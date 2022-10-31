Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Tomorrow, Nov. 1

No one pays more than 8.5 percent of their income for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey. Morristown Minute

More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023. 9 in 10 Who Enroll Qualify for Savings; Many Pay $10 a Month or Less for Health Coverage.

Shopping for state health insurance in 2023? You will have many more options ahead of you beginning November 1.

Open Enrollment begins November 1, 2022, for 2023 at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey (GetCovered.NJ.gov).

Get Covered New Jersey is where individuals and families who do not have health insurance through an employer or other program, such as Medicaid or Medicare, can easily shop for and buy health insurance.

The Open Enrollment Period for 2023 coverage at Get Covered New Jersey will run from November 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Consumers must enroll by Dec. 31 for coverage starting Jan. 1; if they enroll by Jan. 31, coverage will begin Feb. 1.

If you’re in the market for state healthcare you will benefit from historic levels of financial help that remain available for the upcoming year, and more plan options with the addition of a new insurance company offering plans on the marketplace.

You can view available 2023 health plans, compare costs and see if you qualify for financial help now, before the enrollment window opens, using the Get Covered New Jersey Shop and Compare tool. All you need is your zip code, birth date, and income to view the plans available and the estimated amount of financial help you may qualify for to lower premium costs.

Due to the Inflation Reduction Act passed earlier this year, record-level savings remain available to help lower the costs of monthly premiums.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act, signed last year, significantly increased the amount of financial help available to consumers and removed the income cap to receive assistance. No one pays more than 8.5 percent of their income for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey.

The federal savings allowed New Jersey to increase the amount of state subsidies, called New Jersey Health Plan Savings, available and extend the savings to residents at higher income levels – allowing those earning an annual salary of up to 600 percent of the federal poverty level ($81,540 for an individual and $166,500 for a family of four) to receive state assistance. The Inflation Reduction Act extended these historic levels of financial help for three years.

Nine out of 10 residents enrolling will qualify for financial help, and many people will have access to a health plan at the cost of $10 a month or less.

Plans and prices change each year, so individuals who have coverage now should review their options during the Open Enrollment Period to find the plan that best meets their needs and budget.

The federal administration also recently eliminated the “family glitch” to further bolster the affordability of state health insurance.

As a result of this action, family members of workers who are offered affordable self-only coverage, but unaffordable family coverage may qualify for premium tax credits to buy plans on the marketplace.

Generally, families paying more than 9.12% of their income towards employer coverage in 2023 may have more affordable options through Get Covered New Jersey.

During the 2023 Open Enrollment Period (Nov. 1 - Jan. 31, 2023), five insurance companies will offer plans through the marketplace, with Aetna joining AmeriHealth, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Oscar, and Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey.

This upcoming Open Enrollment Period marks Get Covered New Jersey’s third year in operation. In 2020, the state transitioned away from the federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov, and became a fully operational State-Based Exchange.

The state expanded the Open Enrollment Period in 2020 to three months, from the previous six-week window available under the previous federal administration, began offering state subsidies, and invested more in outreach and trained experts who provide free, unbiased enrollment assistance to residents in the community.

This year, 17 Navigators, which are New Jersey-based community organizations, will provide enrollment assistance, outreach, and education year-round for 2023 coverage, available now and throughout the Open Enrollment Period. Navigators also assist consumers who are eligible to enroll in coverage outside of Open Enrollment, through Special Enrollment Periods throughout the year.

Open Enrollment (Nov. 1, 2022, - Jan. 31, 2023, for 2023) is the only time of year residents can enroll in a plan, unless they have a major life event, such as marriage, pregnancy, or moving, that qualifies them for a Special Enrollment Period or if they qualify for NJ FamilyCare.

Health plans offered through GetCovered.NJ.gov cover preventive services, emergency services, prescription drugs, prenatal and pediatric care, and more, and no one can be denied coverage due to a pre-existing condition.

Use the free assistance available in your local community by visiting Find Local Assistance or calling the Customer Call Center at 1-833-677-1010 (TTY 711).

In New Jersey, there remains a requirement to have health coverage. Residents who do not qualify for an exemption from the Shared Responsibility Payment will pay a penalty at tax time.

