Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Warren County

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pcMe_0ievLBwo00
NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 confirmed in a Warren County backyard flock.Morristown Minute

USDA and NJDA confirmed NJs second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 in a Warren County non-commercial backyard flock.

-

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) confirmed New Jersey’s second Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in 2022 in a Warren County non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry).

The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.

The test samples were collected from ducks in Warren County and were tested at the New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory. The duck flock had experienced high mortality, and some displayed neurologic signs before succumbing to the disease.

Congruent testing was completed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, which confirmed the detection of the disease on October 13, 2022.

The virus is believed to have spread through wild birds, which were found deceased on the property and tested positive for HPAI.

State and federal personnel are following a response plan, including implementing site quarantine, biosecurity measures, and depopulation of poultry on the premises.

NJDA says outreach to poultry owners, live bird markets, and the general public has been completed to provide recommendations on poultry management and measures to ensure the maintenance of a healthy flock.

HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern.

As a reminder, poultry and eggs’ proper handling and cooking to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F kill bacteria and viruses.

Signs of HPAI in poultry can include:

  • Sudden death
  • Decrease in feed or water consumption
  • Respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge
  • Swelling around the eyes
  • Open-mouth breathing
  • Darkening of the comb/wattles
  • Reddening of the shanks or feet
  • Decreased egg production
  • Lethargy

HPAI spreads through contact with bodily secretions, including feces, and ocular, nasal, or oral secretions from infected birds.

The virus can spread on vehicles, equipment, shoes, etc. Practicing good biosecurity can help prevent the spread of HPAI onto a farm.

Those biosecurity practices include:

  • Eliminating exposure of domestic birds to wild birds. Minimizing standing water and extra feed in the environment that might attract wild birds.
  • Avoiding contact with other poultry.
  • Keeping a specific set of shoes and clothing for tending to poultry. Disposable boot covers or a foot bath that is changed regularly are other measures that can be used.
  • Minimizing the number of people who visit the birds.
  • Avoiding sharing equipment with other flocks and using appropriate disinfectants for equipment that must come onto a farm.

HPAI is a reportable disease. Any individual who shall gain knowledge or suspect the existence of the disease shall notify this office without delay.

Deceased birds suspected of having Avian Influenza should be double-bagged and stored appropriately for testing. Do not expose dead poultry to the environment, other poultry, or wildlife/wild birds. Wash your hands after handling sick or dead birds.

If you suspect HPAI, please alert the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health at 609-671-6400.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjSFm_0ievLBwo00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# virus# disease# farm# animals# food

Comments / 1

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4489 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Active Fall Period for Black Bears Begins, Secure Trash

People who live in or visit areas of NJ where bears are active should be alert to the presence of bears and take steps to avoid them.Morristown Minute. Most of New Jersey's black bears live in the northwest portion of the state, particularly Morris, Sussex, Warren, and northern Passaic counties, and portions of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Bergencounties.

Read full story

Workers, Employers will Pay Less in Temporary Disability, Family Leave Contributions in 2023

Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year.Morristown Minute. Yesterday, NJDOL announced a reduction in worker and employer contribution rates to the state’s Temporary Disability & Family Leave Insurance programs for 2023. Collectively, roughly 4 million NJ workers will save about $223 million per program next year!

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?

Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.

Read full story
20 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to Ukraine

Three NJ residents who grew up in Morristown, set the Guinness World Record for the largest flag/mosaic made using ping pong balls.Morristown Minute. Three men who grew up in Morristown recently set the Guinness World Record for the largest flag/mosaic constructed using ping pong balls.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed

A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport. ~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~. * SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Annual Morris County Coming Out Day

Morris County's second annual coming out day was held on Oct. 8.Morristown Minute. LGBTQ+ liaisons from Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Morris Township Police along with Atlantic Health System, edge, and gaamc hosted the second annual coming out day on Oct. 8.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open

By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).

Read full story
16 comments
Morristown, NJ

Who’s on the Ballot in Morristown? New In-person Early Voting Starts Oct. 29

In-person early voting. Who's on the ballot? Vote in the Nov. 8 general election.Morristown Minute. With over 50 different offices up for election in Morris County alone, there is a lot to know about the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Event: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own Creativity

Come listen to local speakers talk about harnessing your creativity at TEDx Morristown this October 25.Morristown Minute. Speakers from all walks of life will explore "Drawing On Your Own Creativity" in this Morristown-local event by TEDx.

Read full story

Drive Safe: NJ Urges Caution as Deer Activity Increase, Daylight Decreases

Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways at this time of year, also known as the fall rut.Morristown Minute. Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways this time of year, known as the fall rut, as bucks pursue does, increasing the risk of collisions for drivers.

Read full story
Belleville, NJ

Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School Project

Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.Morristown Minute. NJ Department of Labor issues Stop-Work orders for HESP Solar of Montvale and a subcontractor on a Belleville High School project.

Read full story

Plant a “Soft Landing” Under an Oak Tree to Create Vital Pollinator Habitat

You can create soft landings in your landscape by planting diverse native species and leaving leaf litter undisturbed under keystone trees.Morristown Minute. A member of the NJ Environmental Commission recently converted an area of lawn under an oak tree to a bed of native plantings. His goal was to create a “soft landing” for wildlife.

Read full story
1 comments

Lawsuit Accuses Five Oil and Gas Companies of Misleading New Jerseyans About Climate Change

NJ sues defendants Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Chevron Corporation, BP, ConocoPhillips.Morristown Minute. NJ Files Lawsuit Accusing 5 Oil & Gas Companies of Deceptive Business Practices, Concealing the Risks Posed by Oil and Gas for Decades, Driving Ongoing Use of Fossil Fuels, Damaging Environment.

Read full story
2 comments
Trenton, NJ

Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge Precautions

Legionella bacteria identified in water samples collected from 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works.Morristown Minute. Legionella bacteria identified in water samples within homes in Hamilton Township, served by Trenton Water Works; TWW serves ~225k people in Trenton, Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence, and Hopewell Townships in Mercer County.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County, State & Federal Officials Introduce Bill to Combat Auto Theft

U.S. Rep. Sherrill outlined the bipartisan Auto Theft Prevention Act she has cosponsored with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).Morristown Minute. Bipartisan Federal & State Legislation to Combat Rising Rates of Auto Theft Endorsed at Madison Press Conference by Morris County Officials.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Suspicious Activity Reported Near Morristown School

Corner of Sussex Avenue and Mills Street.Google Maps Screenshot. Suspicious activity was reported near a Morristown School - the area of Sussex and Mills - an Unknown Male approached a student and grabbed his backpack.

Read full story
1 comments
Bergen County, NJ

NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USA

NJ Orchards and Farmers' Markets Among Best in the USA.Morristown Minute. West Windsor Community Farmers Market, Terhune Orchards, each in Mercer County, and Demarest Farms in Bergen County are ranked among the best Markets/Orchards in the USA.

Read full story
3 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Proclaims October Arts & Humanities Month

Director Selen presents a proclamation to Tom Werder of Morris Arts.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. Morris County Officials Declare October Arts & Humanities Month in Morris County, Present Framed Proclamation to Director of Morris Arts.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving Intervention

R-L, Prosecutor Carroll congratulates Agent Amato.Morris County Prosecutor's Office. An off-duty law enforcement officer from Morris County, Agent Amato, intervened and saved a man’s life at a BP gas station in Denville, NJ.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy