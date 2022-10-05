Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted Murder

Jury Finds John Formisano Guilty of Murder, Attempted Murder. Morristown Minute

Morris County Law Enforcement Announces Conviction of Newark Police Lieutenant for Murder of His Estranged Wife.

Yesterday, Morris County law enforcement leaders announced that a jury found John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ guilty of all charges related to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 14, 2019, in Jefferson Township.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on October 3, 2022, following an eight-day trial.

The defendant was found guilty of first-degree Murder, first-degree Attempted Murder, two counts of second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, second-degree Official Misconduct, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and third-degree Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

A sentencing date will be set by the court. The defendant will remain in custody until that time.

The charges arise from an incident that occurred on July 14, 2019, in Jefferson Township.

At approximately 11:21 PM, members of the Jefferson Township Police Department were dispatched to 1 Mirror Place for 9-1-1 calls of shots fired.

Upon arrival, first-responding officers located a deceased woman’s body lying on the front porch steps of 5 Mirror Place. The deceased woman was subsequently identified as Christie Formisano, age 37, of Jefferson Township, New Jersey,

A second victim, Timothy Simonson, age 40, was located with multiple gunshot wounds inside the master bedroom of 1 Mirror Place. Two minor children were also located inside the residence.

According to evidence from the trial, John Formisano fired at least 15 shots at Christie Formisano and Timothy Simonson, hitting Christie as she fled the home for help before killing her on the front porch of a neighboring home.

At approximately 2:00 AM on July 15, 2019, the defendant was located in Livingston, New Jersey, and was taken into custody by law enforcement.

The firearm used by the defendant was recovered in the trunk of the car the defendant was driving.

The defendant, an Acting Lieutenant with the Newark Police Department, was off-duty at the time of the incident.

