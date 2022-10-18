Morris County, State & Federal Officials Introduce Bill to Combat Auto Theft

U.S. Rep. Sherrill outlined the bipartisan Auto Theft Prevention Act she has cosponsored with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). Morristown Minute

Bipartisan Federal & State Legislation to Combat Rising Rates of Auto Theft Endorsed at Madison Press Conference by Morris County Officials.

-

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Board of County Commissioners joined top New Jersey law enforcement officials, federal representatives, and state legislators in Madison yesterday to gain support for bipartisan federal and state legislation designed to combat a growing wave of auto thefts.

Col. Calahan addresses the press conference. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The federal Auto Theft Prevention Act, newly introduced by U.S. Reps. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) and Don Bacon (R-NE), proposes to provide state and local law enforcement agencies with federal grant funding to help police combat auto thefts and stolen vehicle trafficking.

State Sens. Anthony Bucco (R-25) and Richard Codey (D-27) introduced state legislation in August to expand penalties for those stealing or receiving stolen vehicles, increase penalties for adults who recruit juveniles to engage in auto thefts, and expand penalties for repeat offenders.

Commissioner Director Selen, with Prosecutor Carroll, outlined local impacts of the wave of auto thefts rising in New Jersey. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The legislation at both levels received endorsements from Morris County officials during a press conference hosted by U.S. Rep. Sherrill outside Madison Borough Hall at the Hartley Dodge Memorial Building on Kings Road.

Authorities cited New Jersey State Police data showing 14,320 cars were reported stolen in 2021 in New Jersey, a 22 percent increase over 2020. By August of this year, 9,000 cars were stolen, and the figure is expected to rise to 17,000 by the end of the year.

[For comparison, the United States sees an average of 246 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 inhabitants in any given area. Motor vehicle theft occurs at a rate of 115.7 thefts per 100,000 inhabitants in New Jersey.]

Motor vehicle theft rate in the U.S. 2020, by state. Published by Statista Research Department, Oct 8, 2021. Statista Research Department

Attorney General Matthew Platkin, State Police Col. Patrick Callahan, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen, and Sens. Bucco and Codey were among the many dignitaries who spoke at the press conference.

Speakers addressed how the federal bill will create a new competitive grant program within the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) to fund state and local law enforcement efforts to combat auto thefts.

The legislation also will create a new eligible use of funds within the existing COPS grant program that allows police departments to use funds on new equipment, hiring, and compensation to help combat auto thefts.

The bill is designed to direct funding to areas of the country that are most impacted by a rise in auto thefts.

Director Selen, Prosecutor Carroll, Sheriff Gannon, Attorney General Platkin, Sen. Bucco, Col. Calahan, U.S. Rep. Sherrill and Sen. Codey. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

[Morristown, with just under 20,000 inhabitants, had a rate of 58.2 motor vehicle thefts per 100k residents between 2005 and 2018.]

Grants can be used by police departments to purchase equipment used to combat auto theft, such as law enforcement vehicles and license plate readers, and hire additional law enforcement officers and support staff.

If passed, the bill would allow funding for overtime costs and additional compensation for law enforcement officers and support staff, provide resources for joint task forces, and fund law enforcement data collection and research activities related to combating auto theft.

-

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*



Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan the QR Code or click to donate! Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program's purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.