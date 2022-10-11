New Laws: Young Offenders May Be Held within NJ Juvenile Justice System Past Age of 25

Transformation of NJ Youth Justice System, Young Offenders May Be Held within Juvenile Justice System Past Age 25. Morristown Minute

NJ AG announces a proposal to implement changes to transfer rules to allow young offenders to continue their residence with the Juvenile Justice Commission beyond the age of 25.

New Jersey’s Attorney General and the Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC) have announced proposed rule changes that, if adopted, would amend the transfer rules to allow young people currently incarcerated to continue their residence with the JCC beyond the age of 25, if certain criteria are met.

“The continued reform of New Jersey’s youth justice system recognizes that because each young person’s involvement with the youth justice system is unique, flexibility is necessary to promote positive outcomes,” said JJC Acting Executive Director Dr. Jennifer LeBaron.

These new rules streamline some of the requirements for grant applications (with $18 million available) and help support New Jersey’s previously incarcerated youth as they transition back into the community, minimizing the likelihood of recidivism and future contact with the justice system.

The new initiative will implement programs and services at all points of the juvenile justice system, including prevention, diversion, detention alternatives, dispositional options, and reentry services. In addition, the initiative also allows for meetings concerning juvenile detention and justice to be hosted by video conference to increase community participation.

Amendments are also included that make important changes to how funds are awarded from the Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC).

In the past, the JJC reimbursed counties for funds that had already been expended; now JJC may provide partial funding upfront to the counties, and provide the remainder of the funds as a reimbursement after the initial disbursement has been expended.

In the past, small businesses or local non-profit organizations, many of which were operated by people of color, did not have access to upfront capital to provide services and then wait for reimbursement.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections is also proposing changes to amendment NJAC 13:91, which regulates the transfer of custody of juveniles waived to adult criminal court and currently serving their sentences with the JJC. The amendments provide for an exception to the current rule requiring youth to be transferred to the DOC when they reach the age of 25.

If young people are making substantial progress toward their goals, they may be allowed to continue their residence with the JJC until the completion of their term, if they are within 24 months of the expiration of their sentence.

You can read the proposed amendments and learn how to submit your comments on each amendment below.

13:90 – Proposal Number: PRN 2022 111 NEW JERSEY REGISTER | PAW Document Page (lexis.com)

13:91 – Proposal Number: PRN 2022-112 NEW JERSEY REGISTER | PAW Document Page (lexis.com)

