Morris County Prosecutor Swears In New Detectives

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the hiring of Jenna Powers and Gregory Federici as Detectives for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Both were officially sworn in at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on October 31, 2022.

Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Powers was a Detective for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office since 2020, serving in the Special Victims Unit and Adult Trial Section. Before serving in that position, she was an Assistant Prosecutor for that same office from 2016 until 2020, an attorney for a private law practice from 2015 to 2016, and an Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office from 2012 to 2015 serving in the Domestic Violence Unit and Specialized Services/Megan’s Law Unit.

[L-R: Chief Kimker; Det. Powers; Prosecutor Carroll; First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood] MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Detective Powers possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology with a minor in Sociology from Washington College in Maryland, and a Juris Doctorate Degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan. She has been assigned to the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, within the Tactical Division of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Federici was a police officer in Cranford, Union County, New Jersey since 2013, where he served in patrol operations and in the Community Policing Unit. Before serving as a police officer, Detective Federici was a Communications Officer with the Cranford Police Department from 2011 until 2013, a Personal Trainer in 2010, and a Substitute Teacher and Football Coach at Cranford High School from 2008 to 2010. Also, from 2008 to 2013, he served as a volunteer Auxiliary Police Officer for the Cranford Police Department.

[L-R: Chief Kimker; Lincoln and Nicole Federici; Det. Federici; Prosecutor Carroll; First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood] MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Det. Federici possesses an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Union County College. He has been assigned to the General Investigations Unit, within the Courts & Administration Division of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The addition of Detective Powers and Detective Federici to our office brings a valuable cross-section of talent and experience. We welcome both and anticipate that they will contribute positively to the effectiveness of our operation.”

