Workers, Employers will Pay Less in Temporary Disability, Family Leave Contributions in 2023

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZtZm_0iitZmuf00
Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year.Morristown Minute

Yesterday, NJDOL announced a reduction in worker and employer contribution rates to the state’s Temporary Disability & Family Leave Insurance programs for 2023. Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year!

-

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development yesterday announced a reduction in worker and employer contribution rates to the state’s Temporary Disability Insurance and Family Leave Insurance programs for next year.

Workers will see their contribution rates for Temporary Disability drop to zero percent, from .14 percent, while the Family Leave rate will be cut by more than half, to .06 percent, from .14 percent.

In practical terms, workers will save an average of $56.25 in Temporary Disability contributions and $55.25 in Family Leave contributions in 2023.

Collectively, the state’s roughly 4 million workers will save approximately $223 million per program next year.

Participating employers in the state will be moved to a lesser contribution table and will see a collective reduction of $20 million in their Temporary Disability contributions for the fiscal year 2023. Employers do not contribute to the Family Leave program.

Temporary Disability and Family Leave contribution rates have been declining over the past three years largely due to increasing fund balances.

A law signed in 2019 (P.L. 2019, chapter 37) raised the level of wages subject to wage taxes effective January 1, 2020, for workers covered under the Temporary Disability and Family Leave Insurance programs to fund increases to these benefits.

The growing fund balances have outpaced benefit payments, with pandemic-related Unemployment Insurance programs contributing to a decrease in Temporary Disability and Family Leave claims.

While I’m glad our Temporary Disability and Family Leave funds are robust, thus resulting in a decrease to contribution rates, it also indicates that workers may be missing the opportunity to utilize these vital programs,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We’re working with our partners in the community to increase awareness of these critical resources so workers know their rights and take the time they need and deserve to care for themselves and their families without risking their job or paycheck."

Earlier this year, NJDOL awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access to New Jersey’s many generous benefits and protections for eligible workers, including Temporary Disability Insurance and Family Leave Insurance.

The Legislature and Governor Murphy expanded the Temporary Disability and Family Leave Insurance programs on July 1, 2020, with eligible workers now able to receive up to 85 percent of their average weekly salary, an increase from two-thirds.

The maximum weekly benefit rate for each program has risen to $993 per week for 2022.

The amount of Family Leave benefit time was doubled to 12 consecutive weeks per year, and intermittent time off was increased to 56 days from the previous 42 days.

The expansion also allowed the option for workers with more than one job to take leave from one employer while continuing to work for another, so long as their usual work schedule is not exceeded.

Weekly benefit rates are based solely on wages earned from the employment from which the worker takes leave.

Workers can use Family Leave to bond with a new child or to care for any loved one who is blood-related or a family-like relation.

Temporary Disability can be used for pregnancy, childbirth, or a serious health condition.

To qualify for Temporary Disability or Family Leave benefits in 2022, an applicant must have earned at least $240 per week for 20 base weeks, or alternatively, have earned at least $12,000 during the base weeks.

For more information on Temporary Disability and Family Leave, click here.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qve4_0iitZmuf00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# finance# unemployment# jobs# disability# family leave

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4504 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Four NJ Regions Release Climate Action Plans for 10th Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy

Major plans released to address flooding and other natural disasters, including construction, community outreach, and more.Morristown Minute. Four regional groups of NJ have released regional climate action plans in advance of the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

Read full story
Mendham, NJ

Meet the Mendham Township Committee Candidates

An interview with the Mendham Township Committee Candidates.Morristown Minute. Independent journalist Audrey Gavagan interviews the candidates for Mendham Township Committee with the General Election just two weeks away.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Who Represents Morristown, and What Are They up To?

Vote in the November 8th General Election.Morristown Minute. As the Nov. 8th General Election Approaches, Let’s Look at Who’s Currently Representing Morristown Residents at the State and Federal Levels, and Where They Stand on the Issues.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in Newark

Prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in NewarkMorristown Minute. An 8-Month Investigation Led to the Seizure of 2 AR-15s, 10 Handguns, 100k bags of Heroin, over a Kilo of Crack and Powder Cocaine, & more than $195k in cash.

Read full story
4 comments
Ocean County, NJ

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Ocean, Warren Counties

Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in an Ocean County backyard flock.Morristown Minute. Days after reporting on the HPAI detected in Warren County, another backyard flock in Ocean County succumbs to the disease. (Not a public health threat, but a big threat if you own a farm or poultry flock.)

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young Alcoholics

Personal Stories of Recovery: Young Alcoholics.Morristown Minute, Medium. A personal story from a young member of alcoholics anonymous, coming up on three years of sobriety, describing early signs of his alcoholism.

Read full story

Active Fall Period for Black Bears Begins, Secure Trash

People who live in or visit areas of NJ where bears are active should be alert to the presence of bears and take steps to avoid them.Morristown Minute. Most of New Jersey's black bears live in the northwest portion of the state, particularly Morris, Sussex, Warren, and northern Passaic counties, and portions of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Bergencounties.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?

Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.

Read full story
20 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to Ukraine

Three NJ residents who grew up in Morristown, set the Guinness World Record for the largest flag/mosaic made using ping pong balls.Morristown Minute. Three men who grew up in Morristown recently set the Guinness World Record for the largest flag/mosaic constructed using ping pong balls.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed

A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport. ~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~. * SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Annual Morris County Coming Out Day

Morris County's second annual coming out day was held on Oct. 8.Morristown Minute. LGBTQ+ liaisons from Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Morris Township Police along with Atlantic Health System, edge, and gaamc hosted the second annual coming out day on Oct. 8.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open

By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).

Read full story
16 comments
Morristown, NJ

Who’s on the Ballot in Morristown? New In-person Early Voting Starts Oct. 29

In-person early voting. Who's on the ballot? Vote in the Nov. 8 general election.Morristown Minute. With over 50 different offices up for election in Morris County alone, there is a lot to know about the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own Creativity

Come listen to local speakers talk about harnessing your creativity at TEDx Morristown this October 25.Morristown Minute. Speakers from all walks of life will explore "Drawing On Your Own Creativity" in this Morristown-local event by TEDx.

Read full story

Drive Safe: NJ Urges Caution as Deer Activity Increase, Daylight Decreases

Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways at this time of year, also known as the fall rut.Morristown Minute. Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways this time of year, known as the fall rut, as bucks pursue does, increasing the risk of collisions for drivers.

Read full story
Belleville, NJ

Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School Project

Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.Morristown Minute. NJ Department of Labor issues Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.

Read full story
Warren County, NJ

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Warren County

NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 confirmed in a Warren County backyard flock.Morristown Minute. USDA and NJDA confirmed NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 in a Warren County non-commercial backyard flock.

Read full story
1 comments

Plant a “Soft Landing” Under an Oak Tree to Create Vital Pollinator Habitat

You can create soft landings in your landscape by planting diverse native species and leaving leaf litter undisturbed under keystone trees.Morristown Minute. A member of the NJ Environmental Commission recently converted an area of lawn under an oak tree to a bed of native plantings. His goal was to create a “soft landing” for wildlife.

Read full story
1 comments

Lawsuit Accuses Five Oil and Gas Companies of Misleading New Jerseyans About Climate Change

NJ sues defendants Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Chevron Corporation, BP, ConocoPhillips.Morristown Minute. NJ Files Lawsuit Accusing 5 Oil & Gas Companies of Deceptive Business Practices, Concealing the Risks Posed by Oil and Gas for Decades, Driving Ongoing Use of Fossil Fuels, Damaging Environment.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy