What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open

By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S. Morristown Minute

If you visited the airport over the past year, you have likely seen the signs warning you about the upcoming changes in ID requirements.

Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S., unless you use a U.S. passport or another federally approved form of identification.

A REAL ID, this new federal requirement for state-issued driver's licenses, looks very similar to your current driver’s license. The only “real” difference is a small, white star on a yellow background on the top right corner of the license.

REAL ID NJ Driver's License vs Standard Driver's License. Morristown Minute

So why all this trouble?

The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005 in the wake of September 11, established minimum security standards for state-issued IDs. The goal was to make IDs more difficult to forge or fraudulently obtain.

Driver’s licenses and IDs for all US states will eventually have to comply with the REAL ID act; however, each is doing so on its own timeline.

REAL ID Driver's Licenses from around the country. Morristown Minute

As for New Jersey, you can schedule an appointment here to get a REAL ID. After May 3, 2023, you won’t be able to fly within the US with a “non-REAL” NJ driver’s license.

Are you prepared for the switch?

