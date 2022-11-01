Secretary of State Warns NJ Voters About Misinformation Campaign

Misinformation campaign from Voting Futures via text message. Morristown Minute

Secretary of State Tahesha Way, New Jersey’s chief election official, is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation being sent to some New Jersey voters.

The text messages, which appear to have been sent by an organization called Voting Futures, provide inaccurate voter registration information and direct the recipients to incorrect polling locations.

You may have received multiple of these texts and even a follow-up message like the one below. Voting Futures is not a reputable company and should not be used as a source of election information.

“Voters should know that your state and county election officials are the best source for trusted, verified information about our elections,” said Secretary Way. “Voters can check their voter registration, find their polling location, and more at vote.nj.gov. We strongly caution voters against relying upon unverified sources when making a plan to vote.”

If voters need assistance or have any questions, their local, county, and state election officials are available to help. Voters can reach out to their County Clerk, County Board of Elections, or County Superintendent of Elections, or call the state voter information/protection hotline at 1-877-NJVOTER (1-877-658- 6837). For more information on voting, visit Vote.NJ.Gov.

And be wary of any unsolicited text messages and the links they contain!

Plan your vote the safe and reliable way here: Three Ways to Vote.

