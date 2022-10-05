Morris Township Police Are Hiring!

Morris Township is hiring a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class III at $35 per hour. Morristown Minute

The Morris Township Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Special Law Enforcement Officer Class III.

This is a part-time position with a pay rate of $35.00 per hour.

Applicants must meet the following pre-certification requirements:

Must be a retired police officer who has previously served as a duly qualified, fully trained, full-time officer in any municipality or county of this state, or as a member of the New Jersey State Police, and must be living in New Jersey.

Must be retired from that agency in good standing (necessary to have a letter of good standing issued by the agency from which the officer retired, listing the date and type of retirement. A copy will be submitted to the PTC).

Must be less than 65 years of age at the time of appointment.

Must pass a psychological exam.

Must pass a medical exam and have a doctor complete the Medical Certification Form (Form PTC 8A)

Must pass a drug test pursuant to Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Drug Testing Policy.

Must have an updated background investigation.

Limited break in service: a new SLEO III’s break in service may not exceed 3 years.

Possess a valid New Jersey Driver's License.

Possess a New Jersey Police Training Commission Basic Police Officer Certification, New Jersey State Police Academy Certification, or other proof of basic police training approved by the Police Training Commission.

Applicants must submit a resume and complete the MTPD Preliminary Application, which can be found on the department’s website.

Applications may be hand-delivered, mailed, or emailed to Chief Robert Shearer (rshearer@mtpd1422.com), Morris Township Police Department, 49 Woodland Avenue, PO Box 7603, Convent Station NJ, 07960.

The Township of Morris is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

