Stabbing at Halloween Event in Parsippany

A private security officer who was working at the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation. Morristown Minute

Morris County Police Announce the Arrest of David C. Knestrick, 47, in Connection with a Stabbing in Parsippany at the Chiller Theater Expo.

Morris County law enforcement has announced the arrest of David C. Knestrick, age 47, of Norwalk, Connecticut in connection with a stabbing in Parsippany.

This Halloween weekend, on October 30, 2022, at approximately 12:18 pm, police responded to the Hilton Hotel located in Parsippany on a report of a stabbing during a Halloween-themed event.

The three-day event featured collectors and vendors plus appearances by dozens of TV and movie stars including Cheech Marin, Christine Brinkley, “Sopranos” star Lorraine Bracco, Gena Lee Nolin of “Baywatch,” Marla Gibbs, Robbie Rist, Catherine Bach from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and Broadway performer Constantine Maroulis.

Journalist James Patterson told NJ.com he heard a commotion around noon coming from one of the hotel rooms used by guests to sign autographs. Patterson said there was a large police presence and the hotel’s lobby was tapped off.

It was determined that a private security officer who was working at the event was stabbed with a knife while intervening in an altercation between Knestrick and other patrons at the event. Police have not provided any further details about what sparked the altercation or how many people were involved.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, and as a result of the investigation, the defendant David C. Knestrick, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, a crime of the second degree; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, a crime of the third degree; and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a crime of the fourth degree.

The Defendant was charged on a warrant complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300 or the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

