counted, the counties will provide the results to the state in order to certify the 2022 General Election.”

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find a polling place near you.

If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not too late to return it! You can return it one of the following three ways:

  • Mail: It must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Election Day and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before 6 days after Election Day.
  • Secure Ballot Drop Box: Place it in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Secure Ballot Drop Box locations
  • Board of Elections Office: Deliver it in person to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. County Election Officials

If you need information about how to vote or if you are encountering any problems while voting, please call the voter hotline at 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).

The following are important upcoming dates in the election process in accordance with State statutes:

November 14 - Deadline for Receipt of Timely Mailed Postmarked Vote-by-mail Ballots to County Boards of Elections

November 19 - Deadline for Receipt of Cure Form to County Boards of Elections – no later than 48 hours (2 days) prior to the final certification of the results of the election (an exact deadline date cannot be provided as certification date varies by county)

November 21 - Meeting of County Board of Canvassers for General Election –13 days after the election

November 26 - Deadline for County Clerk to transmit Official General Election Results to the Secretary of State – 5 days after the meeting of the Board

December 8 - Deadline for Meeting of Board of State Canvassers to Certify General Election Results – on or before the 30th day after the election

New Jersey has an election audit law and an independent audit team. In compliance with State law, the proposed New Jersey Election Audit Procedure for the November 8, 2022, General Election is available here.

In addition to the election certification process, voters using the Track My Ballot tool on the Vote.NJ.Gov website should be aware that a voter's ballot status on the Tracker will be updated by each individual county. The amount of time it takes until updates are posted to the Track My Ballot tool will vary from county to county. Please check back periodically for updates to your ballot status.

For full details on the general election process, visit Vote.NJ.Gov, contact local election officials, or call the Voter Information and Assistance Line at 1-877-NJ-Voter (1-877-658-6837).

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzM42_0j38kJiw00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vote# election# politics# events# data

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4711 followers

More from Morristown Minute

New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.

Read full story
23 comments
Morris County, NJ

Happy Veteran’s Day 2022! Morris County Honors Local Veterans

Veteran's Day 2022 Honors U.S. Service Members.Morristown Minute. The Morris County Board of Commissioners presented Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals to Seven Veterans Last night in celebration of Veteran’s Day 2022.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Recent Threats Toward Jewish People & Synagogues Prompts Unity on 84th Anniversary of Kristallnacht

Kristallnacht or the Night of Broken Glass, also called the November pogrom, was a pogrom against Jews carried out by the Nazi Party.Morristown Minute. Recent acts of antisemitism, including a threat against NJ synagogues, prompts Morris County Board of Commissioners call for unity and lambast anti-Jewish attacks on 84th anniversary of the “Night of Broken Glass.”

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor Honors Their U.S. Military Veterans

Robert McNally, Michael Gomez, Dakota Keyworth, Robert Carroll, Joseph Ellis, and Thomas McEnroe.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. Morris County Prosecutor's Office Honors the Military Veterans working with the MCPO. Happy Veterans Day!

Read full story

Why Do We Fall for Conspiracy Theories?

Conspiracies run rampant, so why do so many people believe these unfounded claims?Morristown Minute. A new study from the University of Chicago indicates that 50% of Americans believe at least one conspiracy theory. What makes “fake news” so attractive?

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

5 Morris County Open Space Projects Recommended for Funding

Five open space projects in Boonton, Boonton Township, Hanover, Mount Olive & Wharton were recommended to Morris County’s Open Space Trust Fund Committee for Grants. Morris County’s Open Space Trust Fund Committee last night recommended that the Board of County Commissioners approve $2.13 million to acquire and preserve a total of 34.6 acres in 2022 Open Space projects spanning five towns.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Commissioners Present 2023 Capital Spending Plan

Morris County's 2023 Capital Spending Plan.Morristown Minute. Highlights: Start of a New Courthouse Project, Expanded Public Safety Investment & Continued Support for Parks.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results

A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown Green

The dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street.Morristown Minute. One of the busiest intersections in the heart of Morristown is also one of the deadliest, with an average of one fatality every two years.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to Home

A resident of Washington Avenue of Morristown, NJ, had a white SUV stolen from their driveway while they sleptMorristown Minute. Auto thefts across NJ in September of this year dropped 14% from a year ago. Meanwhile, in Morris County auto theft is on the rise, up 19% in 2022 from a year prior.

Read full story
7 comments

Doom-Optimist: How Doomsday Prepping Went Mainstream

Doom-Optimism, or an optimistic outlook on "end of the world" like catastrophes.Morristown Minute. Doomsday prepping is no longer in the realm of science fiction. The survivalist movement, once synonymous with the delusional extremist, has become a mainstream obsession.

Read full story

210 NJ Schools Participate in the 2022-2023 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

A record-high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-2023 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.Morristown Minute. A record number of New Jersey schools participate in Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Students benefit from connections between NJ farms and schools.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident

A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

Read full story
14 comments

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile | Opinion

How Facebook takes advantage of your privacy for profit.Morristown Minute. How Facebook takes advantage of your privacy for profit and caters to the true customer: Advertisers.

Read full story
2 comments

New England’s Darkest Day Blacks Out the Sun for Two Days

A dense darkness blacks out the sun over parts of Canada and New England for two full days.Morristown Minute. Darkness comes for New England on May 19, 1780 - A dense mix of fog and smoke blacks out the sun for two full days.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Medicare for Morristown Residents, Explained

Everything Morristown residents need to know about Medicare and Medicaid plans, eligibility, requirements, payments, and more. Like most things coming from the government, Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, requirements, premium determination, and available plans are far from self-explanatory or easily defined.

Read full story
2 comments

The Era of Contested Elections is Here

A History of American Elections from 1800 to Today.Morristown Minute. A History of America's Contested Elections from 1800 to Today. Historically, contested presidential elections have occurred against the backdrop of intensely partisan politics and critical turning points in U.S. history.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.

I-95 Led the Nation in Most Fatal Accidents.Morristown Minute. 2022 is on track to see the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.

Read full story
1 comments

Check Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Alarms this Weekend

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms this daylight savings day!Morristown Minute. NJDFS reminds residents that the end of daylight saving time this Sunday, November 6 is a good time to check their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy