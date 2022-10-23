Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young Alcoholics

Personal Stories of Recovery: Young Alcoholics. Morristown Minute, Medium

Part I. A Young Members Experience & the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous

Recovery is for relief.

I’ve always struggled to start the story. I think that’s because it feels like an autobiography, an extensive one. How do you begin to describe this presence or unease, and discomfort that has been with me since the beginning?

Chronologically, perhaps because it seems like the only way, may be best.

In an AA meeting, when a fellow member is asked to speak on their “experience, strength, and hope,” they usually begin with a description of their experience with alcoholism. In this capacity, many will describe the story of their “first drink.”

I struggle with this story. What does “first drink” mean? If it’s the first time I consumed any amount of an alcoholic beverage, then technically I was an infant — my grandmother, a very Irish woman, would stick her finger in whiskey and let me suck on it as a teething newborn.

Maybe “first drink” means the first time I took a taste of an alcoholic beverage of my own volition — before the age of ten, I was always curious, especially regarding alcohol which seemed to have a peculiar and (mostly) positive effect on people.

Maybe “first drink” means the first time I finished one alcoholic beverage on my own. In which case, I was probably around age twelve or thirteen. I believe the first time I finished a drink I finished multiple and got wasted. The ensuing hangover wasn’t enough for that twelve- or thirteen-year-old to smarten up. I was young, and the “party was just starting.”

I vaguely remember my first “party” — quotes because I’d been to plenty of parties, but never one with no adults and kids openly consuming alcohol. I know I got drunk at that party too, and I remember the next morning I felt like I’d figured “it” out. “It” is that little thing called life; I’d figured out how to be sociable and cool, how to adapt to any situation with the confidence and swagger of an older, smarter, more mature me.

That was middle school, maybe sixth grade. We “partied” in a friend's basement with less than a dozen other kids. We had probably two plastic liter bottles of cheap vodka and a dozen or so cans of some cheaper beer they probably don’t make anymore because middle schoolers were their main clientele.

I quickly found out that one of my closest childhood friends, we’ll call him Matt, was also quite fond of liquor and “the party scene” — so naturally, we became inseparable. We figured out a clever hack to this drinking game, we could spend the night at each other’s house and drink as much as we wanted when the adults went to sleep.

We’d spend most nights at Matt’s house. We started by stealing liquor and beer from Matt’s dad. His dad had a large, and easily accessible liquor, beer, and wine closet. We’d sneak some out of a bottle or grab a beer or two if we knew he wouldn’t notice. We’d always be sure to get enough for the both of us to “get drunk.”

“Getting drunk” was always the most important goal, and really the only reason we drank — but that’s the reason everyone drinks: the effects.

My friend group, and freedom to spend the night, expanded with age and into high school.

I naturally gravitated towards the group that most encouraged drinking, and I’d change any aspect of my personality in order to fit neatly into the social hierarchy. I was a blank canvas, or a mirror, constantly repainting, or reflecting what I saw in front of me.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but alcohol was already managing my life.

I distinctly remember one party (no quotations, because this would’ve been a Hollywood classic, the American high school party) in high school that I had to beg my mom to let me attend. It was at the house of one of those friends with little parental supervision, and I’d already gotten into the habit of attending as many of those parties as possible. My mom was catching on and wanted me rested for the next day — I was seeing a psychiatrist to be evaluated to receive accommodations in school.

I was able to convince her to let me go for two hours. Something I took her up on with the promise that I wouldn’t drink. I was there for 45 minutes before winding up in the bathroom vomiting my lungs out. A friend had to call my brother to come to pick me up.

I was pretty drunk, but I remember getting into the car with my brother. He handed me a giant garbage bag that I immediately stuck my head in. The only thing I remember from the drive home is my brother asking me, “how could you let it get this bad?”

When we pulled into the driveway, my brother told me not to “say a word” and “just go straight upstairs to bed.” I think I did, but I honestly can’t say.

I vaguely remember the next morning, but I know I was in deep shit with my parents.

I ended up performing “significantly above average” at the psychiatrist’s, whatever that meant, and ultimately, I got those accommodations.

My parents were understandably concerned when I was preparing to go off to college.

I already had a long list of incidents where I was caught drunk, vomiting, and stumbling over myself with liquor swiped from friends and family. I was already getting into the habit of drinking with fewer and fewer people. By the time I went off to college I had drunk by myself a few times.

College changed everything.

My drinking accelerated at an enormous rate, and I drank alone more frequently than ever before.

Freshman year I got drunk and somehow found myself at a liquor store with a few friends. The next thing I remember, I’m in the back of a campus police car heading towards my dorm with a few more friends. I remember feeling the vomit coming and rolling down the window. The campus PD in the front seat starts chirping at me, “don’t do it, buddy.” I reassure them, “I’m not gonna do it.” I vaguely remember the release, and the next thing I know doctors and nurses are pulling off my vomit-soaked clothing.

And then I wake up.

I’m pretty sure a cop drove me from the ER to my dorm the next morning around 6 AM. The sun was coming up when I walked into my room and collapsed on my bed.

The fallout from that situation, in retrospect, wasn’t harsh enough to make me stop, or even make me consciously consider my drinking as a problem.

After this incident, when drunk enough, I’d joke about being an alcoholic. Part of me thinks I knew and was only ever honest about it when intoxicated.

It all hits a wall senior year of college, my final semester.

I planned my final semester in Los Angeles. I landed a job at a Development Studio and was working as a reader and assistant rolling calls when needed. I drank most of my waking hours.

At first, I tried to keep it out of work, but I rarely made it through the workday without a few beers at lunch. Every cent I made, even the lunch stipend I finagled out of the company, went straight to booze.

I told myself a lot of lies and half-truths to support my drinking. I switched to beer only my senior year but would drink a 30-rack a day and usually head to the store at night for more.

After a while, the booze got too expensive, so I’d have a few beers and call that breakfast, lunch, and dinner — besides, beer has enough calories, right?

My personal, professional, and academic life slowly crumbled around me while the drink became evermore vital to my survival.

By the time I got sober, I would be shaking from alcohol withdrawal, and vomiting between work and classes, when I attended them.

In retrospect, the only reason I gave Alcoholics Anonymous a shot is that I was completely out of options. I’d have been homeless and likely succeeded in my many suicide attempts if it wasn’t for my friends around me, my parents supporting me, and my psychologist in my corner.

Before making one last suicide attempt, I figured I’d attend an AA meeting.

My roommates at the time, good friends I’d put through hell, insisted and drove me to my first AA meeting. That was where a nice woman handed me my first Big Book. I remember her telling me that the book was the solution, she said it was $7, I told her I spent all my money on liquor; she handed me the book and slipped seven dollars in a little jar next to the literature. “Don’t worry about the cost.”

I read that book cover to cover.

Today, I’ve probably read the book in full a dozen times or more. That book saved my life, and the people of AA saved my life, all because I was willing to give it all in one last shot for serenity in this life.

This is what I did.

The first thing I did was make a BIG mistake. I procrastinated. For about a year I constantly attended meetings, hanging on to my sanity as I attempted sobriety.

I managed to stay sober for a little over a year but ultimately ended up in a psych ward of the ER.

When I got out of the psych ward, I made a decision to give it all away to this program of recovery called Alcoholics Anonymous.

My first next good decision was pleading with a group of strangers for help.

I went to an AA meeting and let everyone there, strangers to me, know I was desperate, out of options, and needed help.

Somehow, I worded my search for a sponsor perfectly, “I’m looking for someone who has had a spiritual experience as a result of working the twelve steps of alcoholics anonymous with another alcoholic.”

That was all I needed to say, a dozen people reached out to me immediately offering help, numbers, advice, and sponsorship. I picked one, someone we’ll call Tim, he would show me the way of AA, a way of living that brought me peace and serenity, a full life, and complete sobriety.

This program, the twelve steps listed below, is not a self-help program.

You’ll notice step twelve asks that we spread this message to those who need it and want it. We practice these principles, all twelve, in all aspects of our life, every day, all day.

The only requirement for alcoholics anonymous is a desire to stop drinking.

The only requirement for the twelve steps of Alcoholics Anonymous is that you work them with a sponsor — someone who has long-term (a year plus) sobriety and has worked the steps with their own sponsor.

The 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous

1. We admitted we were powerless over alcohol — that our lives had become unmanageable.

2. Came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.

3. Made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood Him.

4. Made a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves.

5. Admitted to God, to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs.

6. Were entirely ready to have God remove all these defects of character.

7. Humbly asked Him to remove our shortcomings.

8. Made a list of all persons we had harmed and became willing to make amends to them all.

9. Made direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others.

10. Continued to take personal inventory and when we were wrong promptly admitted it.

11. Sought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God as we understood Him, praying only for knowledge of His will for us and the power to carry that out.

12. Having had a spiritual awakening as the result of these Steps, we tried to carry this message to alcoholics, and to practice these principles in all our affairs.

The 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous

1. Our common welfare should come first; personal recovery depends upon A.A. unity.

2. For our group purpose there is but one ultimate authority — a loving God as He may express Himself in our group conscience. Our leaders are but trusted servants; they do not govern.

3. The only requirement for A.A. membership is a desire to stop drinking.

4. Each group should be autonomous except in matters affecting other groups or A.A. as a whole.

5. Each group has but one primary purpose — to carry its message to the alcoholic who still suffers.

6. An A.A. group ought never endorse, finance, or lend the A.A. name to any related facility or outside enterprise, lest problems of money, property, and prestige divert us from our primary purpose.

7. Every A.A. group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions.

8. Alcoholics Anonymous should remain forever non-professional, but our service centers may employ special workers.

9. A.A., as such, ought never be organized; but we may create service boards or committees directly responsible to those they serve.

10. Alcoholics Anonymous has no opinion on outside issues; hence the A.A. name ought never be drawn into public controversy.

11. Our public relations policy is based on attraction rather than promotion; we need always maintain personal anonymity at the level of press, radio, and films.

12. Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our traditions, ever reminding us to place principles before personalities.

Part II. Coming Soon.

Find AA near you, click here.

Find AA literature, like the Big Book and more, here.

-

