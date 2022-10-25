Four NJ Regions Release Climate Action Plans for 10th Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy

Major plans released to address flooding and other natural disasters, including construction, community outreach, and more.

Four regional groups of NJ have released regional climate action plans in advance of the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

Four regional groups have released regional climate resilience action plans in advance of the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s (NJDEP) Office of Climate Resilience announced today.

For too long, the public has thought of climate impacts as a problem happening somewhere else, to someone else, and at some time in the future,” said New Jersey Chief Climate Resilience Officer Nick Angarone. “But we know that the threats are happening here and now. The key to the success of the Resilient NJ effort is putting local decision-makers at the helm to ensure that these plans take root.

The “Resilient NJ” plans are an outgrowth of a National Disaster Resilience Competition awarded to New Jersey to advance regional planning in areas most impacted by Sandy.

Our communities are on the front lines of dealing with the impacts of climate change – and each one faces unique challenges,” said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “These communities are to be commended for taking this critical step toward solutions that will help them become more resilient.”

The plans set forth resilience actions across 24 communities in four regions: Northeast, Raritan River and Bay Communities, Long Beach Island, and Atlantic County Coast.

Developed by community leaders and residents in consultation with teams of expert advisers provided by the DEP, the regional action plans prioritize actions and strategies, identify funding sources, set timelines, and identify opportunities to enhance regional and community resilience in the face of increasing threats from climate change and sea-level rise.

It is projected that a Sandy-like storm surge event occurring in 2070 could cause $45 billion in property damages in these four regions alone. By comparison, Sandy caused $30 billion in damages statewide.

We know firsthand from the major impact of Hurricane Sandy and other weather-related incidents, that the best resiliency strategy is to have strong community connections. This community-driven action plan process reinforces those foundations and bolsters our ability to keep Newark moving forward.” –Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

Regional Action Plan Details:

Northeast New Jersey Region (Jersey City, Newark, Bayonne, Hoboken, and Hudson County)

  • Infrastructure actions to address flooding from coastal storms and rainfall, with new storm surge barriers that double as walkways and large-scale drainage expansions aligned with other major infrastructure projects in the region.
  • Green infrastructure and ecological solutions such as living shorelines along Newark Bay and policy changes to allow increased stormwater storage in green space.
  • Expanded emergency communications channels, waste reduction and storm basin maintenance to reduce back-ups, and ongoing community and youth education.
  • A network of resilience hubs, or community facilities, to safely shelter residents and provide resources and information in emergencies such as floods. A hub at the Ann Street School in the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark has been selected for funding through the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program.

Raritan River and Bay Communities Region (Middlesex County, Carteret, Woodbridge, Old Bridge, Sayreville, South River, South Amboy, and Perth Amboy)

  • Waterfront infrastructure to protect low-lying historic and densely populated downtown areas, while also allowing for recreational use and public access.
  • A coastal flood barrier that doubles as a pedestrian and biking path along the Arthur Kill waterfront, and an elevated flood wall to serve as a raised harbor walk along the Raritan Riverfront.
  • Nonstructural recommendations, including an extensive outreach campaign on flood risk awareness, changes to zoning and ordinances, and the use of buyouts.
  • Encourage mixed-use development outside of the floodplain near the Metropark train station.

Long Beach Island Region (Long Beach Township, Beach Haven, Ship Bottom, Surf City, Harvey Cedars, and Barnegat Light)

  • Policy and outreach such as developing a climate education program, establishing resilience zoning codes, and creating flood mitigation design guidelines.
  • A conceptual plan developed for the popular commercial district of Bay Village offering innovative green infrastructure solutions that may be implemented not only there, but on other applicable sites across the island.
  • Living shorelines, green streets, expanded stormwater detention, and floodable spaces.
  • Enhanced island-wide ecosystem connectivity using roadway improvements and flow path channels.

Atlantic County Coastal Region (Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Pleasantville, Northfield, and Atlantic County)

  • A Living Bay Master Plan and a Bayshore Continuous Shoreline Protection Study to leverage private investment for implementation of shoreline protections and a blue/greenway trail along Absecon Bay.
  • Innovative infrastructure such as stormwater management parks and a feasibility study of "blue/green streets" that utilize networked green infrastructure, pervious surfaces, and structural soils to convey stormwater.
  • Hardening existing above-grade utility poles and burying utilities where possible, installing new pump stations and backup generators in key low-lying areas to improve stormwater management and sewer systems, elevating evacuation routes, and improving emergency preparedness planning and outreach efforts to engage socially vulnerable populations.
  • Increased use of parking lots and rooftop solar arrays and analysis to identify the most appropriate locations in the region for siting solar-powered community microgrid systems to reinforce local power distribution in the event of disasters.

Resilient Action Plans Background:

The Resilient NJ: Regional Resilience Action Plan effort was funded by the National Disaster Resilience Competition. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded New Jersey with a grant to advance regional planning initiatives in the nine counties designated Most Impacted and Distressed from Hurricane Sandy by HUD. Sandy devastated many parts of the state on Oct. 29, 2012.

The funding led to the four innovative regional planning projects focused on addressing gaps in resilience planning and partnering with underserved and socially vulnerable populations to enhance the value and integrity of the ecological, recreational, and economic resources in the regions through a collaborative, community-led planning process.

This effort brought together municipalities, local stakeholders, and community-based organizations to work with multi-disciplinary consultant teams comprised of planners, engineers, ecologists, designers, and other experts to address flood-related hazards at a regional scale in both riverine and coastal communities.

The Resilient NJ program has already paid dividends as three projects developed through the planning process were awarded more than $17 million from the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. The three projects awarded BRIC funding are the Ironbound resilience hub in Newark, the Cottage Street flood mitigation project in Bayonne, and the 63rd Street pumping station power and flood resilience project in Bayonne.

