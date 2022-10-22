Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed

Water Main Break in Morristown. Morristown Minute

A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport.

~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~

* SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.

On October 19, 2022, a water main break occurred on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park. This water main break impacts customers in an area stretching from Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport.

Repairs have been in progress since Wednesday afternoon, and an update was expected at 4:00 PM today. (but we've got nothing yet.)

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the following affected areas.

ARROWHEAD RD FLORHAM PARK

CADILLAC DEALERSHIP FLORHAM PARK

DELAWARE RD FLORHAM PARK

HONEYCOMB LN FLORHAM PARK

MINNISINK RD FLORHAM PARK

AIRPORT RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP

ALGONQUIN PKY HANOVER TOWNSHIP

GULICK RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP

OVERLOOK RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP

PARK AVE HANOVER TOWNSHIP

RIDGE RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP

ADAMS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

ADDIE PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP

ALDRICH CR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

ARROWHEAD RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

BOXWOOD DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

BRANT PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP

CHATHAM WALK MORRIS TOWNSHIP

CHEKA PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP

CHIMNEY RIDGE DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

CLARK PLACE MORRIS TOWNSHIP

COLONIAL DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

COLUMBIA RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

COLUMBIA TPKE MORRIS TOWNSHIP

CONSTITUTION WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP

CROMWELL DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

CROMWELL DR W MORRIS TOWNSHIP

DANA CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP

DELANO CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP

DELAWARE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

ELLYN CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP

FEATHERLEIGH RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

FILLMORE DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

FLINTLOCK RUN MORRIS TOWNSHIP

FOX CHASE LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP

GATES RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

GODET PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP

GREEN KNOLLS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

HANOVER AVE E‐Hydrant Rental MORRIS TOWNSHIP

HEARTHSTONE WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP

HERITAGE LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP

HOWLAND TER MORRIS TOWNSHIP

HUMPHREY RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

INDEPENDENCE CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP

INDEPENDENCE WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP

KAHN RD (GATE LODGE) MORRIS TOWNSHIP

KENILWORTH RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

LEE DRIVE MORRIS TOWNSHIP

LIDGERWOOD PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP

LINDSAY DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

LOHMAN RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

MACKENZIE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

MADISON AVE MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NAST RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NICHOLS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NORMANDY BLVD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NORMANDY BLVD E MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NORMANDY BLVD W MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NORMANDY HTS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NORMANDY PKY MORRIS TOWNSHIP

NORTHBRIDGE PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP

OAK LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP

OAK PARK DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

OLMSTEAD RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

PILGRIM CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP

PLYMOUTH RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

POND HILL RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

POWDER HORN DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

PRESCOTT RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

PUNCH BOWL RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

STOCKTON DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

SYLVAN WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP

THOMAS PAINE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WARREN DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WASHINGTON AVE MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WEATHER VANE DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WEDGEWOOD LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WHIPPANY RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WILSON DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WINDWARD DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WOLFF RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WOODCREST DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WOODRUFF RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WOODSIDE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP

WYNDMOOR DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP

AIRPORT & ACCESS RD MORRISTOWN

GEORGIAN CT N MORRISTOWN

GEORGIAN RD MORRISTOWN

JOHN GLENN RD MORRISTOWN

KARY WAY MORRISTOWN

MADISON AVE MORRISTOWN

ROSEMILT PL MORRISTOWN

SUNSET PL MORRISTOWN

VALLEY VIEW DR MORRISTOWN

VALLEY VIEW DR W MORRISTOWN

WASHINGTON AVE. MORRISTOWN

If discolored water is observed, flush the internal cold water plumbing lines until all faucets run clear – start at the lowest level of your home or business and work your way to the highest-level floor.

Flush sinks, tubs, showers, all appliances that utilize water, and outdoor hose bibs.

Flush the water lines that feed the washing machine and dishwasher before use by running each through one cycle.

If discolored water is used to wash laundry, it may become stained, in this case, the laundry may have to be rewashed (do not dry stained laundry) using an iron stain remover product.

Empty and clean automatic ice makers.

Drain and refill hot water heaters with temperatures set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Follow manufacturer recommendations for any necessary flushing of water softeners/cartridge filters. If the water pressure or flow is lower than normal at a specific faucet, remove and clean the aerator screen.

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the impacted service area are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices, or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; washing dishes until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The following measures are also recommended:

throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory;

keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

do not swallow water while showering or bathing;

rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle;

do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water - most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;

- most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms; use only boiled water to treat minor injuries; and

provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled and cooled.

Please continue to boil your water or use bottled water until you are notified that the water quality is satisfactory.

This advisory remains in effect (as of 4:03 PM 10.21) until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe.

