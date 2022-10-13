“Through Women’s Eyes” On View At Atrium Art Gallery, Morristown

Lisa Marseglia Moran’s, "Spirit Tree II, Hope," Isabella Pizzano’s, "Open Mind," and Marilyn Greenberg’s "Bridge." Morristown Minute

Works of five female artists are featured in Morris Arts’ newest gallery show inside the Morris County Records and Administration Building, 10 Court Street.

"Through Women's Eyes," the works of five women artists featured in Morris Arts' newest gallery show, is open to free public viewing at the Atrium Art Gallery inside the Morris County Records and Administration Building at 10 Court Street in Morristown.

The 151 pieces of artwork, available on four floors in the Atrium Art Gallery, offer visitors powerful and thought-provoking images.

"This exhibit featuring women artists highlights the importance and richness of women’s artistic voices," said Lynn Siebert, Director of Galleries at Morris Arts.

Drawing on their life experience, the artists offer their perspectives in brilliant colors, intriguing forms, and wide-ranging artistic styles, from figurative to abstract expressionism.

The works of art range from watercolor, oil, and mixed media to photographs and digital media.

On the fifth floor, Bulgarian-born artist Medy Bozkurtian offers 38 richly varied works that range from expressive realism and impressionism to abstract expressionism.

Reflecting on her worldwide travels and her training in music, Bozkurtian’s artworks capture the intangible quality of light and mood and the “flavor” of each "setting" she depicts.

Medy Bozkurtian’s acrylic, "Books and Other Treasures" Morristown Minute

On the fourth floor, 40 works by Italian-born artist Isabella Pizzano include acrylics, watercolors, and mixed media. These abstract expressionist works veritably burst with color, imagination, and energy.

As a Signature member of the International Society of Experimental Artists, Isabella adds, “I am always in search of innovative techniques as well as a unique way to use color and design.”

On the third floor, nearly 50 works by Lisa Marseglia Moran range from vividly and imaginatively colored landscapes in oil to the subtle delicacy of floral designs made of woven paper.

Influenced by Abstract-Expressionists like Kandinsky and DeKooning, Moran works in oils but has also created an award-winning style of mixed media works where multiple drawings, paintings, or block prints are woven together to create a single, abstract image.

Two Contrasting Artists On The Second Floor...

Award-winning African American artist/ photographer Kay Reese’s “Witness to Captivity” series includes 14 photo-based digitally collaged prints on canvas which she describes as being "in the context of Dadaist and surrealist format, my assemblages and photo-based collages become de-constructive strategies to explore the dichotomies between collective truth, reality, desire, and freedom.”

Her powerful abstract imagery becomes a universal language to convey the horror, brutality, and suffering of all captivity.

Kay Reese’s photo-based digital collage, "My Soul…My Son." Morristown Minute

Providing dramatic contrast, Marilyn Greenberg’s 10 abstract acrylics on Yupo paper are bright, whimsical, imaginative, and meticulously executed abstracts that also explore important themes.

Influenced by Italian circus parades, shadow puppetry in Indonesia, nature, and biology, Greenberg combines images in unlikely yet artistically intriguing, captivating ways.

Her deep roots in the art community include serving on the Brooklyn Museum’s Advisory Board and Elizabeth Sackler Center for Feminist Art.

Lisa Marseglia Moran’s, "Spirit Tree II, Hope," Isabella Pizzano’s, "Open Mind," and Marilyn Greenberg’s "Bridge." Morristown Minute

Most artwork is for sale. Details and pricing are available in catalogs at the gallery and through the online exhibit catalog.

The Atrium Art Gallery is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. It's located in the Morris County Records and Administration Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown.

The exhibit closes on Jan. 8, 2023. For more information, visit www.morrisarts.org.

