New Law Allows NJ Taxpayers Early Access to Child Tax Credit

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJg6v_0iNRGb1c00
Morristown Minute

Governor Murphy Signs Bill Amending State Child Tax Credit, Allowing for NJ Taxpayers to Receive Relief a Year Sooner.

-

Governor Phil Murphy yesterday signed bill S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits.

The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed today pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.

“As we all know, the cost of living in New Jersey can be particularly tough, especially for families trying to juggle many responsibilities, including raising, clothing and providing health care for their children,” said Senator Andrew Zwicker. “The enhancements of the child tax credit put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic have been a life-saver for many working families in our state, and this legislation to extend those benefits will have a positive impact in a real and tangible way.”

The child tax credit program, estimated to be a $100 million state revenue loss for FY 2023, is available to New Jersey taxpayers with incomes of up to $80,000 and is broken down as follows:

  • Resident households with an income of $30,000 or less will receive a refundable gross income tax credit of $500 for each child
  • Resident households with an income of $30,000 to $40,000 will receive a refundable gross income tax credit of $400 for each child
  • Resident households with an income of $40,000 to $50,000 will receive a refundable gross income tax credit of $300 for each child
  • Resident households with an income of $50,000 to $60,000 will receive a refundable gross income tax credit of $200 for each child
  • Resident households with an income of $60,000 to $80,000 will receive a refundable gross income tax credit of $100 for each child

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7Yji_0iNRGb1c00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program's purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taxes# children# tax credit# jobs# politics

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4396 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Meta IDs Over 400 Malicious Apps Stealing Facebook Login Information

More than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stole nearly a million Facebooks users' login information.Morristown Minute. Meta will notify nearly 1 million Facebook users that malicious android and iOS apps may have stolen their Facebook login information.

Read full story
Sussex County, NJ

New Jersey Youth Corps Now Enrolling, Helping Kids 16-25 Prepare for the Future

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway.Morristown Minute. TheNew Jersey Youth Corpsoffers young adults in Sussex and northern Warren Counties the opportunity to earn their High School diploma, receive a weekly stipend and get on-the-job training through community service.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

October Proclaimed Blindness Awareness Month in Morris County

October 2022 is “Blindness Awareness Month” in Morris County.Morristown Minute. Morris County Board of Commissioners yesterday delivered a framed proclamation declaring October 2022 “Blindness Awareness Month” to Vision Loss Alliance of NJ in Denville.

Read full story
West Long Branch, NJ

NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary School

The pandemic erased a decade of preschool progress. Now NJ directs over $40M to state preschools.Morristown Minute. At Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch, NJ, Gov. Murphy announces the release of $26 million to establish and expand high-quality preschool programs throughout the State.

Read full story
1 comments

Visa, American Express, Mastercard will Track Gun Sales with New Merchant Code

11 Attorney Generals from across the nation support the adoption of a new merchant category code for the sale of firearms.Morristown Minute. A coalition of AGs across the nation supports three of the world’s largest credit card companies in adopting a new merchant code for gun sales to help law enforcement monitor gun violence.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

3 Ways to Vote This November 8th General Election

There are three ways to vote in the General Election in New Jersey, in-person on election day, in-person early, or vote by mail ballot.Morristown Minute. This November 8, 2022, there are three ways to vote in the General Election in New Jersey, in-person on election day, in-person early, or vote by mail ballot.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

New LGBTQ+ Program for Teens Ages 13-18

Kaleidoscope (KSCOPE) is a community-based LGBTQIA+ program that offers monthly meetings and ongoing virtual platforms in a welcoming atmosphere where teens and young adults like you can find support, guidance, and a sense of community.

Read full story
4 comments
Newark, NJ

Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted Murder

Jury Finds John Formisano Guilty of Murder, Attempted Murder.Morristown Minute. Morris County Law Enforcement Announces Conviction of Newark Police Lieutenant for Murder of His Estranged Wife.

Read full story
4 comments

Morris Township Police Are Hiring!

Morris Township is hiring a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class III at $35 per hour.Morristown Minute. Morris Township Police is hiring Special Law Enforcement Officer Class III, a part-time position at $35/hr.

Read full story

Best Places To See Fall Leaves in NJ!

The best garden state tours of our state's fall foliage.Morristown Minute. Enjoy a quintessential fall foliage experience by touring the garden state’s fall colors with paired historical sites and fun activities this fall.

Read full story

Children, Adults Enrolled at Daycare Facilities May Be Eligible for Free Meals

Children and adults enrolled in daycare facilities may be eligible for free meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program.Morristown Minute. Federal Child and Adult Care Food Program offers daycare meal assistance to adults and children enrolled in daycare facilities across NJ.

Read full story
1 comments

Historic Levels of Financial Help Available with Expanded Health Insurance Options Coming 2023 in NJ

Consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage this fall will benefit from historic levels of federal and state financial help.Morristown Minute. Looking for health insurance? Through Get Covered NJ New Jerseyans have access to historic levels of federal and state funding to help ease the burden of healthcare costs this 2023 year.

Read full story
Hunterdon County, NJ

14 Edna Mahan Corrections Officers Indicted on Conspiracy, Misconduct Charges

14 corrections officers charged after a January 2021 incident at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Morristown Minute. Grand Jury Indicts 14 Corrections Officers on Conspiracy, Misconduct Charges in Inmate Assaults at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.

Read full story

NJ Launches Student Mental Health Wellness Initiative as Rates of Mental Illness Skyrocket

The sharp increase in rates of depression, anxiety, and other mood or behavior disorders facing New Jersey’s teens and young adults.Morristown Minute. NJ Statewide Student Support Services supports school-aged children in accessing mental healthcare as rates of mental illness rise throughout the state.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher Thomas

Morris County's unsolved cases dating back to 1933.Morristown Minute. Christopher Thomas was shot and killed at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in October of 1982, to this day the killer has not been identified. October 1 marks 40 years for this unsolved case. Read on to learn about the 30 unsolved cases in Morris County.

Read full story
Nutley, NJ

Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ

Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.

Read full story
3 comments
Morris County, NJ

$1.7 Million Restoration of 10 Historic Morris County Sites

$1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.Morristown Minute. New Jersey Historic Trust Grants Include $1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.

Read full story

EV Charging Stations Coming to NJ State Parks, Forests

Six NJ State Parks, Forests, Get EV Charging Stations.Morristown Minute. Murphy administration announces plans to install electric vehicle charging stations at six state parks and forests.

Read full story
Cape May County, NJ

Safety Inspection Along Jersey Shore Follows Death of Two Young NJ Lifeguards

NJDOL Completes Extensive Inspection Program Along the Jersey Shore to Increase Beach Worker Safety.Morristown Minute. Following the Death of Two Young NJ Lifeguards, NJDOL Completes an Extensive Inspection Program Along the Jersey Shore to Increase Beach Worker Safety.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy