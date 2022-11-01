Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking Student

Tung, a math teacher at Mount Olive High School, was convicted of stalking a Mount Olive High School student. Morristown Minute

60-days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as a condition for a 3-year probationary term for a Stewartsville resident and Mount Olive HS teacher found guilty of stalking a student.

Tajinder Tung, a 61-year-old math teacher who worked at Mount Olive High School has been sentenced to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as a condition of a three-year probationary term for stalking a student.

Tung, a math teacher at Mount Olive High School, was convicted of stalking a Mount Olive High School student while Tung was employed as a teacher there between 2017 and May 2019.

Mount Olive High School Campus. Morristown Minute

Prior to sentencing, Tung was suspended from the school without pay while an investigation took place. Upon sentencing, Tung was ordered to forfeit employment with Mount Olive High School.

However, in 2020, Tung petitioned the NJ Commissioner of Education, battling the Mount Olive Board of Education. The State found that, since the Board of Education never filed tenure charges against Tung, Tung was owed compensation for his work as a math teacher at Mount Olive High School between August 26, 2019, and his indictment on November 6, 2019.

No more information was available at this time.

Updates to come.

