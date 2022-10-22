Active Fall Period for Black Bears Begins, Secure Trash

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2AHW_0iiuZXcd00
People who live in or visit areas of NJ where bears are active should be alert to the presence of bears and take steps to avoid them.Morristown Minute

Most of New Jersey's black bears live in the northwest portion of the state, particularly Morris, Sussex, Warren, and northern Passaic counties, and portions of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Bergen counties.

-

Residents and outdoor enthusiasts throughout New Jersey are encouraged to strictly adhere to guidelines for eliminating or securing potential food sources for black bears as they actively forage for food in preparation for the winter denning season.

People who live in or visit areas of New Jersey where bears are active should be alert to the presence of bears and take steps to avoid interactions with them.

Property owners, hikers, and campers can reduce the likelihood of attracting bears if they diligently bear-proof residences and camps by removing or properly securing any potential food sources.

Black bears are preparing to den up for the winter season and need to consume substantial amounts of food in the fall,” DEP Fish and Wildlife Assistant Commissioner David Golden said.If you live in or visit areas frequented by bears, it is important to ensure they will not find food near your homes, as bears will naturally take advantage of easy meals by searching through unsecured garbage cans and commercial trash bins or raiding bird feeders.”

Most of New Jersey's black bears live in the northwest portion of the state, particularly Morris, Sussex, Warren, and northern Passaic counties, and portions of Hunterdon, Somerset,
and Bergen counties. However, black bears have been sighted in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

In FY22, the Murphy Administration earmarked $1.5 million for the DEP to expand non-lethal management methods for black bears, which has enabled the DEP to significantly increase public education and outreach efforts, including the development and implementation of a statewide multimedia outreach campaign. That funding level has also been maintained for FY23.

The campaign included bilingual advertisements using social media, search, digital, video, streaming radio, public service announcements, and email blasts on multiple platforms and devices.

It also included a redesign of the black bear web pages on the DEP Fish and Wildlife website, making it easier for people to find important information about bears. DEP Fish and Wildlife plan to continue the successful digital campaign.

In addition, DEP Fish and Wildlife is finalizing the hiring of a program specialist to further educate the public about black bears in New Jersey and how to avoid conflicts with them.

The specialist will work directly with municipalities to provide guidance for reducing human-bear interactions and assist with developing a comprehensive program addressing how to manage garbage and reduce its attraction to bears as a potential food source.

It is critically important for people to never feed black bears. Bears attracted to neighborhoods may learn to associate people with food.

These animals may then become nuisance bears that cause property damage, seek handouts from people or become dangerous.

Intentionally feeding bears is illegal in New Jersey and carries a fine of up to $1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IVJX_0iiuZXcd00
Bears attracted to neighborhoods may learn to associate people with food.NJDEP

The DEP offers the following tips for property owners to minimize conflicts with bears:

  • Secure trash and eliminate obvious sources of food such as pet food bowls, easy-to-reach bird feeders, or food residue left on barbecue grills.
  • Use certified bear-resistant garbage containers if possible. Otherwise, store all garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids and place them along the inside walls of your garage, or in the basement, a sturdy shed, or another secure area.
  • Wash garbage containers frequently with a disinfectant solution to remove odors. Put out garbage on collection day, not the night before.
  • Avoid feeding birds when bears are active. If you choose to feed birds, do so during daylight hours only and bring feeders indoors at night. Suspend birdfeeders from a free-hanging wire, making sure they are at least 10 feet off the ground. Clean up spilled seeds and shells daily.
  • Immediately remove all uneaten food and food bowls used by pets fed outdoors.
  • Clean outdoor grills and utensils to remove food and grease residue. Store grills securely.
  • Do not place meat or any sweet foods in compost piles.
  • Remove fruit or nuts that fall from trees in your yard.
  • Properly install electric fencing as an effective way to protect crops, beehives, and livestock.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T9qc_0iiuZXcd00
Never run from a bear, as this may trigger its predatory instinct. Instead, slowly back away.NJDEP

If you encounter a black bear in your neighborhood or outdoors while hiking or camping, follow these safety tips:

  • Remain calm. Never run from a bear, as this may trigger its predatory instinct. Instead, slowly back away. Avoid direct eye contact, which may be perceived by a bear as a challenge. Make sure the bear has an escape route.
  • To scare the bear away, make loud noises by yelling, using a whistle, banging pots and pans, or blowing an air horn. Make yourself look as big as possible by waving your arms. If you are with someone else, stand close together with your arms raised above your head.
  • Make bears aware of your presence by speaking in an assertive voice, singing, clapping your hands, or making other noises. If hiking through bear country, always make your presence known through loud talking or clapping of hands.
  • If a bear utters a series of huffs, makes popping jaw sounds by snapping its jaws or swats the ground, these are warning signs that you are too close. Slowly back away and avoid direct eye contact. Do not run.
  • If a bear stands on its hind legs or moves closer, it may be trying to get a better view or detect scents in the air. This is usually a non-threatening behavior.
  • Black bears will sometimes "bluff charge" when cornered, threatened, or attempting to steal food. Stand your ground, avoid direct eye contact, slowly back away, and do not run.
  • If the bear does not leave, move to a secure area, such as a vehicle or a building.
  • Families who live in areas frequented by black bears should have a “Bear Plan” in place for children, with an escape route and planned use of whistles and air horns.
  • Black bear attacks are extremely rare. If a black bear does attack, fight back.

Report black bear damage or aggressive bears to your local police department or to Fish & Wildlife by calling 1-(877) WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337).

For more information about black bears in New Jersey, visit www.dep.nj.gov/njfw/bears/.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qve4_0iiuZXcd00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bears# wildlife# nature# safety# outdoors

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4504 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Four NJ Regions Release Climate Action Plans for 10th Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy

Major plans released to address flooding and other natural disasters, including construction, community outreach, and more.Morristown Minute. Four regional groups of NJ have released regional climate action plans in advance of the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

Read full story
Mendham, NJ

Meet the Mendham Township Committee Candidates

An interview with the Mendham Township Committee Candidates.Morristown Minute. Independent journalist Audrey Gavagan interviews the candidates for Mendham Township Committee with the General Election just two weeks away.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Who Represents Morristown, and What Are They up To?

Vote in the November 8th General Election.Morristown Minute. As the Nov. 8th General Election Approaches, Let’s Look at Who’s Currently Representing Morristown Residents at the State and Federal Levels, and Where They Stand on the Issues.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in Newark

Prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in NewarkMorristown Minute. An 8-Month Investigation Led to the Seizure of 2 AR-15s, 10 Handguns, 100k bags of Heroin, over a Kilo of Crack and Powder Cocaine, & more than $195k in cash.

Read full story
4 comments
Ocean County, NJ

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Ocean, Warren Counties

Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in an Ocean County backyard flock.Morristown Minute. Days after reporting on the HPAI detected in Warren County, another backyard flock in Ocean County succumbs to the disease. (Not a public health threat, but a big threat if you own a farm or poultry flock.)

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young Alcoholics

Personal Stories of Recovery: Young Alcoholics.Morristown Minute, Medium. A personal story from a young member of alcoholics anonymous, coming up on three years of sobriety, describing early signs of his alcoholism.

Read full story

Workers, Employers will Pay Less in Temporary Disability, Family Leave Contributions in 2023

Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year.Morristown Minute. Yesterday, NJDOL announced a reduction in worker and employer contribution rates to the state’s Temporary Disability & Family Leave Insurance programs for 2023. Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year!

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?

Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.

Read full story
20 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to Ukraine

Three NJ residents who grew up in Morristown, set the Guinness World Record for the largest flag/mosaic made using ping pong balls.Morristown Minute. Three men who grew up in Morristown recently set the Guinness World Record for the largest flag/mosaic constructed using ping pong balls.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed

A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport. ~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~. * SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Annual Morris County Coming Out Day

Morris County's second annual coming out day was held on Oct. 8.Morristown Minute. LGBTQ+ liaisons from Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Morris Township Police along with Atlantic Health System, edge, and gaamc hosted the second annual coming out day on Oct. 8.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open

By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).

Read full story
16 comments
Morristown, NJ

Who’s on the Ballot in Morristown? New In-person Early Voting Starts Oct. 29

In-person early voting. Who's on the ballot? Vote in the Nov. 8 general election.Morristown Minute. With over 50 different offices up for election in Morris County alone, there is a lot to know about the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own Creativity

Come listen to local speakers talk about harnessing your creativity at TEDx Morristown this October 25.Morristown Minute. Speakers from all walks of life will explore "Drawing On Your Own Creativity" in this Morristown-local event by TEDx.

Read full story

Drive Safe: NJ Urges Caution as Deer Activity Increase, Daylight Decreases

Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways at this time of year, also known as the fall rut.Morristown Minute. Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways this time of year, known as the fall rut, as bucks pursue does, increasing the risk of collisions for drivers.

Read full story
Belleville, NJ

Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School Project

Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.Morristown Minute. NJ Department of Labor issues Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.

Read full story
Warren County, NJ

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Warren County

NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 confirmed in a Warren County backyard flock.Morristown Minute. USDA and NJDA confirmed NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 in a Warren County non-commercial backyard flock.

Read full story
1 comments

Plant a “Soft Landing” Under an Oak Tree to Create Vital Pollinator Habitat

You can create soft landings in your landscape by planting diverse native species and leaving leaf litter undisturbed under keystone trees.Morristown Minute. A member of the NJ Environmental Commission recently converted an area of lawn under an oak tree to a bed of native plantings. His goal was to create a “soft landing” for wildlife.

Read full story
1 comments

Lawsuit Accuses Five Oil and Gas Companies of Misleading New Jerseyans About Climate Change

NJ sues defendants Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Chevron Corporation, BP, ConocoPhillips.Morristown Minute. NJ Files Lawsuit Accusing 5 Oil & Gas Companies of Deceptive Business Practices, Concealing the Risks Posed by Oil and Gas for Decades, Driving Ongoing Use of Fossil Fuels, Damaging Environment.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy