New LGBTQ+ Program for Teens Ages 13-18

Kaleidoscope (KSCOPE) Center for Family Services

Kaleidoscope (KSCOPE) is a community-based LGBTQIA+ program that offers monthly meetings and ongoing virtual platforms in a welcoming atmosphere where teens and young adults like you can find support, guidance, and a sense of community.

Kaleidoscope provides a safe, supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ and allied teens and young adults to gather, socialize, organize, and help each other.

Kaleidoscope's mission is to empower LGBTQIA+ and allied teens and young adults to lead healthy, productive lives.

The program is committed to fostering a safe and welcoming atmosphere for all people, respecting and celebrating the beautiful diversity of sexual and affectional orientations and gender identities and expressions.

Kaleidoscope strives to be a participant-led organization, encouraging individuals to take leadership roles and develop communication and organizational skills that will enrich their lives as they transition through various stages of life.

Additional supportive services are available to Kaleidoscope participants if needed.

Groups are held virtually every month for both teens and young adults. Visit KSCOPE on Facebook for meeting announcements and to learn how to join!

Contact: kaleidoscope.morris-sussex@centerffs.org

Save the dates for KSCOPE. Center for Family Services

-

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan the QR Code or click to donate! Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program's purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.