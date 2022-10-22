Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed

A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport.
~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~
* SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.
On October 19, 2022, a water main break occurred on Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park. This water main break impacts customers in an area stretching from Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport.
Repairs have been in progress since Wednesday afternoon, and an update was expected at 4:00 PM today. (but we've got nothing yet.)
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the following affected areas.
ARROWHEAD RD FLORHAM PARK
CADILLAC DEALERSHIP FLORHAM PARK
DELAWARE RD FLORHAM PARK
HONEYCOMB LN FLORHAM PARK
MINNISINK RD FLORHAM PARK
AIRPORT RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP
ALGONQUIN PKY HANOVER TOWNSHIP
GULICK RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP
OVERLOOK RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP
PARK AVE HANOVER TOWNSHIP
RIDGE RD HANOVER TOWNSHIP
ADAMS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
ADDIE PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP
ALDRICH CR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
ARROWHEAD RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
BOXWOOD DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
BRANT PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP
CHATHAM WALK MORRIS TOWNSHIP
CHEKA PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP
CHIMNEY RIDGE DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
CLARK PLACE MORRIS TOWNSHIP
COLONIAL DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
COLUMBIA RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
COLUMBIA TPKE MORRIS TOWNSHIP
CONSTITUTION WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP
CROMWELL DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
CROMWELL DR W MORRIS TOWNSHIP
DANA CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP
DELANO CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP
DELAWARE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
ELLYN CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP
FEATHERLEIGH RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
FILLMORE DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
FLINTLOCK RUN MORRIS TOWNSHIP
FOX CHASE LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP
GATES RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
GODET PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP
GREEN KNOLLS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
HANOVER AVE E‐Hydrant Rental MORRIS TOWNSHIP
HEARTHSTONE WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP
HERITAGE LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP
HOWLAND TER MORRIS TOWNSHIP
HUMPHREY RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
INDEPENDENCE CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP
INDEPENDENCE WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP
KAHN RD (GATE LODGE) MORRIS TOWNSHIP
KENILWORTH RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
LEE DRIVE MORRIS TOWNSHIP
LIDGERWOOD PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP
LINDSAY DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
LOHMAN RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
MACKENZIE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
MADISON AVE MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NAST RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NICHOLS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NORMANDY BLVD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NORMANDY BLVD E MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NORMANDY BLVD W MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NORMANDY HTS RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NORMANDY PKY MORRIS TOWNSHIP
NORTHBRIDGE PL MORRIS TOWNSHIP
OAK LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP
OAK PARK DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
OLMSTEAD RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
PILGRIM CT MORRIS TOWNSHIP
PLYMOUTH RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
POND HILL RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
POWDER HORN DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
PRESCOTT RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
PUNCH BOWL RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
STOCKTON DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
SYLVAN WAY MORRIS TOWNSHIP
THOMAS PAINE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WARREN DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WASHINGTON AVE MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WEATHER VANE DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WEDGEWOOD LA MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WHIPPANY RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WILSON DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WINDWARD DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WOLFF RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WOODCREST DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WOODRUFF RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WOODSIDE RD MORRIS TOWNSHIP
WYNDMOOR DR MORRIS TOWNSHIP
AIRPORT & ACCESS RD MORRISTOWN
GEORGIAN CT N MORRISTOWN
GEORGIAN RD MORRISTOWN
JOHN GLENN RD MORRISTOWN
KARY WAY MORRISTOWN
MADISON AVE MORRISTOWN
ROSEMILT PL MORRISTOWN
SUNSET PL MORRISTOWN
VALLEY VIEW DR MORRISTOWN
VALLEY VIEW DR W MORRISTOWN
WASHINGTON AVE. MORRISTOWN
If discolored water is observed, flush the internal cold water plumbing lines until all faucets run clear – start at the lowest level of your home or business and work your way to the highest-level floor.
Flush sinks, tubs, showers, all appliances that utilize water, and outdoor hose bibs.
- Flush the water lines that feed the washing machine and dishwasher before use by running each through one cycle.
- If discolored water is used to wash laundry, it may become stained, in this case, the laundry may have to be rewashed (do not dry stained laundry) using an iron stain remover product.
- Empty and clean automatic ice makers.
- Drain and refill hot water heaters with temperatures set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Follow manufacturer recommendations for any necessary flushing of water softeners/cartridge filters. If the water pressure or flow is lower than normal at a specific faucet, remove and clean the aerator screen.
- Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).
Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the impacted service area are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices, or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; washing dishes until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following measures are also recommended:
- throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory;
- keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;
- do not swallow water while showering or bathing;
- rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle;
- do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water - most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;
- use only boiled water to treat minor injuries; and
- provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled and cooled.
Please continue to boil your water or use bottled water until you are notified that the water quality is satisfactory.
This advisory remains in effect (as of 4:03 PM 10.21) until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe.
