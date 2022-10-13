I-295 NB Double Lane Closure Friday

48-hour closure is necessary for bridge deck repairs. Morristown Minute

I-295 northbound to Pennsylvania double right lane closures are expected to affect Friday (10/14) evening rush hour.

-

The two right lanes on I-295 northbound to Pennsylvania will be closed for 48 hours starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, October 14 until 10 a.m., Sunday, October 16, between Exit 75/Bear Tavern Road/CR 579 in Ewing, Mercer County, and the Scudder Falls Bridge.

During the lane closures, all traffic will be directed to the left lane. The I-295/Route 29 Exit 76 interchange will remain open during construction.

The closures are necessary to make bridge deck repairs to the bridge over Route 175 and the D&R Canal before Scudder Falls Bridge, as part of the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project. Severe congestion is expected.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) is urging affected Pennsylvania-bound commuters who travel on I-295 northbound to the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge to consider three options for avoiding evening-peak travel delays on Friday:

Work from home on Friday, if possible;

Reschedule evening commutes to a less-congested travel period; or

Use the Trenton-Morrisville/Route 1 Toll Bridge as an alternative travel route Friday evening.

This is a DRJTBC project. For detailed information about the closures and alternate routes, including maps, contact the DRJBTC press office at 267-394-6560 or see the DRJTBC traffic advisory.

-

