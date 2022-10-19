Who’s on the Ballot in Morristown? New In-person Early Voting Starts Oct. 29

In-person early voting. Who's on the ballot? Vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Morristown Minute

With over 50 different offices up for election in Morris County alone, there is a lot to know about the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Morristown residents will see four different offices up for election on their ballot this November 8th

with a total of 12 candidates in running (two candidates run unopposed). [See a sample ballot here]

Sample ballot, Morristown. Morris County Clerk

IMPORTANT! New in-person early voting is an option. Starting Saturday, Oct. 29 Through Sunday, Nov. 6.

As a result of legislation enacted into law, the State of New Jersey will be offering in-person early voting on a machine during a nine-day period.

In addition to providing early voting, registered voters will continue to have the option of voting by mail or in person at their polling place on Election Day.

There will be 8 early voting sites throughout Morris County.

New electronic poll books will be used to sign-in voters. Poll workers will be available to assist all voters in using these new devices.

The early voting locations are listed below. Hours for early voting are Monday-Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm.

It doesn’t matter where you live in Morris County - registered voters can go to any of the 8 sites and cast their ballot on a voting machine.

Boonton Township Municipal Building, 155 Powerville Rd. Boonton, NJ 07005 (Council Chambers Room) Morris County Central Park Complex (CAC), 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 Denville Town Hall, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Denville, NJ 07834 (Community Room) Hanover Community Center, 15 N. Jefferson Road, Whippany, NJ 07981 Madison Hartly Dodge Memorial, 50 Kings Road, Madison, NJ 07940 (Court Room) Morristown Municipal Building, 200 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 Mount Arlington Civic/Senior Center, 18 North Glen Ave, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856 Mount Olive Municipal Bldg, 204 Flanders Drakestown Road, Budd Lake, NJ 07828 (Council Chambers)

OFFICES UP FOR ELECTION

[Find a complete list of all General Election Candidates for Nov. 8 here]

Member of the House of Representatives (for two years)

Mikie Sherrill

Paul DeGroot

Joseph Biasco

Sheriff (for three years)

James M. Gannon (running unopposed)

Member of the Board of County Commissioners (for 3 years, vote for three candidates)

Thomas “T.C.” McCourt

Doug Cabana

Judith Hernandez

Christine Myers

Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma

Tom Mastrangelo

Morris School District Member of the Board of Education (for three years)

Cary B. Lloyd (running unopposed)

[Find your polling location on election day here]

Don’t live in Morristown? Find other sample ballots for Morris County here.

