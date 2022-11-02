Morristown, NJ

Morristown HS Senior Named Governor's STEM Scholar

Morristown Minute

Catherine Gan Ung of Morristown has been accepted as one of 128 New Jersey high school and college students as the Governor's STEM Scholars.Morristown Minute

Research & Development Council of New Jersey Welcomes Largest Ever Class of Scholars Since Its Founding in 2013.

-

From Arling Moctesuma, of RDNJ.org

The Governor’s STEM Scholars announced today that Catherine Gan Ung of Morristown has been accepted as one of 128 New Jersey high school and college STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) students in their 2022-2023 class, the largest class the program has seen since its founding in 2013.

The Governor’s STEM Scholars is a public-private partnership between the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, the Office of the Governor, the New Jersey Department of Education, the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, and public and private research institutions based in New Jersey.

The Governor’s STEM Scholars believe that maintaining a pipeline of talented individuals is critical to maintaining excellence in innovation. In recognition of this, the Governor’s STEM Scholars was created to engage the next generation of research and innovation leaders in the state’s vast STEM economy early. 

New Jersey has always been at the center of innovation excellence and scientific discovery led by some of the world’s most talented STEM professionals. The Governor’s STEM Scholars looks to secure this legacy into the future by inspiring students who will make up the next generation of these scientists, engineers, and innovators. As we welcome 128 exceptional high school and college STEM students into our 2023 Governor’s STEM Scholars class, we look forward to seeing the impact they make on the Garden State, the country, and across the globe,” said Anthony Cicatiello, President of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey.

The Governor’s STEM Scholars introduces New Jersey’s high-achieving high school and college students to industry, academic, and government research in New Jersey, to establish a profound relationship between these students, STEM, and New Jersey. By making genuine connections between the Scholars and STEM representatives from the research community, we are keeping these STEM students here to become New Jersey’s future STEM professionals.

Catherine Gan Ung, Morristown HS Senior, & Governor’s STEM ScholarMorristown Minute

Throughout the academic year, Catherine Gan Ung will participate in four conferences to explore different aspects of New Jersey’s STEM economy focusing on STEM in government, academia, and industry.  During the 2022-23 programmatic year, these conferences will be held at the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers University, Rowan University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Stevens Institute of Technology. 

Scholars will participate in a research project, led by undergraduate and graduate-level Scholars, that advances the work of New Jersey’s research community. Additionally, Scholars will tour New Jersey STEM facilities and laboratories and network with STEM professionals, to gain a 360° view of STEM opportunities throughout the state.

This year marks the ninth class of Scholars. The Governor’s STEM Scholars is proud that its class represents the diversity of New Jersey. 

Eighty-four percent of the Scholars identify as a Person of Color; thirty percent with a racial identity that is underrepresented in STEM fields, specifically Black, Latinx, or Indigenous. Sixty-four percent of the 2022 class are female and 36 percent are male. Eighteen percent of the Scholars are or will be first-generation college students. 

The Scholars come from across the state and represent 20 New Jersey counties. When they graduate in May 2023, they will join an alumni cohort of over 700 students.

The Scholars were selected from a pool of more than 600 applicants. Scholars must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be a high school sophomore through doctoral-level student at a New Jersey-based high school or university, and demonstrate a passion for STEM.

The Governor’s STEM Scholars is free for all Scholars to attend, due to sponsorships by BASF, Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen, Merck, Novartis, Ocean Wind 1, the PSEG Foundation, Spencer Savings Bank, Stryker, and Verizon.

Catherine Gan Ung is a senior at Morristown High School.

Read more about Catherine Gan Ung and all the 2022-2023 Governor’s STEM Scholars at www.govstemscholars.com/scholars.

-

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Medicare for Morristown Residents, Explained

Everything Morristown residents need to know about Medicare and Medicaid plans, eligibility, requirements, payments, and more. Like most things coming from the government, Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, requirements, premium determination, and available plans are far from self-explanatory or easily defined.

Read full story
2 comments

The Era of Contested Elections is Here

A History of American Elections from 1800 to Today.Morristown Minute. A History of America's Contested Elections from 1800 to Today. Historically, contested presidential elections have occurred against the backdrop of intensely partisan politics and critical turning points in U.S. history.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.

I-95 Led the Nation in Most Fatal Accidents.Morristown Minute. 2022 is on track to see the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.

Read full story

Check Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Alarms this Weekend

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms this daylight savings day!Morristown Minute. NJDFS reminds residents that the end of daylight saving time this Sunday, November 6 is a good time to check their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.

Read full story

CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing Repairs

CR 527/Main Street closed for railroad crossing repairs today and tomorrow in Bound Brook, Somerset County.Morristown Minute. Today and Tomorrow in Bound Brook, Somerset County. Detours will be necessary during construction.

Read full story

Nearly 90% of Pregnancy-Related Deaths in NJ From 2016-2018 Were Preventable

More than 90% of pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey from 2016 through 2018 were preventable, according to the NJDOH.Morristown Minute. NJ Health Department report finds that over 90% of pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey from 2016 through 2018 were preventable.

Read full story
Rockaway, NJ

Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in Rockaway

Civilians Issued Commendations For Contributions In Investigation.Morristown Minute. Two NJ men are issued commendations for their bravery and contributions that led to the arrest of a child predator in Rockaway Borough.

Read full story
2 comments

NJ Attorney General Announces Elections Safeguards to Protect the Right to Vote

Voter Protection Initiative will run through the early election period and Election Day.Morristown Minute. Law Enforcement from across the State of NJ will play a key role in ensuring a fair, free, and smoothing-running election.

Read full story

Secretary of State Warns NJ Voters About Misinformation Campaign

Misinformation campaign from Voting Futures via text message.Morristown Minute. Secretary of State Tahesha Way, New Jersey’s chief election official, is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation being sent to some New Jersey voters.

Read full story
3 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Prosecutor Swears In New Detectives

Two new detectives hired at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Both were officially sworn in on October 31, 2022.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. Two new detectives were hired at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Both were officially sworn in on October 31, 2022.

Read full story
Stewartsville, NJ

Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking Student

Tung, a math teacher at Mount Olive High School, was convicted of stalking a Mount Olive High School student.Morristown Minute. 60-days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as a condition for a 3-year probationary term for a Stewartsville resident and Mount Olive HS teacher found guilty of stalking a student.

Read full story
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany

A private security officer who was working at the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation.Morristown Minute. Morris County Police Announce the Arrest of David C. Knestrick, 47, in Connection with a Stabbing in Parsippany at the Chiller Theater Expo.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Halloween Hysteria, Mischief Night from 1938 to 2022

The History of Mischief Night from 1938 to Today.Morristown Minute. Martians attack Grover's Mill, New Jersey night before Halloween, 1938. Today, toilet paper attacks our trees. The history of Mischief night begins with Orson Welles.

Read full story
1 comments

News & Updates from the NJ Cannabis Commission: First Annual Business Licenses Approved & More

News & Updates Concerning New Jersey's Medicinal and Recreational Cannabis Businesses, Consumers, Laws.Morristown Minute. In their latest meeting, the NJ-CRC approved the first 18 annual licenses for cannabis businesses. 297 more conditional licenses were also approved, bringing the total number awarded since March to 801.

Read full story
2 comments

Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Tomorrow, Nov. 1

No one pays more than 8.5 percent of their income for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey.Morristown Minute. More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023. 9 in 10 Who Enroll Qualify for Savings; Many Pay $10 a Month or Less for Health Coverage.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Murphy Administration Proposes New Inland Flood Protection Rule

Murphy Administration Announces Proposal for a New Inland Flood Protection Rule to Protect Communities from Extreme Weather, a formal rule anticipated by Dec. 5, 2022. The Murphy administration announced yesterday their intent to propose a newInland Flood Protection Rulethat would update New Jersey’s existing flood hazard and stormwater regulations with modern data.

Read full story
Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Post-Production House Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs

Phiphen Studios adds to the production and entertainment infrastructure that has been growing in New Jersey.Morristown Minute. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 22, a new post-production studio has opened in New Jersey, further bolstering NJ as an up-and-coming entertainment hub!

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Story Map Celebrates 20 Years of Historic Preservation

Morris County is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Morris County Historic Preservation Fund.Morristown Minute. Locate, View, and Access Audio/Visual Presentations of 122 Preserved Historic Sites Across Morris County.

Read full story

