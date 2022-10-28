Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services. Morristown Minute

November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.

We've been talking about REAL ID and how to get one for a while now, and this may be your best chance yet!

Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Jay Webber, and Assemblyman Brian Bergen once again bring a mobile DMV back to Morris County, this time in Morris Plains.

November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, mobile DMV trucks will be stationed at the Community Center at 51 Jim Fear Drive, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 providing the following services:

Driver Licenses: The mobile units will allow drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote, and/or make organ donation selections.

Non-Driver Identification Cards: Residents can obtain photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal identification.

License Plates: The mobile units will allow drivers to surrender license plates.

Registrations: Drivers may renew their registration, or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle.

REAL ID: The mobile DMV units can provide REAL IDs to a limited number of customers. Customers that have scheduled appointments (information below) for REAL IDs at the mobile DMVs must arrive no later than 11:30 AM, the day of the appointment (Nov. 7). [REAL ID info]

REAL ID vs. Standard issue NJ Driver's ID. Morristown Minute

Placards: drivers may obtain a Person with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the mobile units.

Examination Permits: Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test itself is not available at the mobile units.

To request an appointment call (973)917-3420 or email asmwebber@njleg.org.

Community Center

51 Jim Fear Drive

Morris Plains, NJ 07950

