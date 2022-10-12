Morristown ranks 30th out of 100 communities across the country for best places to live. Morristown Minute

The Town of Morristown is named among the top 100 best places to live in the USA. Morristown was the only NJ town to make the list.

The Town of Morristown has recently been named in Livability’s annual rankings of “Best Places to Live in the US in 2022,” ranking 30th out of 100 communities across the country. Morristown was the only town in New Jersey to make the list.

For the last nine years, Livability editors and data scientists have collaborated to develop a data-driven list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the United States of America.

This year, Livability examined over 2,300 mid-sized communities scoring them on over 50 data points grouped into eight categories – Amenities, Economy, Demographics, Housing, Social and Civic Capital, Education, Health Care, and Transportation and Infrastructure.

From these data points, Livability used its algorithm to calculate a “LivScore.” Morristown’s Quality of Life LivScore was 634 out of a possible 800.

Morristown earned most of its points in civics, infrastructure, education, and economy. As much as this data is based on numerical statistics, a large part of Livability’s ranking is based on if a community is somewhere people actually want to live – according to Livability, people would most definitely want to live in Morristown.

Morristown, NJ is the #30 Best City to Live in the USA. Livability

Morristown, NJ, is home to Morristown National Historical Park and is a city bathed in history, particularly rich in Revolutionary War memorials, yet radiantly modern. Our flourishing downtown is full of unique, useful shops, great restaurants, and a rich arts scene.

For example, the Mayo Performing Arts Center has galleries with rotating exhibits and offers a calendar full of must-see performing arts shows. Additionally, the Morris Museum, actively running since 1913, is the second largest museum in New Jersey and is a short drive from the Town Green.

For the history buff, pay a visit to the Morristown National Historic Park commemorating where General George Washington and his army spent the winter of 1779-1780 during the Revolutionary War.

Those of us who find ourselves living or staying in Morristown know just how easy it is to get around. With easy access to Interstate 287, Route 202, and many other major roadways, Morristown boasts an average commute time for its residents of 23.8 minutes.

Additionally, Morristown is remote-friendly, with plenty of places to get remote work done and lots of state incentives for starting and growing a new business.

Morristown’s real estate market has some of the most valuable homes in the state west of Newark. Lidgerwood Park, a southeast neighborhood in Morristown, is within walking distance of both the downtown area and public parks.

Morristown’s median home value, according to Livability, is $727,349, while the median household income is $111,130 and the median property tax is approximately $9,995.

Below are the Top 30 Communities to Live in the USA according to Livability.

Madison, WI (LivScore: 725) Ann Arbor, MI (LivScore: 686) Rochester, MN (LivScore: 671) Naperville, IL (LivScore: 668) Overland Park, KS (LivScore: 666) Minneapolis, MN (LivScore: 662) Fishers, IN (LivScore: 659) Salt Lake City, UT (LivScore:659) Pittsburgh, PA (LivScore: 658) Carmel, IN (LivScore: 655) Fort Collins, CO (LivScore: 653) Waukesha, WI (LivScore: 653) Franklin, TN (LivScore: 647) Raleigh, NC (LivScore: 647) Olympis, WA (LivScore: 647) Colorado Springs, CO (LivScore: 646) Frederick, MD (LivScore: 644) McKinney, TX (LivScore: 641) Asheville, NC (LivScore: 640) Omaha, NE (LivScore: 639) Roseville, CA (LivScore: 639) Charlottesville, VA (LivScore: 638) Anchorage, AK (LivScore: 637) Columbia, MD (LivScore: 636) Rochester Hills, MI (LivScore: 635) Olathe, KS (LivScore: 635) Bismark, ND (LivScore: 635) Oak Park, IL (LivScore: 634) Plano, TX (LivScore: 634) Morristown, NJ (LivScore: 634)

