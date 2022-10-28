Morristown, NJ

Murphy Administration Proposes New Inland Flood Protection Rule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXr4l_0iqS30DQ00
Murphy Administration Announces Proposal for a New Inland Flood Protection Rule to Protect Communities from Extreme Weather, a formal rule anticipated by Dec. 5, 2022.

-

The Murphy administration announced yesterday their intent to propose a new Inland Flood Protection Rule that would update New Jersey’s existing flood hazard and stormwater regulations with modern data.

New Jersey’s residents face increasing threats from the devastating impacts of extreme rainfall events, which are expected to intensify in both their frequency and severity, according to the NJ DEP.

The Inland Flood Protection Rule would clearly define these at-risk areas and construct or reconstruct properties/assets in these areas using up-to-date climate-informed precipitation data.

Purpose

  • To ensure that new investments are well-suited to manage: Current levels of rainfall, runoff, and flooding; the anticipated future conditions over the lifetime of an asset/property.
  • Support the wise deployment of Ida recovery and water infrastructure investments
  • Inform new development and reconstruction; does not apply to existing development

Key Points

Addresses Three Issues Related to Increased Precipitation Due to Climate Change

  1. Outdated rainfall data used by DEP rules was computed only through 1999
  2. DEP rules do not account for future increases in precipitation due to climate change
  3. Designs based on current flood mapping are not protective for current and future conditions: Flood mapping reflects prior flooding patterns; does not reflect changes due to climate change.

-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2KXF_0iqS30DQ00
