Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
We've been talking about REAL ID and how to get one for a while now, and this may be your best chance yet!
Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Jay Webber, and Assemblyman Brian Bergen once again bring a mobile DMV back to Morris County, this time in Morris Plains.
November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, mobile DMV trucks will be stationed at the Community Center at 51 Jim Fear Drive, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 providing the following services:
Driver Licenses: The mobile units will allow drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote, and/or make organ donation selections.
Non-Driver Identification Cards: Residents can obtain photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal identification.
License Plates: The mobile units will allow drivers to surrender license plates.
Registrations: Drivers may renew their registration, or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle.
REAL ID: The mobile DMV units can provide REAL IDs to a limited number of customers. Customers that have scheduled appointments (information below) for REAL IDs at the mobile DMVs must arrive no later than 11:30 AM, the day of the appointment (Nov. 7). [REAL ID info]
Placards: drivers may obtain a Person with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the mobile units.
Examination Permits: Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test itself is not available at the mobile units.
To request an appointment call (973)917-3420 or email asmwebber@njleg.org.
Community Center
51 Jim Fear Drive
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
